2025-01-03 The Watt from Pedro Show

hour one: "impressions" (live excerpt from the liederhalle, stuttgart, west germany on nov 4, 1963) john coltrane "lykos" kouns & weaver "epiktetos" kouns & weaver "song for o" matt nelson "had to be you" the moles "pelagia" kouns & weaver "pi" four dimensional nightmare "flashback" zpextre "elpis" kouns & weaver "slop jar boogie oogie oogie blues" burnt sugar the arkestra chamber "la medusa del mar" el zombie espacial "lykos (instrumental)" kouns & weaver hour two: "diodotus" kouns & weaver "these cold hard lands" muskeg mudsuck "antipater" kouns & weaver "musique concrete" bomis prendin "sophus" kouns & weaver "my spacecraft is filled with bees" barry stock "nereus" kouns & weaver "boring ouroboros" (live at village green records on nov 1, 2024) roman gabriel todd "zopyros" kouns & weaver "xenon" kouns & weaver "silverneck" martina berther "thais" kouns & weaver "it's beginning to sound a lot like synth rock" mini-mutations "hagne" kouns & weaver "theme for keri lake dissection" eugene chadbourne "hypatia" kouns & weaver "auditory actions" scum alice "theron" kouns & weaver hour thee: "bop by dan seals" kouns and weaver "40 hour week by alabama" kouns and weaver "what I'd say by earl thomas conley" kouns and weaver "somewhere tonight by highway 101" kouns and weaver "heaven can't be found by hank williams jr" kouns and weaver "baby I want it by girls next door" kouns and weaver "baby's got her blue jeans on by mel mcdaniel" kouns and weaver "husbands and wives by david frizell and shelly west" kouns and weaver "you're my bestest friend by mac davis" kouns and weaver "guitar town by steve earle" kouns and weaver "islands in the stream by dolly parton and kenny rogers" kouns and weaver "pancho and lefty by willie nelson and merle haggard" kouns and weaver "black sheep by john anderson" kouns and weaver "you never gave up on me by crystal gayle" kouns and weaver "god bless the usa by lee greenwood" kouns and weaver "hillbilly girl with the blues by lacy j dalton" kouns and weaver "honky tonk blues by charley pride" kouns and weaver "jose cuervo by shelly west" kouns and weaver "no one else in the world by tammy wynette" kouns and weaver "wildflowers by dolly parton, emmy lou harris and linda ronstadt" kouns and weaver "I'm no stranger to the rain by keith whitley" kouns and weaver "why not me by the judds" kouns and weaver "fishing in the dark by the nitty gritty dirt band" kouns and weaver "storms of life by randy travis" kouns and weaver "little rock by reba mcentire" kouns and weaver "she loves my car by ronnie milsap" kouns and weaver "san antonio nights by eddy raven" kouns and weaver "still taking chances by michael murphey" kouns and weaver "leaving louisiana in the broad daylight by the oak ridge boys" kouns and weaver "wounded hearts by mark gray" kouns and weaver "trees across walls" (excerpt) golia / liebig / hubbard