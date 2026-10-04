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Theology Refresh

Desiring God
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Theology Refresh
Latest episode

60 episodes

  • Theology Refresh

    How Do I Enjoy the Old Testament?

    10/04/2026 | 58 mins.
    In this episode of 'Theology Refresh,' David Mathis and Lewis Guest IV talk with Bible scholar and pastor Johnny Gibson to equip you with the tools to understand and enjoy the Old Testament in new ways.
  • Theology Refresh

    Should Christians Care About Fitness?

    10/03/2026 | 47 mins.
    In this episode of 'Theology Refresh,' hosts David Mathis and Lewis Guest IV talk with guest Gregg Allison and dive deep into the connection between fitness and faith.
  • Theology Refresh

    What Does God Care About Most?

    10/02/2026 | 56 mins.
    In this episode of 'Theology Refresh,' David Mathis and Lewis Guest IV talk with John Piper about the glory of God, why God acts for his glory, and how this truth frees us from living life centered on ourselves.
  • Theology Refresh

    What Makes God Happy?

    10/01/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this episode of ‘Theology Refresh,’ discover how God’s happiness and glory become the foundation for true Christian joy.
  • Theology Refresh

    Why Does Theology Matter?

    09/30/2026 | 50 mins.
    In this introduction to ‘Theology Refresh,’ David Mathis and Lewis Guest IV explore reasons to go deeper into theology — not simply to gain more knowledge but to know God more deeply and live faithfully for his glory.
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About Theology Refresh
Less fluff. More theology. More joy. Conversations that explore the truths that shape a life centered on Jesus.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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