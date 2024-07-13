Ep. 020 - How This Game Dev Got 150,000 Wishlists In A Month

In this podcast episode, I chat with David Wehle about his next game, and how he took a massive gamble on a dream project. ► Support David and enroll in his course: https://courses.gamedevunlocked.com/p/game-dev-unlocked?coupon_code=WHSTHOMAS80&product_id=3035771 ► Play the demo: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1559720/We_Harvest_Shadows/ ► Learn how to become a full time game dev, free: https://www.clkmg.com/fulltimegamedev/webinar