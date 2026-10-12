How does a British penal colony become one of the world's most trusted democracies?



Ruth and Colin head back to 1788 to trace how a society of convicts and guards pioneered the secret ballot, the living wage, and the eight-hour workday, blending Washington and Westminster into a democracy all its own, built on the ethos of the "fair go." But that story is inseparable from the dispossession and genocide of First Nations people, raising the question of who Australian democracy was actually built for.



Special thanks to the experts featured in this episode:



Dr. Mark Dunn, Historian and Author of The Convict Valley



Professor Thalia Anthony, University of Technology Sydney



Professor Frank Bongiorno, Australian National University



Dr. Marija Taflaga, Centre for the Study of Australian Politics, Australian National University and co-host of Democracy Sausage podcast about Australian Politics



Paul Daffy, Journalist and Tour Guide



Mentioned Resources Link



The Future of Our Former Democracy is a production of More Equitable Democracy and Mori Strategies.



For more information on More Equitable Democracy's work, please visit: https://www.equitabledemocracy.org/