The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen
The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

Wolf at the Door, Alex Kemp
Arts
The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

    Announcement from Alex: A New Wolf At The Door Studios Feed

    5/13/2024 | 1 mins.

    We have a bunch more cool stuff from Wolf we'd love to share, but we didn't have a place to put it all... until now!! On our newest feed we'll be posting one-off stories, announcements and experimental projects from our studio. It's going to be really fun. Check out our new Wolf At The Door Studios feed here! https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/watdstudios Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

    Patreon, Merch and Our Thanks - An Announcement from Alex Kemp and Wolf At The Door Studios

    4/13/2024 | 3 mins.

    Hey everybody! We've got a bunch of news coming at you from Wolf At The Door Studios. Listen in to hear it first from one of our founders Alex Kemp.  Want to be part of the Wolf At The Door community? Here's how you can support our shows: We have a brand new Patreon!!! Grab exclusive perks including ad free feeds and commentary versions of our shows, behind the scenes content and more - www.patreon.com/WATDStudios  There's new really cool new merch on our website! Support avant-garde audio drama and look good doing it - https://www.wlfdr.com/merch Come hang out with us on social media for more announcements everywhere @watdstudios Thank you so much for listening from all of us at Wolf. We really appreciate your support.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

    PART 9

    3/02/2024 | 30 mins.

    Written + Directed By Alex Kemp Starring Antonia Desplat, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi and Yvette Lu Featuring Rula Gardenier, Adam Meir, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Francois Guetary, James Taku Leung, and Pej Vadhat With Tiffany Chu, Camilla Borghesani, Julien Tshikuna, Chelsea Rose Cook, Adam Gregor, and Kevin Stidham Produced by Chica Barbosa Engineer and Sound Designer Beau Milkis Music by Alex Kemp Intimacy Coordinator Denise Khumalo Sensitivity Reader Sarah Clark Production Coordinators Kendra McDonald and Louise Netz Consulting Producers Camilo Garzon and Federico Torrado Executive Producers Winnie Kemp and Alex Kemp This show was recorded and mixed a Wolf at the Door studios in Venice California For more info check out https://www.wlfdr.com or follow us on socials @watdstudios Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

    A Letter From Ai

    2/23/2024 | 4 mins.

    Written + Directed By Alex Kemp Featuring Yvette Lu Produced by Chica Barbosa Engineer and Sound Designer Beau Milkis Music by Alex Kemp Intimacy Coordinator Denise Khumalo Sensitivity Reader Sarah Clark Production Coordinators Kendra McDonald and Louise Netz Consulting Producers Camilo Garzon and Federico Torrado Executive Producers Winnie Kemp and Alex Kemp This show was recorded and mixed a Wolf at the Door studios in Venice California For more info check out https://www.wlfdr.com or follow us on socials @watdstudios Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

    PART 8

    2/16/2024 | 29 mins.

    Written + Directed By Alex Kemp Starring Antonia Desplat, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi and Yvette Lu Produced by Chica Barbosa Engineer and Sound Designer Beau Milkis Music by Alex Kemp Intimacy Coordinator Denise Khumalo Sensitivity Reader Sarah Clark Production Coordinators Kendra McDonald and Louise Netz Consulting Producers Camilo Garzon and Federico Torrado Executive Producers Winnie Kemp and Alex Kemp This show was recorded and mixed a Wolf at the Door studios in Venice California For more info check out https://www.wlfdr.com or follow us on socials @watdstudios Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Very Worst Thing That Could Possibly Happen

WINNER of BEST AUDIO FICTION at the Tribeca Festival 2023!! Raul's life in Hong Kong is thrown upside down when he discovers he can exchange letters with his favorite author, a woman in Paris who died thirty years ago. A nine part limited series, written and directed by Alex Kemp (The Imperfection, Modes of Thought) and produced by Wolf at the Door Studios.
Fiction

