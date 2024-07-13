Ep. 024 - How To Make Indie Games In 2025 w/ Jonathan Blow
I chat with the legendary Jonathan Blow about how indies can make games in 2025.
► Follow Jonathan's new game on Twitter: https://x.com/Jonathan_Blow/status/1854276627305283874
► Follow Jonathan's new game on Twitter: https://x.com/Jonathan_Blow/status/1854276627305283874
--------
1:37:31
Ep. 023 - Does Game Marketing Even Matter In 2025?
Does indie game marketing matter in 2025? Me and my buddy Jason Smith chat about this, and his latest game's launch on Steam.
--------
1:32:05
Ep. 022 - How To Make Games ALONE In 2025
In this podcast episode, I chat with Tomas Sala about the state of the games industry, especially for solo devs!
► Play Bulwark Evolution: https://store.steampowered.com/app/290100/Bulwark_Evolution_Falconeer_Chronicles/
► Learn how to become a full time game dev, free: https://www.fulltimegamedev.com/opt-in-how-to-make-six-figures
► Enroll in my 3D workshop, free!: https://www.fulltimegamedev.com/opt-in-15-minute-3D-game
--------
50:24
Ep. 021 - How He Made $3,000,000 From His Indie Game
In this podcast episode, I chat with Julian Ball, creator of Len's Island about how he made 3 million bucks before evening finishing his game...
► Learn how to become a full time game dev, free: https://www.clkmg.com/fulltimegamedev/webinar
► Play Len's Island: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1335830/Lens_Island/
--------
1:10:52
Ep. 020 - How This Game Dev Got 150,000 Wishlists In A Month
In this podcast episode, I chat with David Wehle about his next game, and how he took a massive gamble on a dream project.
► Support David and enroll in his course: https://courses.gamedevunlocked.com/p/game-dev-unlocked?coupon_code=WHSTHOMAS80&product_id=3035771
► Play the demo: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1559720/We_Harvest_Shadows/
► Learn how to become a full time game dev, free: https://www.clkmg.com/fulltimegamedev/webinar
