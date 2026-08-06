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Family Lore

Audacy
DocumentaryHistory
Family Lore
Latest episode

40 episodes

  • Family Lore

    Natural History

    07/15/2026 | 29 mins.
    A Bronx woman with a difficult upbringing decides to figure out where she came from. Her journey leads her to a grandfather whose work is admired by millions.
  • Family Lore

    Alina In Exile

    07/08/2026 | 39 mins.
    Alina Fernandez was a small child when the Cuban Revolution spilled onto the streets of Havana. The Revolution's leader, Fidel Castro, would appear on television, giving speeches that would often run for hours. Then, when the speeches were over and the television was turned off, Fidel Castro would appear in her living room.
  • Family Lore

    The King's Life Guard

    07/01/2026 | 36 mins.
    A man who grew up with little to no information about his family history encounters a 380-year-old tale about war and royalty. And with the help of a British researcher, new information is discovered.
  • Family Lore

    Remaking The World

    06/24/2026 | 30 mins.
    David Belden was born into the upper echelons of Moral Re-Armament, a spiritual movement that hoped to save the world. It wasn't until later in his life that David realized he was in a cult.
  • Family Lore

    Father Figure

    06/17/2026 | 36 mins.
    Acclaimed magazine writer Tom Junod investigates the history of his father, his family, and himself. In the process of writing his memoir - In The Days Of My Youth I Was Told What It Means To Be A Man - he discovers an explanatory secret.
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About Family Lore
All families tell stories about themselves. Those stories are passed down, and like an intergenerational game of telephone, the details sometimes change from fact to fiction. But have you ever wondered how much of the lore is actually true? Family Lore is a weekly narrative podcast that celebrates and investigates ancestral mystique. Each episode begins with a guest sharing a fascinating family legend, followed by a historical deep-dive to uncover the truth and meaning behind the tale. Whether it’s a grandfather who flew before the Wright Brothers, a great-aunt who invented the margarita, or a great-uncle who killed a Texas ranching scion, each story offers an intimate glimpse into the familial fables that captivate us. Family Lore is an Audacy original podcast. For more compelling stories of American history, listen to Cement City and Hope, Through History (with Jon Meacham and The HISTORY® Channel), available in this feed.
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