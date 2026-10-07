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A ghost that asks for nudity cards, a jelly donut, and pear cider sounds like a joke until the activity stops the moment someone finally listens. We sit down with Tammie Chavez of the Hollyweird Paranormal Podcast, a New Orleans native turned Los Angeles costume designer and paranormal investigator, to talk about what actually powers the best ghost stories. Spoiler: it isn’t the gadgets, the catchphrases, or the “prove you’re dead” questions. It’s people, history, and the need to be heard.



We go deep on the big questions that keep investigators up at night: does consciousness survive death, do we have a choice to stay or move on, and why do spirits go silent when we ask what the other side is like? Tammie shares a powerful personal moment after her mother’s death, and we compare notes on the strange patterns that show up when you ask better questions. From haunted theatres and creative “channeling” to community-driven history like the Lopez Adobe, we explore why place, memory, and emotion cling together.



Then we turn to haunted Los Angeles with context, not hype. We talk the Cecil Hotel, the ethics of paranormal content creation, and why the living can be far scarier than the dead in spaces shaped by poverty, trauma, and addiction. Finally, we get nerdy with methodology: shadow people that might be two dimensional, and EVP experiments that suggest voices aren’t “sound” at all, but electromagnetic energy being shaped into speech.



If you care about haunted history, ethical ghost hunting, EVPs, shadow people, and afterlife theories, this one will give you new questions to ask and a better way to ask them. Subscribe, share this with a friend who loves the paranormal, and leave a review with your own theory: what do you think spirits actually want from us?

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