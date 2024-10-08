Public Education Is A Public Good

Friday, November 17, 2023 was a historic day in Texas politics and in public education. For the first time since 2005, a voucher proposal would be heard on the floor of the Texas House as part of a larger education funding bill, HB1. Quickly, Representative John Raney proposed an amendment that would strip the voucher portion of the bill but leave the rest of it intact.We were there and listened to the debate about how we should think about public education. From voucher proponents, the arguments were centered around competition, choice, and customers–the language of the free market. The rural Republicans, who oppose vouchers, spoke about constitutional duty and community. To our great relief, vouchers were stripped from the education bill and once again, vouchers have failed to pass in Texas. While this is a significant win, we know this fight isn't over and we're also aware that it's time to take an offensive approach to this education battle. That's what we explore today. We are so grateful for this experience. We had no idea how this would go when this whole thing started and it's been an amazing roller coaster of a ride. We are thankful for you, dear listeners. We end this week's episode with a compilation of inspiring words from our amazing guests throughout the series.