S E1204: In Class with Carr, Ep. 204: The Eagle Has Landed: How do We Fly Without Perching?

Dr. Greg Carr and Professor Karen Hunter remember the life and legacy of Joe Madison, known as "The Black Eagle," who passed away on January 31. He was 74.Joe Madison was a leading figure in American talk radio, who made history on multiple occasions, including in 2015 when he broke the Guinness World Record for "longest marathon hosting a radio talk show" (52 hours live). His efforts raised over $250,000 for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. In that same year he also became the first national, American talk show in more than 50 years to broadcast live from Cuba.Madison was also a civil rights activist known for staging protests and acts of civil disobedience, and a key figure in the top circles of African American leadership and activism. A native of Dayton, Ohio, he graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2019. In that same year he was also elected to the National Radio Hall of Fame in recognition of over 40 years in broadcasting. His signature line when people called his show to speak about injustice was "What are you going to do about it?"Madison is survived by his wife, Sherry; his children Jason, Monesha, Shawna and Michelle; his five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.