The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

Hey everybody! We've got a bunch of news coming at you from Wolf At The Door Studios. Listen in to hear it first from one of our founders Alex Kemp. Want to be part of the Wolf At The Door community? Here's how you can support our shows: We have a brand new Patreon!!! Grab exclusive perks including ad free feeds and commentary versions of our shows, behind the scenes content and more - www.patreon.com/WATDStudios There's new really cool new merch on our website! Support avant-garde audio drama and look good doing it - https://www.wlfdr.com/merch Come hang out with us on social media for more announcements everywhere @watdstudios Thank you so much for listening from all of us at Wolf. We really appreciate your support. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices