Before her historic Speakership, even before she got to the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi worked for years outside the spotlight as an official in the California Democratic party while she raised her family in San Francisco. That was until 1987, when tragic circumstances led her to do something she hadn’t considered before: run for Congress. Her first hurdle? A city in crisis and a motivated opponent from a community impacted by a deadly epidemic. Read the episode transcript. Learn more at our website.

Long before she became Madam Speaker, Nancy Pelosi was “Little Nancy” D’Alesandro. Raised in Little Italy in Baltimore, Maryland, she learned the lessons of power from her larger-than-life parents: “Tommy the Elder,” a Congressman and mayor of Baltimore, and “Big Nancy,” a master political organizer. Decades later, those lessons served her well. In 1994, when Republicans took control of Congress for the first time in 40 years, Pelosi wanted to win it back – and win big. But first: she’d have to wage a war against the men standing in her way, including within her own party. This episode, how to seize power: Baltimore Style. Read the episode transcript. Learn more at our website.

In 2008, with the historic election of President Barack Obama and Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress, Speaker Pelosi saw a huge opening for healthcare reform. She knew it would be hard-fought, but this was not Pelosi’s first battle. She had lived through other historic attempts to reform healthcare — to disastrous results. This time, she was determined to succeed. But to go big in Washington, Pelosi had to master the art of sacrifice. Read the episode transcript. Learn more at our website.

In 2016, Nancy Pelosi was planning on retiring from Congress. But Donald Trump’s presidential victory disrupted her plans, and her legacy. Pelosi’s public battles with the President cemented her status as a liberal warrior – spearheading two impeachments and navigating the January 6th attack. But to some in her caucus, including the young progressives of “The Squad,” Pelosi’s approach wasn’t enough to address a new wave of populism and a growing mistrust of government. And amidst this politically fraught landscape, did Pelosi’s actions around stock trading — or inaction, according to some — add fuel to the fire? Read the episode transcript. Learn more at our website.

About The Speaker

About The Speaker

About The Speaker