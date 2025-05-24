Powered by RND
The Witness: In His Own Words
Yellow Path Productions
Society & Culture, True Crime
  • 11: The Parole Board
    Joey and his mother, Mary, prepare to meet the parole board for the first time..Please be aware that there are references in this podcast to violence, sexual abuse and suicidal thoughts. If you are negatively affected and need help or advice, please contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s Freephone National 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 77 8888 in Ireland, or call the Samaritans on Freephone 116 123 in Ireland and the UK.The Witness: In His Own Words is produced by Ian Maleney and executive produced by Nicola Tallant and Jane Gogan. The sound editor is Brendan Jenkinson and the music is composed by Niamh Corcoran. ©Yellow Path Productions Ltd. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    25:55
  • A Mother's Story
    Joey's mother, Mary, tells her side of the story.Please be aware that there are references in this podcast to violence, sexual abuse and suicidal thoughts. If you are negatively affected and need help or advice, please contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s Freephone National 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 77 8888 in Ireland, or call the Samaritans on Freephone 116 123 in Ireland and the UK.The Witness is produced by Ian Maleney and executive produced by Nicola Tallant and Jane Gogan. The sound editor is Brendan Jenkinson and the music is composed by Niamh Corcoran. Yellow Path Productions Ltd. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    28:57
  • A Message From Joey
    Joey has something he would like to say to listeners. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12:09
  • 10: The Letters
    Joey writes to the parole board, and receives a letter from an old friend.Please be aware that there are references in this podcast to violence, sexual abuse and suicidal thoughts. If you are negatively affected and need help or advice, please contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s Freephone National 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 77 8888 in Ireland, or call the Samaritans on Freephone 116 123 in Ireland and the UK.The Witness is produced by Ian Maleney and executive produced by Nicola Tallant and Jane Gogan. The sound editor is Brendan Jenkinson and the music is composed by Niamh Corcoran. Yellow Path Productions Ltd. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    20:19
  • 09: The Secret Life
    Struggling with the effects of everything he's gone through, Joey has to leave his family behind and make a new life for himself.Please be aware that there are references in this podcast to violence, sexual abuse and suicidal thoughts. If you are negatively affected and need help or advice, please contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s Freephone National 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 77 8888 in Ireland, or call the Samaritans on Freephone 116 123 in Ireland and the UK.The Witness is produced by Ian Maleney and executive produced by Nicola Tallant and Jane Gogan. The sound editor is Brendan Jenkinson and the music is composed by Niamh Corcoran. Yellow Path Productions Ltd. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    31:09

About The Witness: In His Own Words

In 2005, Joseph O'Callaghan's testimony helped convict two drug-dealing gangsters for murder, and he became the youngest person ever to enter the Witness Protection Programme in Ireland.Now, as the men he put away agitate for release, he tells his extraordinary life story in his own words for the first time.Following the publication of Nicola Tallant’s best-selling book The Witness, The Witness: In His Own Words is an ambitious and powerful documentary podcast series produced by the team behind The Stand with Eamon Dunphy. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
