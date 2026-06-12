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The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh

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The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh
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  • The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh

    Alex Murdaugh and His New Judge Graduated From the Same Law School Just One Year Apart

    06/12/2026 | 24 mins.
    Alex Murdaugh finished law school at the University of South Carolina in 1994. The judge who now holds his future finished at the same school in 1993. Twelve months apart, same building, same degree — and two lives that could not have run in more opposite directions. He walked into a family firm with a century of Lowcountry power behind it. She walked out with law books other people had to buy for her, opened a solo practice, and spent twenty-five years grinding before the General Assembly ever put her on the bench. Now those two paths collide in the biggest retrial this state has ever seen.
    If you've followed every turn of this case, this episode is your full briefing on Judge Debra McCaslin. We trace how Chief Justice Kittredge's order handed her exclusive control over every motion, every hearing, and the retrial itself. We dig into her real history with Dick Harpootlian — the shared office space, the video poker class action, the murder case where she refused to revoke his client's bond. And we look hard at the other side of her ledger: the triple-murder trial where she sentenced both defendants to life, and the DNA challenge she shut down that the appeals court later upheld.
    Then the stakes: McCaslin will decide whether this trial leaves Walterboro, how a death penalty demand gets handled if the Attorney General follows through, and how much of the financial-crimes evidence the next jury actually hears after the Supreme Court said the first jury heard far too much. Every road in this case now runs through one woman — and the Murdaugh name means nothing to her.
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    This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
    #MurdaughRetrial #AlexMurdaugh #MurdaughMurders #TrueCrime #DebraMcCaslin #Harpootlian #MurdaughNewTrial #SouthCarolina #MaggieMurdaugh #PaulMurdaugh
  • The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh

    Murdaugh's New Judge Has Sent Killers Away For Life

    06/12/2026 | 14 mins.
    For everyone who has followed the Murdaugh case with their heart in their throat — waiting, again, for a verdict that finally holds for Maggie and Paul — here is what we actually know about the woman now in charge.
    Judge Debra McCaslin was handed the entire Alex Murdaugh case by the South Carolina Supreme Court: every motion, every ruling, and the retrial itself. And while the internet fixates on her reported history with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian — the office she once rented from him, the praise she reportedly offered during her rise to the bench — her record tells a different story. This is a judge described as tough, fair, and impossible to rattle. A judge who has reportedly handed down life sentences in murder cases and stood with law enforcement when defense teams alleged foul play.
    Defense attorney and former prosecutor Eric Faddis joins us to make honest sense of both halves. He explains what one judge can truly decide in a case this size, whether the Harpootlian connection is a genuine problem or a headline, and the ruling that matters most to anyone who wants this retrial done right: how much of Murdaugh's financial-crimes evidence the next jury will hear, after the Supreme Court found the first trial crossed the line.
    Because the first verdict was lost to a court official's misconduct — not to doubt about the evidence. The families connected to this tragedy, and everyone who grieved with them, deserve a second trial that no court can ever take apart. Faddis lays out exactly what that requires, starting with the judge.
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    #AlexMurdaugh #DebraMcCaslin #MurdaughRetrial #MaggieMurdaugh #PaulMurdaugh #TrueCrime #EricFaddis #SouthCarolina #HiddenKillers #JusticeForMaggieAndPaul
  • The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh

    Why Does Blanca Simpson Believe Alex Murdaugh Had A Plan A And A Plan B?

    06/07/2026 | 43 mins.
    Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson spent twenty years watching Alex Murdaugh use other people to do his work. Curtis Eddie Smith cashed four hundred thirty-seven checks totaling roughly $2.4 million. A network of enablers kept the financial machine running for years. Alex moved money through other people's hands. He used relationships as cover. He built deniability into every arrangement. He never did anything alone.
    So when the defense says "other suspects," Blanca doesn't flinch. She has her own theory — and it doesn't point away from Alex. She believes he had a Plan A that involved someone else being at Moselle that night. When that arrangement fell apart, he executed Plan B himself and built a story around the boat crash families. It's not a guess from the outside. It's a reading of behavior from twenty years inside the household — watching the visitors, the phone calls, the shifts in Alex's behavior in the months before Maggie and Paul were killed. If he never operated alone in any other part of his life, Blanca asks, why would the murders be the one exception?
    She also goes deeper into what she saw the morning after than she ever has before. Blanca walked into the Murdaugh house twelve hours after the killings and noticed things that didn't fit — items moved, cleaned, or wrong. Small details a forensic team would miss but a woman who knew every cabinet, every towel rack, every morning routine would catch in seconds. She testified for three hours in 2023. Prosecutors asked about the shirt, the towel, the pajamas. She says they barely scratched the surface.
    With the Supreme Court stripping away the financial crimes testimony, Blanca's granular knowledge of the household may carry more weight at retrial than it did the first time. She separates grief from scene management. She confronts the moment Alex came back months later and tried to rewrite the shirt story. She explains what the jury loses now that Moselle has been sold and torn apart — and what her memory of that property gives them that no photograph can replace.
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    This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
    #AlexMurdaugh #BlancaSimpson #MurdaughRetrial #MaggieMurdaugh #Moselle #PaulMurdaugh #CurtisSmith #MurdaughConspiracy #HiddenKillers #TrueCrime
  • The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh

    What Did Blanca Say To Maggie Murdaugh At The Gravesite After The Reversal?

    06/06/2026 | 34 mins.
    When the Supreme Court erased Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson didn't call anyone. She drove straight to Maggie's grave. Twenty years inside that household. Not staff — family. The person Maggie cried to when Alex's financial world was caving in and nobody would tell her why. Blanca fixed Alex's collar the morning of June 7th. She remembered the shirt. She found the wet towel by the shower the next day. She gave every detail to a jury that convicted in three hours. Then Becky Hill — a court clerk who was writing a book about the trial while it was still going on — destroyed the verdict.
    In her first interview since the reversal, Blanca talks about what she said to Maggie at that gravesite. Whether she can respect the Supreme Court's decision and still believe Alex killed his wife and son. What Becky Hill took from the people who loved Maggie and Paul — something no ruling can give back. And the question that matters most heading into a retrial: is she the same witness she was in 2023, or has three years of processing what she saw changed what she's ready to say?
    Then the harder conversation. If Alex Murdaugh didn't pull the trigger — who did? Jennifer Coffindaffer strips the name off the file and looks at what's left. Two people shot at the kennels. Two different guns. Neither recovered. No blood on Alex. The defense has always argued no single shooter could have done it the way the state described. Paul's boat crash — a young woman died — left a trail of grudges nobody fully investigated.
    Coffindaffer examines where the physical evidence actually points when you approach it clean, what the two-weapon theory means for the prosecution, and whether this case can hold together without the financial crimes testimony the Supreme Court stripped away. The conviction is gone. The question of who killed Maggie and Paul is wide open. Blanca's answer hasn't changed. Whether the evidence supports it is what the retrial will decide.
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    This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
    #AlexMurdaugh #BlancaSimpson #MaggieMurdaugh #PaulMurdaugh #MurdaughRetrial #BeckyHill #JenniferCoffindaffer #SCSupremeCourt #HiddenKillers #TrueCrime
  • The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh

    Why Is Murdaugh's Housekeeper The Witness Both Sides Should Fear In The Retrial?

    06/04/2026 | 58 mins.
    The prosecution should fear Blanca Simpson because she knows things they never asked about — and three years of processing the case has given her clarity they might not be ready for. The defense should fear her because she spent twenty years watching Alex Murdaugh operate, and the version of events they're selling doesn't match the man she knew.Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson is not a neutral party and she's never pretended to be. She loved Maggie. She cared for Paul. She believes Alex killed them. She said it in her book and she's said it on camera. But she's also someone who respects the legal process enough to say publicly that the overturned conviction was the right decision — because Becky Hill's behavior behind closed doors was enough to compromise the trial, regardless of what the evidence showed.That combination — conviction about guilt paired with respect for the process — makes Blanca the most compelling witness in the retrial.This three-part exclusive covers the full scope of what Blanca carries. Part 1 is the emotional and personal impact of the overturned verdict — the drive to Maggie's grave, the competing truths, and the fear of going through it all again. Part 2 is the evidence — what she saw that morning that was never explored on the stand, what Alex's behavior revealed, and why her memory of Moselle matters more now that the property no longer exists. Part 3 is the hardest question: did Alex act alone? Blanca's theory about Plan A and Plan B, the defense team's competing narrative, and what she believes investigators still haven't examined.A three-part exclusive on the Alex Murdaugh channel.
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    This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
    #AlexMurdaugh #BlancaSimpson #MurdaughRetrial #MaggieMurdaugh #MurdaughHousekeeper #PaulMurdaugh #MurdaughOverturned #BeckyHill #Moselle #HiddenKillers
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About The Re-Trial Of Alex Murdaugh
The South Carolina Supreme Court threw out Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions. Unanimously. Now the most-watched criminal case in state history starts over — new judge, new jury, new rules — and this is where you follow every step of it. From Hidden Killers host Tony Brueski, The Re-Trial of Alex Murdaugh delivers real-time legal analysis, courtroom coverage, and expert interviews as the State decides whether and how to retry the disbarred attorney for the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The Supreme Court didn't just reverse the verdict — it rewrote the playbook. The financial crimes evidence that dominated the first trial has been sharply restricted. The jury tampering by former Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill, who pled guilty to perjury, has been laid bare in a devastating 27-page opinion. Everything about this case is different now. This podcast covers what matters: pretrial motions, venue fights, evidentiary rulings, witness strategy, jury selection, and the legal collisions that will determine whether Murdaugh is convicted again or walks on the murder charges. No filler. No recycled takes. No speculation dressed up as analysis. Just the case, the law, and what it means — explained by someone who has covered every turn of this story from the beginning. New episodes drop as developments warrant. Subscribe so you don't miss the moment this case breaks open again. Join Our SubStack For AD-FREE ADVANCE EPISODES & EXTRAS!: https://hiddenkillers.substack.com/ Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8-vxmbhTxxG10sO1izODJg?sub_confirmation=1 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspod X Twitter https://x.com/TrueCrimePod This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice.
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    Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski | True Crime News & Commentary
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