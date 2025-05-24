09: The Secret Life

Struggling with the effects of everything he's gone through, Joey has to leave his family behind and make a new life for himself.Please be aware that there are references in this podcast to violence, sexual abuse and suicidal thoughts. If you are negatively affected and need help or advice, please contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre's Freephone National 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 77 8888 in Ireland, or call the Samaritans on Freephone 116 123 in Ireland and the UK.