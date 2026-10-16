The best recaps of Apple’s Welcome Home event, Michael Fisher’s iPhone Duo interview, why Anthropic’s new Claude policy if off, an app to "walk" across Canada, and a TED talk asking if AI is turning us all into the same person.

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Important Details from Apple’s Welcome Home Event — Eric Welander

All Features of Apple’s New HomeView — The Verge

Exclusive: The iPhone Duo’s Display, Exposed — MrMobile

Anthropic Just Banned Being Cruel to Claude. The Reason Should Concern Us All — Inc. (01:44)

Across Canada — Basic Apple Guy

TrellisWM — The Fractal Window Manager for Mac

Is AI Turning Us All Into the Same Person? — Sandra Matz, TED