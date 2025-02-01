Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryTST Radio
Listen to TST Radio in the App
Listen to TST Radio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

TST Radio

Podcast TST Radio
Ryan Gable
The Secret Teachings with Ryan Gable has aired for over a decade, beginning as a volunteer program at a college radio station in Florida, then moving to CBS, Ar...
HistoryReligion & SpiritualityNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 1000
  • BEST OF TST Setsubun Festival (10/25/24)
    BEST OF TST: Halloween (and thanksgiving) is celebrated around the world in a variety of forms, often in ways westerners, and particularly Americans, would find confusing or out of place. Setsubun in Japan is a spring cleaning festival which helps to cleanse the home of evil spirits, something which, from an American perspective, would incorporate elements of both Imbolc, spring cleaning, and Halloween. Dia de los Muertos in Mexico, Correfoc in Catalonia, Basler Fasnacht in Switzerland, Gai Jatra in Nepal, Matariki in New Zealand,  Fet Gede in Haiti, Awuru Odo in Nigeria, as well as Hungry Ghost in southeast Asia, are all examples of man's attempt to bring in good fortune while purifying himself of evil in the form of ignorance, darkness, cold, and the like.-FREE ARCHIVE (w. ads)SUBSCRIPTION ARCHIVEX / TWITTER FACEBOOKWEBSITEPAYPALCashApp: $rdgable EMAIL: [email protected] / [email protected] a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tst-radio--5328407/support.
    --------  
    1:00:01
  • GOYSLOP Black Magic Food w. Mike D (1/31/25)
    America has a sickness in both body and mind. The confirmation hearing of RFK Jr this week, and the general opposition to his appointment, is a prime example of this illness. Even many of the Republican supporters are only in his favor for political reasons, not for those of health, as is the case with his detractors. As these political stunts go, RFK Jr was belittled for quoting the NIH itself or for having reported on the weaponization of Lyme disease. He was hit with questions on climate as a driver of disease, rather than being asked about the companies that make the slop we call food; and their revolving door with government regulators. Interestingly, the same people most immune to C.O.V. are also the main perpetrators of poisoned and disgusting food in America. In fact, one of the most vile anti-RFK-Jr campaigns is about something called “goyslop,” the idea that McDonalds in particular, but fast food in general, is low quality but expensive trash sold to non-jews for immense profit. Now obviously the founders of the company, and even Ray Kroc, were not Jewish, but Harry J. Sonneborn was. Harry is the guy who expanded the business via franchisee land transactions. The work of Leonard and Myra Rosenblatt as franchisees also expanded the modern restaurant. The marketing team of Robert Bernstein and Skimp Rein, along with jewish artist Simms Taback, were instrumental in creating the modern image, happy meal, and toy program, despite the fact all jews are essentially forbidden from eating McDonalds due to dietary reasons. The same thing is true of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and American hotdogs, which have become lesser quality versions of Italian and German classics. Reuben Mattus, of Häagen-Dazs, wanted to sell ice cream at a premium price to wealthy Americans under the guise of a high quality label and a foreign sounding company name. Charles Feltman, on the other hand, wanted to sell frankfurters for cheap, so he slapped them on a lower quality bun and sold them at his restaurant. -FREE ARCHIVE (w. ads)SUBSCRIPTION ARCHIVEX / TWITTER FACEBOOKWEBSITEPAYPALCashApp: $rdgable EMAIL: [email protected] / [email protected] a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tst-radio--5328407/support.
    --------  
    2:00:01
  • Black Hawk Down (1/30/25)
    The collision of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a military Black Hawk helicopter has once again opened pandora’s conspiracy box. Everyone is to blame: Biden, Trump, DEI, DOGE etc. Long before any of these things, however, there was a Lockheed P-38 Lightning that crashed into an Eastern Air Lines Douglas DC-4 back in 1949. We know that there are serious DEI issues, but we also know via video inside Boeing facilities that the cultural rot of laziness and drugs is far more of a plague, and it grows under both Republicans and Democrats. We also know that airplane incidents, crashes, and deaths are becoming increasingly less frequent. Therefore, the idea of some Deep State assassination would be even rarer, though in the case of Loretta Fuddy, Michael Hastings, or even Princess Diana, something equivalent may have been responsible. Of further consideration could be DARPAs testing of the MATRIX autonomy system for black hawk helicopters. Announced in late 2024, the plan was to begin testing them in 2025, some with and some without pilots. Perhaps there was an issue with the computer systems and air traffic control. Perhaps something else is responsible, or perhaps it was nothing more than a super rare event, but one that is nevertheless an accident. -FREE ARCHIVE (w. ads)SUBSCRIPTION ARCHIVEX / TWITTER FACEBOOKWEBSITEPAYPALCashApp: $rdgable EMAIL: [email protected] / [email protected] a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tst-radio--5328407/support.
    --------  
    1:00:01
  • Deepseeking the Truth (1/29/25)
    Karoline Leavitt officially stated on January 28 that “the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons.” John Kirby’s previous statements about these drones posing no threat, having no foreign origins, and not operating in restricted airspace, are confirmed by Leavitt, because as U.S. drones they would not fit into the previous categories. But that doesn’t prevent, and in fact encourages, the promotion of countless conspiracies to mislead investigation and curiosities. Therefore, it is highly likely the drones were part of a western exercise (Project Convergence - US, UK, AUS) to train AI and test swarms via real world data collection. The news conferences have been nothing but truth, though veiled for countries like China to be made aware that, ‘hey, we have what you have’, especially because China was the only other country working on these technologies. This has allowed for the UFO Disclosure narrative to be rewritten, with those like Blitch, Barber, and Grusch acting as recasts of the leading experts. It is also peculiar that on the same day Leavitt made this announcement of what was almost surely AI experimentation via drones, China fired a major shot at the west with their DeepSeek AI chatbot. As an open source, free, functioning, platform it was also cheaper to develop and uses less energy. This is a direct response to STARGATE, a program in need for $500-billion, data centers, and super computers. Interestingly, DEEPSEEK gained first popularity on January 20, 2025, the day of the presidential inauguration and hours before the US announced STARGATE. This is the AI arms race / cold war. -FREE ARCHIVE (w. ads)SUBSCRIPTION ARCHIVEX / TWITTER FACEBOOKWEBSITEPAYPALCashApp: $rdgable EMAIL: [email protected] / [email protected] a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tst-radio--5328407/support.
    --------  
    2:00:01
  • PAX ROMANA (1/28/25)
    Beyond bad calls, gambling, and dime-a-dozen conspiracies, the real conspiracy, if there is one, behind the NFL Scripted narrative and the Super Bowl boycott, is probably that the NFL is behind it to drive otherwise falling ratings. Just as the league promoted Taylor Swift to encourage women to watch, now they are pushing the Super Bowl logo conspiracy to get everyone else to watch and talk about the NFL, even though the 2024 logo did NOT match the final teams. Yet the conspiracy is alive and well in 2025. If we can pull a mythological narrative together, however, it could be between the Secret Chiefs, i.e., Deep State, and the symbolic bird of America, i.e., the eagle. The big game is being played at Caesars super dome, named after the entertainment casino company that uses a golden caesar for their logo. As this relates to politics we find Trump pushing the golden age of America narrative just weeks before the game, and we find the orange-yellow man fulfilling the promise of restoring order and even expanding America’s territories, pricelessly what the first Augustus promised Rome. And funny enough, this Roman period was called Pax Romana, the golden age.  -FREE ARCHIVE (w. ads)SUBSCRIPTION ARCHIVEX / TWITTER FACEBOOKWEBSITEPAYPALCashApp: $rdgable EMAIL: [email protected] / [email protected] a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tst-radio--5328407/support.
    --------  
    2:00:01

More History podcastsMore History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About TST Radio

The Secret Teachings with Ryan Gable has aired for over a decade, beginning as a volunteer program at a college radio station in Florida, then moving to CBS, Art Bell's 'Dark Matter Radio', LNM Radio, FringeFM, and finally finding a home on Ground Zero Radio right after Clyde Lewis before also being removed from that network for no stated reason. Ryan Gable is a veteran radio personality, producer, and author. His broadcast attempts to provide objective analysis of para-politics, pop-conspiracy, para-history, the occult (occulture), the paranormal, symbolism, health, conspiracies, anthropology, theology, and etymology.The show can be found HERE each day for free. Spreaker places ads in the show, so if you would like to get the ad-free version you can subscribe or resubscribe on our website: http://www.tstradio.infoFor any questions, please email: [email protected] / [email protected] a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/tst-radio--5328407/support.
Podcast website

Listen to TST Radio, Throughline and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

TST Radio: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/2/2025 - 3:42:33 AM