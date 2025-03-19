S E1208: In Class with Carr, Ep. 208: "Committed or Uncommitted?"
Processing our day-long teach-in at DuSable last week, the HistoryMakers conference in Atlanta and spending the last day of Black History Month at Dunbar High School gives us a chance to examine the importance of who tells the stories of our experiences and who interprets what the mean. Us being fully human in the world requires sacrifice. It requires us doing the right thing, even when it might cost something in the short term.
2:28:20
S E1207: In Class with Carr, Ep. 207: "Whither Now and Why"
W.E.B. Du Bois warned us what was coming if we didn't plan and address issues of collective, race and culture. Dù Bois's question of what our collective objectives are and should be looms larger than ever today.
1:45:01
S E1206: In Class with Carr, Ep. 206: "Are We Chasing a Phantom?"
Are you a member of Knarrative? If not, we invite you to join our community today by signing up at: https://www.knarrative.com. As a Knarrative subscriber, you'll gain immediate access to Knubia, our growing community of teachers, learners, thinkers, doers, artists, and creators. Together, we're making a generational commitment to our collective interests, work, and responsibilities.
1:48:04
S E1205: In Class with Carr, Ep. 205: When the Lie Becomes the Truth
Are you a member of Knarrative? If not, we invite you to join our community today by signing up at: https://www.knarrative.com. As a Knarrative subscriber, you'll gain immediate access to Knubia, our growing community of teachers, learners, thinkers, doers, artists, and creators. Together, we're making a generational commitment to our collective interests, work, and responsibilities.
1:38:54
S E1204: In Class with Carr, Ep. 204: The Eagle Has Landed: How do We Fly Without Perching?
Dr. Greg Carr and Professor Karen Hunter remember the life and legacy of Joe Madison, known as "The Black Eagle," who passed away on January 31. He was 74.Joe Madison was a leading figure in American talk radio, who made history on multiple occasions, including in 2015 when he broke the Guinness World Record for "longest marathon hosting a radio talk show" (52 hours live). His efforts raised over $250,000 for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. In that same year he also became the first national, American talk show in more than 50 years to broadcast live from Cuba.Madison was also a civil rights activist known for staging protests and acts of civil disobedience, and a key figure in the top circles of African American leadership and activism. A native of Dayton, Ohio, he graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2019. In that same year he was also elected to the National Radio Hall of Fame in recognition of over 40 years in broadcasting. His signature line when people called his show to speak about injustice was "What are you going to do about it?"Madison is survived by his wife, Sherry; his children Jason, Monesha, Shawna and Michelle; his five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In February of 2021, Karen Hunter asked Greg Carr, "Can I press record?" during a private discussion on Ida B. Wells. That kicked off what would become "In Class with Carr," a global phenomenon featuring the People's Professor Dr. Greg Carr. All of the episodes can be found on the Knarrative platform (www.knarrative.com) and you can join the community, #Knubia (community.knarrative.com).You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@knarrative