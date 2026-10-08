About If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

About If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

About If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

About If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

About If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

About If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater

Radio producer Himan Brown created over 10,000 programs in his lifetime, with a vigor and intensity that kept him going for a century. His life and prodigious output are celebrated in the podcast series Audio Maverick.

Now, we offer rebroadcasts of a select group of Brown’s programs in a new series called If You Please, Himan Brown’s Radio Mystery Theater.