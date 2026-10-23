The Story of the United States in 100 Objects

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9 episodes
Object #8 - Levi’s Riveted Blue Jeans (A Tailor, a Merchant, and a Global Icon)10/23/2026 | 23 mins.Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
In 1872, a Reno tailor who couldn’t afford a $68 patent fee wrote a misspelled letter to the man who sold him his cloth. The merchant’s name ended up on billions of pairs of jeans. The tailor’s didn’t.
Tim and Andrea take on Levi’s riveted blue jeans, and Andrea names the object almost before Tim can show it. The surprise is what was actually patented: not the jeans, but the copper rivets at the pocket corners. That invention belonged to Jacob Davis, a Latvian-born tailor in Reno whose customers kept tearing out their pockets. He found a fix, couldn’t pay for the patent, and wrote to his fabric supplier, a Bavarian immigrant named Levi Strauss, who had peddled dry goods in New York before heading west to San Francisco. From there it’s the 1906 earthquake and fire that wiped out the company’s early records, the mystery of the number 501, and an uncomfortable chapter when the company marketed its jeans with an anti-Chinese “white labor” slogan after the Chinese Exclusion Act. On the lighter side, there’s the legend of the crotch rivet and the campfire, and the World War II rationing that forced Levi’s to paint its pocket stitching on by hand. Then Hollywood turns work pants into the uniform of the rebel, jeans become Cold War contraband after the 1957 youth festival in Moscow, and the episode closes with how the fabric that started in American mills is now made overseas.
Two immigrants, one rivet, and a pair of pants the whole world wears.
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On a Monday morning in August 1969, an Army veteran stood on a muddy stage in upstate New York and turned the national anthem into sirens and falling bombs. Half the country heard a protest. He said he thought it was beautiful.
Tim and Andrea take on the white Fender Stratocaster Jimi Hendrix played at Woodstock, and the bigger question it raises: when someone performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” their own way, is it a protest or a love letter? Andrea, a fellow lefty, connects quickly with a guitarist who played a right-handed guitar upside down. From there it’s the Stratocaster itself, Hendrix’s early years in Seattle, his time as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, and a festival that ran so late most of the crowd had gone home before he played. Then the heart of the episode: the anthem as a performance, with Tim firmly in the “don’t stray too far from the music” camp and Andrea on the side of the artist. They cover José Feliciano’s 1968 World Series version, which was booed and kept off the radio, and Whitney Houston’s 1991 Super Bowl anthem, which Andrea heard in person at the “Wide Right” game, a memory that still stings for a Bills fan. They also run through the famous botches, Roseanne Barr included, and close with how the guitar ended up at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, plus a quick detour into whether Paul Allen owned the Seahawks.
One song, a thousand ways to play it. Protest or love letter? You decide.
See the object from this episode at https://www.taadventures.com/podcast
Object #6 - The Wright Brothers' Toy Helicopter (Child's Plaything That Led to Kitty Hawk)10/05/2026 | 21 mins.Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
In 1878, a traveling father of two young boys brought home a rubber-band toy that flew across the room, hit the ceiling, and broke. Twenty-five years later, the two boys who played with it were flying at Kitty Hawk.
Tim and Andrea take on the toy helicopter that hooked young Wilbur and Orville Wright on flight, and follow it from a Dayton printing press and bicycle shop to the sand dunes of North Carolina. With two aerospace engineers at the mic (and Andrea, by Tim's own admission, the far better one), this episode gets into the engineering: why twisting the wings the way a bird does beat Otto Lilienthal's method of swinging his legs to steer, how the early gliders failed, and how a homemade wind tunnel exposed a mistake in the Smeaton coefficient that experts had relied on for more than a century. Then it's Kitty Hawk in December 1903, picked in part for its privacy: no reporters, no competitors. That privacy came back to bite them, because outside of five witnesses on the beach, almost no one believed what had happened. From there it's lawsuits, the patent wars, and a decades-long feud with the Smithsonian over who deserved the credit. And they close with how far pieces of the Wright Flyer have traveled since, all the way to the Moon and Mars.
A broken toy, a bike shop, and a few seconds over the sand. Imperfect people. Extraordinary things.
See the object from this episode at https://www.taadventures.com/podcast
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A white cloth belt covered in a thousand red knots, sewn by women inside an American incarceration camp, and carried through World War II by a soldier who never told a single friend he had it.
Tim and Andrea take on Sus Ito's senninbari, a Japanese "thousand-stitch" good-luck belt his mother made for him while the family was held at the Rohwer camp in Arkansas. Andrea's first question is the right one: why is a Japanese object on a U.S. history podcast? The answer opens onto one of the hardest chapters of the war at home. For the first time on the show, you'll hear the object's owner in his own voice, in a short clip of Sus Ito recorded in 2015. From there it's Pearl Harbor, Executive Order 9066, and the removal of roughly 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast, most of them American citizens, and Andrea asks what a lot of listeners will: why only the Japanese, when the U.S. was also at war with Germany and Italy? Then it's Sus himself, a farm kid from Stockton who was already in the Army before Pearl Harbor, served as an artillery forward observer with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and came home to a PhD and a career at Harvard Medical School. They cover the 442nd, the most decorated unit of its size in American history, the rescue of the Lost Battalion, and the hard irony of Japanese American soldiers helping free Dachau survivors while their own families sat behind barbed wire at home. They close with the federal commission that blamed the incarceration on "race prejudice, war hysteria, and a failure of political leadership," and the formal apology President Reagan signed in 1988. It took the country 46 years to say it was wrong.
A thousand stitches, sewn behind barbed wire, for a son fighting for the country that put them there.
See the object from this episode at https://www.taadventures.com/podcast
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A man built an entire form of entertainment because his mother couldn't get comfortable in a regular movie seat, and it's still not the strangest part of this object's story.
Tim and Andrea take on the drive-in movie speaker, the little metal box on a post that hung off a rolled-down car window and is directly responsible for a genuine slice of American culture. They trace it from Richard Hollingshead's 1933 driveway experiment in New Jersey, through the terrible, neighbor-annoying sound of the earliest drive-ins, to RCA's 1941 fix that let the format explode into thousands of theaters nationwide. From there it's the postwar boom, the family-night economics of paying by the carload, and yes, the "passion pit" reputation, teenagers are going to do teenage things, drive-in or not, and Tim has his own off-the-cuff confession about a childhood double feature that went sideways the second Animal House came on. They follow the object right up until car stereos quietly replaced it, then into the decline, and land on two genuine history rhymes: the polio-era drive-in boom echoing in the COVID-era one, and a 1973 energy crisis law that made daylight saving time permanent for about ten months, a law Andrea remembered and Tim did not. They close by taking the drive-in global, Canada had one within 13 years, and land back where they started: one more small, ordinary object that turned into a genuine piece of Americana.
A speaker box on a post. A whole American summer, packed into a parking lot.
See the object from this episode at https://www.taadventures.com/podcast
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About The Story of the United States in 100 Objects
Married non-historians Tim and Andrea dig through 250 years of American history, one object at a time. A rushed, ink-smudged broadside. A pair of Olympic running shoes. A rock from another world. Each episode, they pick one artifact, have it out about what it actually means, and try not to talk over each other while doing it. Some episodes they agree. Some episodes they don't. Either way, you get the real story behind the object, plus a running spirited conversation between two people who love this country, love each other, and are both a little too competitive about knowing the better fact. 100 objects. 250 years. One nation of imperfect people doing extraordinary things, narrated by two imperfect people who are pretty sure they are right.See the objects from every episode at https://www.taadventures.com/podcastPodcast website
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