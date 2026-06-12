Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson spent twenty years watching Alex Murdaugh use other people to do his work. Curtis Eddie Smith cashed four hundred thirty-seven checks totaling roughly $2.4 million. A network of enablers kept the financial machine running for years. Alex moved money through other people's hands. He used relationships as cover. He built deniability into every arrangement. He never did anything alone.

So when the defense says "other suspects," Blanca doesn't flinch. She has her own theory — and it doesn't point away from Alex. She believes he had a Plan A that involved someone else being at Moselle that night. When that arrangement fell apart, he executed Plan B himself and built a story around the boat crash families. It's not a guess from the outside. It's a reading of behavior from twenty years inside the household — watching the visitors, the phone calls, the shifts in Alex's behavior in the months before Maggie and Paul were killed. If he never operated alone in any other part of his life, Blanca asks, why would the murders be the one exception?

She also goes deeper into what she saw the morning after than she ever has before. Blanca walked into the Murdaugh house twelve hours after the killings and noticed things that didn't fit — items moved, cleaned, or wrong. Small details a forensic team would miss but a woman who knew every cabinet, every towel rack, every morning routine would catch in seconds. She testified for three hours in 2023. Prosecutors asked about the shirt, the towel, the pajamas. She says they barely scratched the surface.

With the Supreme Court stripping away the financial crimes testimony, Blanca's granular knowledge of the household may carry more weight at retrial than it did the first time. She separates grief from scene management. She confronts the moment Alex came back months later and tried to rewrite the shirt story. She explains what the jury loses now that Moselle has been sold and torn apart — and what her memory of that property gives them that no photograph can replace.

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