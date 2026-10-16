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27 episodes
- The best recaps of Apple’s Welcome Home event, Michael Fisher’s iPhone Duo interview, why Anthropic’s new Claude policy if off, an app to "walk" across Canada, and a TED talk asking if AI is turning us all into the same person.
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Important Details from Apple’s Welcome Home Event — Eric Welander
All Features of Apple’s New HomeView — The Verge
Exclusive: The iPhone Duo’s Display, Exposed — MrMobile
Anthropic Just Banned Being Cruel to Claude. The Reason Should Concern Us All — Inc. (01:44)
Across Canada — Basic Apple Guy
TrellisWM — The Fractal Window Manager for Mac
Is AI Turning Us All Into the Same Person? — Sandra Matz, TED
- Kurzgesagt explains how AI models broke containment and hacked Hugging Face, my interview on going independent, three free Mac apps I built this week, a clever iOS 27 Shortcuts launcher, and Alexandr Wang on Meta’s Muse agent.
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AI Just Became Humanity’s Biggest Threat — Kurzgesagt
He Left Riverside With No Safety Net — One Year Later, This Happened with Stephen Robles
Leveler, Transcriber, and Captioner — beardfm.app
SumClip — The Clipboard That Counts
Deflector Turns iOS 27 Notification Triggers into a Shortcut Launcher — MacStories
The Biggest Launch Since ChatGPT (Muse) — Cleo Abram
- Craig Federighi goes in-depth on iPhone Duo, Joanna Stern questions Zuckerberg on AI and glasses, Bill Gates's blunt AI warning, Ron Johnson on building the Apple Store, a better Nextdoor, two great free apps, and MKBHD on YouTube's coming video A/B tests.
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I Asked Craig Federighi Why iPhone Still Can't Swipe Back from the Right — Donald Decodes
Mark Zuckerberg on Muse, Audio-Only Glasses and Killer AI — Joanna Stern
Bill Gates's Blunt Warning on A.I. — The Ezra Klein Show (00:43)
Ron Johnson on Letting the Best Ideas Win — Creative Effort (01:43)
Roadrunner: Your Neighborhood's Bulletin Board
The AI Industry Has a Jurassic Park Problem — Inc. (02:55)
Ensemble: Music Player (03:11)
Get in Losers, We're Ditching Raycast
Hyperkey — The Extra macOS Modifier Key
Dear YouTube! — Marques Brownlee
- Tom at Byte Review goes hands-on with the iPhone Duo, a rare look back at Apple's Antennagate Q&A, Jason's warning about Meta's Muse AI, a handy AI prompt app from Parker Ortolani, and why the AI warnings are worth hearing out.
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I Tried the iPhone Duo. I Get It Now — Byte Review
Apple iPhone 4 "Antennagate" Q&A — Steve Jobs, Tim Cook & Bob Mansfield
Inside Star Wars: Two Suns Setting (01:32)
Inside Jaws (01:50)
Meta's New Muse AI Agent Read My Private Messages. I Never Asked It To — Inc. (02:10)
Meta Keeps Apologizing for Muse. Its Explanations Miss the Point Entirely — Inc. (02:30)
QuillCue — App Store (03:10)
The AI Warnings Are Getting Louder. Here's What You Need to Know — Apple News Today (03:59)
iPhone 18 Pro Reviews, Apple's Fight Against AI Imagery, Will AI Eliminate Us All?09/18/2026 | 5 mins.Tyler Stalman's camera review, a reader-submitted Apple Watch Series 12 heart rate study, 48 hours behind the scenes with MKBHD, Adam Conover on Decoder, Austin Mann's iPhone 18 Pro photos, how Apple Reference Image works, the return of AppZapper, and whether AI is really going to kill us.
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iPhone 18 Pro: A Photographer's Review — Tyler Stalman
Apple Watch Series 12 Heart Rate Study: Ranking All Wearables! — The Quantified Scientist
48 Hours at the Folding iPhone Event with MKBHD — The Studio
Adam Conover explains how YouTube ruined everything — Decoder with Nilay Patel (01:21)
iPhone 18 Pro Camera Review: Dunton, Colorado — Austin Mann
Apple explains how the iPhone 18 Pro's new Reference Image camera mode works — 9to5Mac (02:10)
AppZapper 3000
AI Companies Love to Tell Us How Dangerous Their Products Are. This Time They Mean It — Inc. (03:08)
Humanoid robot crashes into a wall during a sprint test at the 'Robot Olympics' in Beijing — The Straits Times
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Get my top five picks of the week with something to watch, listen, read, download, and a deep thought all about tech! Delivered every Friday, by Stephen Robles.Podcast website
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