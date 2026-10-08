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If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

CUNY TV
History
If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

    S2E6: The Man Who Heard Voices

    10/08/2026 | 51 mins.
    George Wesley Sanderson is a Manhattan lawyer cursed with the strange gift of hearing voices — voices that both predict the future and make it impossible for him to forget his past, particularly the circumstances surrounding his late wife's death, for which George may be responsible. Fifteen years ago, while his wife lay gravely ill, George fell for his boss's beautiful daughter. Now, fifteen years later, the voices return with unsettling karmic reciprocity.
  • If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

    S2E5: Three Women

    10/01/2026 | 51 mins.
    Aspiring novelist Steven Lake has spent seven years writing his debut novel only to fall in love with his own creation — the captivating and mercurial Clarissa. Noted publisher Albert Higgins wants to publish the book, but only if Steven will rewrite the ending to save Clarissa for a sequel. Higgins wants just ten new pages, but Steven hesitates, afraid that if he allows Clarissa to survive, she'll ruin his life.
  • If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

    S2E4: Time and Again

    09/24/2026 | 51 mins.
    Clockmaker Ethan Vigil acquires an antique timepiece marked with the numeral 13 at the top of its dial — a detail as strange as its refusal to run. But when his wife cuts her finger on on the works inside, the clock unexpectedly comes to life, and Ethan discovers the device grants him an extraordinary gift: twice a day, time stops for everyone but him, granting him two extra hours of solitude daily. He thrives, but soon discovers that his reprieve comes at a terrible cost.
  • If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

    S2E3: The Ring of Truth

    09/17/2026 | 51 mins.
    Tell the truth or lie? That's the dilemma facing Lorna Kitteridge after her fiancé, Mark Cramer, kills a woman while driving drunk in their small New England college town. Mark, facing imprisonment for manslaughter, begs her to cover for him. Her father, a college professor who's something of an expert on the truth, urges her to follow her conscience and come clean about the accident. But can her father follow his own counsel — especially when he's confronted with a long-buried scandal from the past?
  • If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

    S2E2: Speak of the Devil

    09/10/2026 | 51 mins.
    Mary Ellen McKay returns with her American fiancé, Michael, to her childhood home on the windswept Solway Firth, where her Aunt Jeannie raised her. Soon after arriving, they take part in one of her aunt’s regular séances, unknowingly inviting a sinister force into their lives. Then, on her wedding night, Ellen’s dreams are invaded by a monstrous presence, and as the terrifying visits continue, she discovers she is pregnant, leaving her tormented as she unravels the terrifying link between the séance and her quickening child.
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About If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater
Radio producer Himan Brown created over 10,000 programs in his lifetime, with a vigor and intensity that kept him going for a century. His life and prodigious output are celebrated in the podcast series Audio Maverick. Now, we offer rebroadcasts of a select group of Brown’s programs in a new series called If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater.
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