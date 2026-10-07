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63 episodes
Can Psychics and Ghost Hunting Equipment Agree? w/ Tawney Lewis | Ghost City Podcast10/07/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Let us know who you want to hear next!
A lot of paranormal conversations get stuck in a tired fight: either you “believe in psychics” or you “believe in equipment.” We wanted something more useful than that, so we brought on Tawney Lewis, a longtime paranormal investigator who’s also a certified psychic medium and intuition teacher. She explains how she actually runs a ghost hunting investigation when she’s trying to be accurate, not theatrical: quick walkthroughs, careful notes, then testing the same hotspots with tools like K2 meters and other standard paranormal gear to see what lines up.
We also get real about the credibility problem in mediumship. Tawney doesn’t sugarcoat it: people should be skeptical, because some self-proclaimed mediums rush to charge money without development, boundaries, or ethics. She shares how she discovered mediumship through training, why she prefers calling herself “intuitive” on investigations, and how learning to “turn it off” keeps the work from taking over your life.
If you’ve ever wondered what it means to “tap in,” we break down the clairs in plain English: clairsentient feeling, clairvoyant seeing, clairaudient hearing, and claircognizant knowing. We also talk practical practice ideas you can try at home, why saying the “stupid” detail out loud sometimes matters most, and how haunted locations can ramp up from intent, attention, and even investigators bringing extra energy with them.
Then we go into the stuff everyone asks about: demons, dark entities, and what “not human” can feel like, including a basement encounter Tawney chose to avoid. We close with favorite haunted locations, EVP mysteries, a Gettysburg moment that still gives chills, and where to find Tawny’s upcoming events and classes. If you like smart paranormal investigation, subscribe, share this with a friend, and leave a review so more people find the show.
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Visit our website to schedule a Ghost Tour today! Stay Spooky...
- Let us know who you want to hear next!
A scream in the Rockies. A guard llama sounding the alarm. And a family confession that something stood up on two legs and walked away. We talk with cryptozoologist and on-camera researcher Brittany Barbieri about the moment that flipped her worldview early, and how that kind of fear in an experienced outdoors person becomes a data point you can’t casually explain away.
From there, we go deep into the roots of modern cryptozoology through zoologist Ivan Sanderson and the legendary Sanderson files. Brittany explains what changes when you read original letters, notes, casts, and catalogs instead of secondhand internet lore, and why Sanderson’s method of elimination still matters for anyone trying to study an unknown animal responsibly. We also unpack the infamous Florida “penguin footprints” story, how hoaxes spread, and why serious researchers still get targeted.
Then things get complicated: the Minnesota Iceman, disturbing implications in Sanderson’s own words, and the uncomfortable question of what Bigfoot might be. We debate ape vs hominin, push back on magical explanations, and talk about treating Sasquatch research like wildlife biology, including why raw sighting counts can be misleading. If you’re curious about Bigfoot, cryptids, and how to start researching without getting lost in the noise, this one is for you. Subscribe, share this with a friend who loves the weird, and leave a review with your take: what do you think Bigfoot really is?
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Watch this episode and more paranormal content by subscribing to our YouTube page!
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Visit our website to schedule a Ghost Tour today! Stay Spooky...
- Let us know who you want to hear next!
People love to laugh at cryptids until a credible witness looks you in the eye and says, “I saw it.” That’s where this conversation gets interesting. We sit down with author and cryptozoologist Lyle Blackburn to talk about Bigfoot, Dogman, and the stranger edge of cryptozoology, but we keep coming back to the real core of the mystery: why modern people keep reporting encounters they can’t explain.
We dig into how eyewitness reports form under stress, bad lighting, quick glimpses, and deep fear, and why local folklore can give the same kind of encounter a totally different name depending on where you are. From Rougarou stories in Louisiana to the sudden rise of “Dogman” as a label, Lyle explains how monster traditions evolve, how internet culture changes reporting, and why some witnesses describe a darker, more threatening presence with canine-shaped creatures than they do with Sasquatch. If you’ve ever wondered whether Dogman is biological, paranormal, or simply misidentified wildlife filtered through legend, you’ll have a lot to chew on.
We also get practical about research. Lyle makes the case for fieldwork, original sources, newspaper archives, and face-to-face interviews over copy-pasted blog posts and shallow “Google research.” Then we go deep on one of the wildest cases: the Lake Worth Monster, a 1969 encounter that involves multiple witnesses, police attention, and a story that stayed consistent inside a family for decades. We round things out with devil monkeys, phantom felines, “animals out of place,” and the future of Bigfoot research, including using AI to analyze patterns as if Sasquatch is a real animal with real habits.
If you’re into Bigfoot, Dogman, cryptozoology, eyewitness testimony, American folklore, and investigative research, hit play and come with us. Subscribe, share this with a friend who loves a good mystery, and leave a review with the cryptid you want us to tackle next.
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Watch this episode and more paranormal content by subscribing to our YouTube page!
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Visit our website to schedule a Ghost Tour today! Stay Spooky...
What Do Ghosts Want From Us? w/ Tammie Chavez (Hollyweird Paranormal Podcast) | Ghost City Podcast09/16/2026 | 1h 28 mins.Let us know who you want to hear next!
A ghost that asks for nudity cards, a jelly donut, and pear cider sounds like a joke until the activity stops the moment someone finally listens. We sit down with Tammie Chavez of the Hollyweird Paranormal Podcast, a New Orleans native turned Los Angeles costume designer and paranormal investigator, to talk about what actually powers the best ghost stories. Spoiler: it isn’t the gadgets, the catchphrases, or the “prove you’re dead” questions. It’s people, history, and the need to be heard.
We go deep on the big questions that keep investigators up at night: does consciousness survive death, do we have a choice to stay or move on, and why do spirits go silent when we ask what the other side is like? Tammie shares a powerful personal moment after her mother’s death, and we compare notes on the strange patterns that show up when you ask better questions. From haunted theatres and creative “channeling” to community-driven history like the Lopez Adobe, we explore why place, memory, and emotion cling together.
Then we turn to haunted Los Angeles with context, not hype. We talk the Cecil Hotel, the ethics of paranormal content creation, and why the living can be far scarier than the dead in spaces shaped by poverty, trauma, and addiction. Finally, we get nerdy with methodology: shadow people that might be two dimensional, and EVP experiments that suggest voices aren’t “sound” at all, but electromagnetic energy being shaped into speech.
If you care about haunted history, ethical ghost hunting, EVPs, shadow people, and afterlife theories, this one will give you new questions to ask and a better way to ask them. Subscribe, share this with a friend who loves the paranormal, and leave a review with your own theory: what do you think spirits actually want from us?
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Visit our website to schedule a Ghost Tour today! Stay Spooky...
- Let us know who you want to hear next!
A spirit box blurts out “mom’s on the phone” and then the phone actually rings. That’s the kind of moment that forces you to slow down, stop arguing about labels, and ask better questions about what we’re really interacting with when we chase the paranormal.
We’re joined by Gary Shapiro and John Santa from the Splintered Spirits Podcast to talk about ghost hunting without the performative fear. John explains his live-stream style of documenting spirits in real time, why he avoids the “everything is demons” culture, and how he tries to build simple safeguards against apps that may be listening or reinforcing what you just said. We also get into the biggest traps in spirit communication: audio pareidolia, overconfident assumptions, and the temptation to build a whole story from a single word.
From there we zoom out into the bigger debate: what would count as proof for a skeptic, and why do belief systems in the paranormal get defended like religion or identity? We talk haunted people syndrome, transliminality, and a “ghost magnet” survey meant to explore why some people seem to attract recurring experiences. Then we go philosophical with competing theories of what ghosts might be: memory fragments, consciousness streams, and thought-forms shaped by collective attention.
If you like smart paranormal conversation, spirit box skepticism, and grounded ghost theory, subscribe, share this with a friend who loves the weird, and leave a review so more curious listeners can find us.
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Watch this episode and more paranormal content by subscribing to our YouTube page!
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Visit our website to schedule a Ghost Tour today! Stay Spooky...
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About Ghost City: The Podcast
Welcome to the Ghost City Podcast—your new favorite destination for everything haunted, spooky, and unexplained. Brought to you by the team behind Ghost City Tours, the world’s leading ghost tour company, this podcast takes you beyond the cobblestone streets and fog-filled alleyways into the chilling, often overlooked corners of haunted history and paranormal lore. Hosted by GCT Founder, Tim Nealon, each episode of the Ghost City Podcast invites you to step into the shadows as we explore true ghost stories, notorious hauntings, and the terrifying truths behind urban legends. Whether digging into the grisly past of a famous haunted location, interviewing seasoned paranormal investigators, or uncovering the strange and supernatural tales that never made the history books, the Ghost City Podcast delivers immersive, compelling, and terrifying storytelling. Stay Spooky...To book a Ghost City Tour in a city near you, visit: ghostcitytours.comPodcast website
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