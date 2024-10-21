Destroy! The influence of punk.

The work of acclaimed narrative designer and world visionary, Alex McDowell, has probably touched every corner of our lives. Beginning with an early career at street-style magazine i-D, he quickly moved on to music videos for Depeche Mode and Iggy Pop, record covers for Siouxsie and the Banshees, as well as game design for the BBC, and continues to fall forward even today. The incident that started it all was when he put on one of the first-ever live shows by the Sex Pistols at the Central School of Art in London, in 1975. This “transformative” moment has taken him from working with Vivienne Westwood to collaborating with David Fincher on his groundbreaking film Fight Club, as well as devising a window into the future with Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report. “I'm always drawn to something that's going to be disruptive, and seeing the Sex Pistols on stage for the first time immediately reverberated. I’m here now because of that night.”Never one to sit still, he also teaches World Building at the University of Southern California, encouraging students to imagine an uncharted and unknown future.In 2006, McDowell was named Royal Designer for Industry by the RSA, a design society, and was appointed Visiting Artist at the MIT Media Lab. In April 2015, McDowell was awarded the BritWeek Business Innovation Award.Follow us on Instagram @destroypunkpodcast for the latest updates. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
44:05
“Stephen Mallinder: the journey of the beat.”
Stephen Mallinder has been pushing the boundaries of music since he cofounded Cabaret Voltaire in 1973, long before punk even opened the door. The band's influence has reached far and wide since those early revolutionary days inspiring many of the music industry's most creative artists, including, Nine Inch Nails, and Depeche Mode, and helping set up musical "signposts" for house music, techno, and hip-hop to follow. "We were influenced as much by film and television as anything else. We saw ourselves as modernists, as people looking to the future. As part of the machinery of the modern world."
54:41
"Peter Saville: the epicenter of nowness."
Peter Saville is arguably one of the 20th century's most important artists. Growing up in 70s Manchester, inspired by the influence of punk, Saville seized the opportunity to change the world. Cofounder of legendary Factory Records, his groundbreaking design work for New Order and Joy Division inspired generations and influenced culture for decades. "I saw my work as signposts, where I thought things were going, my work was not actually about music, the music was the pulse beat of the moment and I tried to make a visual analogy as I heard it."
53:52
"Yobs" - Launch Teaser
On December 1st, 1976, the Sex Pistols appeared on English national television cursing and swearing obscenities. The "Bill Grundy incident," riled a nation, incensed one man to destroy his TV, and inspired multiple generations of aspiring cultural revolutionaries to change the world.
1:02
"England" - Launch Teaser
1970s England: societal decline, civil unrest, riots, striking miners, mountains of rubbish, mounting inflation, no power, a 3 day work-week, and no jobs - punk.
The English punk movement, circa 1976, influenced multiple generations of artists, photographers, writers, designers, as well as musicians. Destroy! host Richard Smith interviews the key protagonists of this cultural revolution that impacted every aspect of society and is still being felt today. Produced by BRB Studios Visit berightbackstudios.com for more details.