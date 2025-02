GOYSLOP Black Magic Food w. Mike D (1/31/25)

America has a sickness in both body and mind. The confirmation hearing of RFK Jr this week, and the general opposition to his appointment, is a prime example of this illness. Even many of the Republican supporters are only in his favor for political reasons, not for those of health, as is the case with his detractors. As these political stunts go, RFK Jr was belittled for quoting the NIH itself or for having reported on the weaponization of Lyme disease. He was hit with questions on climate as a driver of disease, rather than being asked about the companies that make the slop we call food; and their revolving door with government regulators. Interestingly, the same people most immune to C.O.V. are also the main perpetrators of poisoned and disgusting food in America. In fact, one of the most vile anti-RFK-Jr campaigns is about something called "goyslop," the idea that McDonalds in particular, but fast food in general, is low quality but expensive trash sold to non-jews for immense profit. Now obviously the founders of the company, and even Ray Kroc, were not Jewish, but Harry J. Sonneborn was. Harry is the guy who expanded the business via franchisee land transactions. The work of Leonard and Myra Rosenblatt as franchisees also expanded the modern restaurant. The marketing team of Robert Bernstein and Skimp Rein, along with jewish artist Simms Taback, were instrumental in creating the modern image, happy meal, and toy program, despite the fact all jews are essentially forbidden from eating McDonalds due to dietary reasons. The same thing is true of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and American hotdogs, which have become lesser quality versions of Italian and German classics. Reuben Mattus, of Häagen-Dazs, wanted to sell ice cream at a premium price to wealthy Americans under the guise of a high quality label and a foreign sounding company name. Charles Feltman, on the other hand, wanted to sell frankfurters for cheap, so he slapped them on a lower quality bun and sold them at his restaurant.