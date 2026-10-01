Let’s talk about the big dog and his weird love life! This episode is highly disgusting, and I am kind of sorry about that. But it’s funny, too. We’ll get into WWII, nazis, love, dating, and the very complicated tale of Geli Raubal, Hitler’s half niece and one true love.



MAJOR trigger warnings today: Suicide, incest, holocaust, antisemitism, SA, murder, gun violence



Cover art: my sister

Intro song: my daughter

Images: Getty, Alamy, Wikimedia



Selected Bibliography

Books:

Ascent, Volker Ulrich

Hitler and Geli, by Ronald Hayman

Hitler’s Suicide Women, by Andrew van Ginkel.



Fun Podcast:

Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories, episodes 232 and 233

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vH4kcVmomFOv9Unr5hQxw?_authfailed=1



Remember, besties. There is always a way out. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline