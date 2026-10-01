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15 episodes
- Eva Braun + Adolf Hitler = a MESS.
In this, our final episode of the season, we’ll talk about the weird relationship-situationship that existed between these knuckleheads, WWII, nazi stuff, and fashion, and we’ll get into what was real and what was pretend.
Triggers: Self harm, suicide, holocaust, antisemitism, murder
Cover image: my sister
Intro song: My daughter
Image credit Wikimedia
Selected Bibliography
Books:
Downfall, by Volker Ulrich
Eva Braun by Heike B. Görtemaker
Nazi Wives, by James Wyllie
Podcast
The People’s Profiles: Eva Braun, the Fuhrer’s Wife
- Let’s talk about the big dog and his weird love life! This episode is highly disgusting, and I am kind of sorry about that. But it’s funny, too. We’ll get into WWII, nazis, love, dating, and the very complicated tale of Geli Raubal, Hitler’s half niece and one true love.
MAJOR trigger warnings today: Suicide, incest, holocaust, antisemitism, SA, murder, gun violence
Cover art: my sister
Intro song: my daughter
Images: Getty, Alamy, Wikimedia
Selected Bibliography
Books:
Ascent, Volker Ulrich
Hitler and Geli, by Ronald Hayman
Hitler’s Suicide Women, by Andrew van Ginkel.
Fun Podcast:
Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories, episodes 232 and 233
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vH4kcVmomFOv9Unr5hQxw?_authfailed=1
Remember, besties. There is always a way out. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
- Let’s talk about Theodor Morell, Adolf Hitler’s most favorite doctor, and maybe also his drug dealer?? This episode is chock full of bathroom humor, WWII history, Nazi drama, and some very poor choices.
Trigger warnings: Addiction, antisemitism, Holocaust
Selected Bibliography
· Blitzed, by Norman Ohler
· Downfall, by Volker Ullrich
· Secret Diaries of Hitler’s Doctor, by David Irving
· Until the Final Hour, Traudl Junge
Intro song: my daughter
Cover art: my sister
Images: Getty Ullstein Bild Dtl, Alamy JEYFWK
- Let’s talk about WWII, Nazi art theft, concentration camp murders, and the second ugliest mustache you’ve ever seen. August Eigruber’s story takes us to Mauthausen, Paris, and deep into the Altaussee Salt Mines.
Trigger warnings: Antisemitism, Holocaust, Murder
Selected Bibliography
Books
Eight Days in May, by Volker Ullrich
Hitler (Ascent and Downfall), by Volker Ullrich
Monuments Men, by Bret Witter and Robert M. Edsel
Online Resource
Stanford University’s Virtual Tribunal: International Criminal Tribunal Records (1945-Present): https://exhibits.stanford.edu/virtual-tribunals/catalog/jw764yb5101
Documentary
The Rape of Europa, by Richard Berge
Intro song: my daughter
Cover art: my sister
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