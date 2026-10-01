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Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel

Rebecca Siegel
History
Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel

    Adolf Hitler Had a Fake Girlfriend

    10/01/2026 | 29 mins.
    Eva Braun + Adolf Hitler = a MESS. 
     
    In this, our final episode of the season, we’ll talk about the weird relationship-situationship that existed between these knuckleheads, WWII, nazi stuff, and fashion, and we’ll get into what was real and what was pretend. 
     
    Triggers: Self harm, suicide, holocaust, antisemitism, murder
     
    Cover image: my sister

    Intro song: My daughter
     
    Image credit Wikimedia 
     
    Selected Bibliography
    Books: 
    Downfall, by Volker Ulrich
    Eva Braun by Heike B. Görtemaker
    Nazi Wives, by James Wyllie
     
    Podcast
    The People’s Profiles: Eva Braun, the Fuhrer’s Wife
  • Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel

    Special Treat! History Daily Episode

    09/26/2026 | 21 mins.
    It's a history mashup!! Friends, I adore this podcast and I think you will too. Listen, subscribe, share!

    https://www.historydaily.com
  • Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel

    Adolf Hitler Was Bad at Kissing

    09/24/2026 | 33 mins.
    Let’s talk about the big dog and his weird love life! This episode is highly disgusting, and I am kind of sorry about that. But it’s funny, too. We’ll get into WWII, nazis, love, dating, and the very complicated tale of Geli Raubal, Hitler’s half niece and one true love. 
     
    MAJOR trigger warnings today: Suicide, incest, holocaust, antisemitism, SA, murder, gun violence
     
    Cover art: my sister
    Intro song: my daughter
    Images: Getty, Alamy, Wikimedia
     
    Selected Bibliography
     Books:
    Ascent, Volker Ulrich
    Hitler and Geli, by Ronald Hayman
    Hitler’s Suicide Women, by Andrew van Ginkel. 
     
    Fun Podcast: 
    Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories, episodes 232 and 233
    https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vH4kcVmomFOv9Unr5hQxw?_authfailed=1
     
    Remember, besties. There is always a way out. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
  • Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel

    Theodor Morell Hawked Vitamins

    09/17/2026 | 38 mins.
    Let’s talk about Theodor Morell, Adolf Hitler’s most favorite doctor, and maybe also his drug dealer?? This episode is chock full of bathroom humor, WWII history, Nazi drama, and some very poor choices. 
     
    Trigger warnings: Addiction, antisemitism, Holocaust 
     
    Selected Bibliography
     
    ·      Blitzed, by Norman Ohler
    ·      Downfall, by Volker Ullrich 
    ·      Secret Diaries of Hitler’s Doctor, by David Irving
    ·      Until the Final Hour, Traudl Junge 
     
    Intro song: my daughter
    Cover art: my sister
     
    Images: Getty Ullstein Bild Dtl, Alamy JEYFWK
  • Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel

    August Eigruber Liked Hitler's Mustache

    09/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    Let’s talk about WWII, Nazi art theft, concentration camp murders, and the second ugliest mustache you’ve ever seen. August Eigruber’s story takes us to Mauthausen, Paris, and deep into the Altaussee Salt Mines. 
     
    Trigger warnings: Antisemitism, Holocaust, Murder
     
    Selected Bibliography
     
    Books
    Eight Days in May, by Volker Ullrich
    Hitler (Ascent and Downfall), by Volker Ullrich
    Monuments Men, by Bret Witter and Robert M. Edsel
     
    Online Resource
    Stanford University’s Virtual Tribunal: International Criminal Tribunal Records (1945-Present): https://exhibits.stanford.edu/virtual-tribunals/catalog/jw764yb5101
     
    Documentary
    The Rape of Europa, by Richard Berge
     
    Intro song: my daughter
    Cover art: my sister
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About Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel
Join your best friend Rebecca for a session of piping hot old gossip.
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