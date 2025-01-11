Mike Watt (solo artist, Minutemen, fIREHOSE, Iggy Pop and The Stooges) playing some tunes and doing some spiel. Assisted by brother matt and coming to you from the wild kingdom at the pleasure point, in San Pedro California! TWFPS www.twfps.com
hour one:
"mr. p.c." (live excerpt from hamburg, west germany in 1961) john coltrane w/eric dolphy
"how many lies?" diamond street players
"terry funk" wednesday night titans
"choose the light" mi-gu
"caundo las montanas eran templos" umma
"gravy fingers" bomis prendin
"eat the middle out of it" (excerpt) thresher
"ric flair that's why we're here" wednesday night titans
hour two:
"blues" wayne krantz
"train station" su tissue
"can't go back" royalty capes
"swansea poser" waxpaper
"metal muzak" kirk convington & carter arrington
"animal magnetism" venamoris
"spas oscailte" muskeg mudsuck
"eav" forq
hour three:
"jmakn06" waxpaper
"man of god on man" (live at village green records on nov 1, 2024) roman gabriel todd
"intermissionary" vorp
"wolf moon" the trackers (gary husband)
"lord of this world" elektrik butterfly featuring branford marsalis
"powerful sleep" rick weaver and mike host
"terrified" warren haynes band
--------
3:00:00
2025-01-08 The Watt from Pedro Show
hour one:
"every time we say goodbye" (live excerpt from sudwestfunk tv studio baden-baden, west germany nov. 24, 1961) john coltrane w/eric dolphy
"membrane" subvert savant
"trees" subvert savant
"dori says hey" rllbll
"doowutchawanadoo" red mass w/watt on bass
"an unruly companion" bomis prendin
"chimes" the moles
"castle bandstand (clitheroe)" bhajan bhoy
"souvenir" zpextre
"cancer" empty eyes
"north side at night" subvert savant
hour two:
"spark" subvert savant
"cinco de 12 de mayo v. 2" al margolis
"poisoned by pork gravy" (live at village green records on nov 1, 2024) roman gabriel todd
"trades of love" yes selma
"the new age" subvert savant
"bone marrow" subvert savant
"there is a light that goes on automatically" (part 2 of 2) golia / liebig / hubbard
"strays" masonique
hour thee;
"zenitram, jr performance reel" (live) zenitram, jr
"diablada" mendoza / hoff / revels
"molding physical air" minotaur shock
"opus 78654" vorp
"mother duster" pornohelmut
"hard pass" zenitram, jr
"death trap" touchers
"flame road" samelectronics
"gone gone gone gone gone gone gone" muskeg mudsuck
"eighth mystery of jones avenue" eugene chadbourne
"always know your dealer" touchers
--------
3:00:00
2025-01-06 The Watt from Pedro Show
hour one:
"untitled blues" (live excerpt from sudwestfunk tv studio baden-baden, west germany nov. 24, 1961) john coltrane w/eric dolphy
"holiday camp holiday inn" ultimate thunder
"monsters" ultimate thunder
"bad decisions" vorp
"ultra mega" pornohelmut
"people" seb radix
"bimini twist" sulla lingua
"since I don't know when" the moles
"live at edme new music festival 2024" treya nash
"talking to a machine (shining in the night)" mini-mutations
"the genesis juice song" stick against stone
"oh, scarlett, oh!" bomis prendin
"I've got no bees in your house" ultimate thunder
hour two:
"a spider will come to eat your flesh" ultimate thunder
"the apostles of comedy" (live at village green records on nov 1, 2024) roman gabriel todd
"precarious asheville skyline" yes selma
"albatroz de baudelaire" akuma
"change yer burger" ultimate thunder
"we paid for your money" ultimate thunder
"disruption xx15rd" terbeschikkingstelling
"there is a light that goes on automatically" (part 1 of 2) golia / liebig / hubbard
"bring the science" ultimate thunder
hour thee:
"a silver tollerman" ultimate thunder
"my baby teeth" physarum
"things that feel" barry stock
"100 dollars" ultimate thunder
"come on you fools"
"griselda" (live july 1977) unholy modal rounders
"the pick and the pass" eugene chadbourne
"moon ok"
--------
3:00:00
2025-01-03 The Watt from Pedro Show
hour one:
"impressions" (live excerpt from the liederhalle, stuttgart, west germany on nov 4, 1963) john coltrane
"lykos" kouns & weaver
"epiktetos" kouns & weaver
"song for o" matt nelson
"had to be you" the moles
"pelagia" kouns & weaver
"pi" four dimensional nightmare
"flashback" zpextre
"elpis" kouns & weaver
"slop jar boogie oogie oogie blues" burnt sugar the arkestra chamber
"la medusa del mar" el zombie espacial
"lykos (instrumental)" kouns & weaver
hour two:
"diodotus" kouns & weaver
"these cold hard lands" muskeg mudsuck
"antipater" kouns & weaver
"musique concrete" bomis prendin
"sophus" kouns & weaver
"my spacecraft is filled with bees" barry stock
"nereus" kouns & weaver
"boring ouroboros" (live at village green records on nov 1, 2024) roman gabriel todd
"zopyros" kouns & weaver
"xenon" kouns & weaver
"silverneck" martina berther
"thais" kouns & weaver
"it's beginning to sound a lot like synth rock" mini-mutations
"hagne" kouns & weaver
"theme for keri lake dissection" eugene chadbourne
"hypatia" kouns & weaver
"auditory actions" scum alice
"theron" kouns & weaver
hour thee:
"bop by dan seals" kouns and weaver
"40 hour week by alabama" kouns and weaver
"what I'd say by earl thomas conley" kouns and weaver
"somewhere tonight by highway 101" kouns and weaver
"heaven can't be found by hank williams jr" kouns and weaver
"baby I want it by girls next door" kouns and weaver
"baby's got her blue jeans on by mel mcdaniel" kouns and weaver
"husbands and wives by david frizell and shelly west" kouns and weaver
"you're my bestest friend by mac davis" kouns and weaver
"guitar town by steve earle" kouns and weaver
"islands in the stream by dolly parton and kenny rogers" kouns and weaver
"pancho and lefty by willie nelson and merle haggard" kouns and weaver
"black sheep by john anderson" kouns and weaver
"you never gave up on me by crystal gayle" kouns and weaver
"god bless the usa by lee greenwood" kouns and weaver
"hillbilly girl with the blues by lacy j dalton" kouns and weaver
"honky tonk blues by charley pride" kouns and weaver
"jose cuervo by shelly west" kouns and weaver
"no one else in the world by tammy wynette" kouns and weaver
"wildflowers by dolly parton, emmy lou harris and linda ronstadt" kouns and weaver
"I'm no stranger to the rain by keith whitley" kouns and weaver
"why not me by the judds" kouns and weaver
"fishing in the dark by the nitty gritty dirt band" kouns and weaver
"storms of life by randy travis" kouns and weaver
"little rock by reba mcentire" kouns and weaver
"she loves my car by ronnie milsap" kouns and weaver
"san antonio nights by eddy raven" kouns and weaver
"still taking chances by michael murphey" kouns and weaver
"leaving louisiana in the broad daylight by the oak ridge boys" kouns and weaver
"wounded hearts by mark gray" kouns and weaver
"trees across walls" (excerpt) golia / liebig / hubbard
--------
3:00:00
2025-01-01 The Watt from Pedro Show
hour one:
"mr. p.c." (live excerpt from the liederhalle, stuttgart, west germany on nov 4, 1963) john coltrane
"a rose by any other name" eliot eidelman
"not for myself" eliot eidelman
"fields of everything" (live at '2220 arts & archives' in l.a. on nov 17, 2023) kenneth james gibson
"quest (part 1)" barre phillips
"the black album" tobacco
"robot 23" admiral krank and his mighty band of spacemen
"lonely striped sock" pypy
"in glorious mono" thresher
"memory crates" minotaur shock
"old red" the giant worm
"swallow" eliot eidelman
hour two:
"mockingbird, mockingbird" eliot eidelman
"funny sometimes" todd apperson
"vehicles and figures each sold separately" thousand dollar movie
"keep arial black out of harsh noise fonts" death factory
"inpurity without satisfaction" skotos oman
"pit see and sea of pit" eugene chadbourne
"dangerous" eliot eidelman
"run randy run" eliot eidelman
"merlou" torpedo
"a minor intrusion" the ladderback
"crowley waltz" (live in detroit 1965) the holy modal rounders
"wounded skin" banjo the opossum
"adrenaline dump" $ketchyface
"farms in hawaii" eliot eidelman
hour thee:
"summertime's here again blues" eliot eidelman
"rhythm sponge" martina berther
"feeling positive" exterminus 666
"belittled and starving in the district" explosion a cuerpo completo
"come over" cletus vortex
"in the backrooms of my mind" eliot eidelman
"california blues" eliot eidelman
"riparian II" sunken fence
"7_1/3_toques 01" hubbard-liebig
"chips and dip" eliot eidelman
