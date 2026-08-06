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40 episodes
- Alina Fernandez was a small child when the Cuban Revolution spilled onto the streets of Havana. The Revolution's leader, Fidel Castro, would appear on television, giving speeches that would often run for hours. Then, when the speeches were over and the television was turned off, Fidel Castro would appear in her living room.
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About Family Lore
All families tell stories about themselves. Those stories are passed down, and like an intergenerational game of telephone, the details sometimes change from fact to fiction. But have you ever wondered how much of the lore is actually true? Family Lore is a weekly narrative podcast that celebrates and investigates ancestral mystique. Each episode begins with a guest sharing a fascinating family legend, followed by a historical deep-dive to uncover the truth and meaning behind the tale. Whether it’s a grandfather who flew before the Wright Brothers, a great-aunt who invented the margarita, or a great-uncle who killed a Texas ranching scion, each story offers an intimate glimpse into the familial fables that captivate us. Family Lore is an Audacy original podcast. For more compelling stories of American history, listen to Cement City and Hope, Through History (with Jon Meacham and The HISTORY® Channel), available in this feed.Podcast website
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Family Lore
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