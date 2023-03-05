Presenting The Story of London, a podcast dedicated to telling the history of London as a single narrative tale; from it’s birth until the present day.
Chapter 36- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Relics… (1020-1023)
The complex and difficult relationship between Cnut and London carries on as we look at the reasons behind many of Cnut’s early political moves, the reasons why these are hard to fathom, and the most insane robbery ever carried out by a King of England. Script will be posted here https://imgur.com/gallery/hajiHGM But the bad South London accent is free!
5/3/2023
42:03
Chapter 35- The Blood Raven (1017-1020)
England had been invaded and a foreign King sat upon it’s throne; as he ruthlessly consolidated power, eliminating any remaining threats to his new regime, London was to find itself on the receiving end of his retribution… a version of the script will be available here https://imgur.com/gallery/hajiHGM for those who want to read along.
4/26/2023
36:11
Chapter 34- The Great Siege of London Town… (1016-1017)
A Danish Prince leads his armies across England… the King grows ill… his rebellious son tries to marshal resistance… the year 1016 sees London as a beacon of hope in a desperate campaign making it briefly the eye of a storm. Full script will be available here https://imgur.com/gallery/hajiHGM for those who wish to read along.
4/19/2023
34:58
Chapter 33- In the shadow of the Archangel (1014-1016)
Two great and terrible calamities smash into England, leaving London possibly reeling. A giant wall of water pulverises England, followed by a second invasion by the Danes, and the rise of an unlikely saviour. Full script of this episode will be posted here https://imgur.com/gallery/hajiHGM for those who wish to follow along.
4/12/2023
35:52
Chapter 32- The fall and rise of King Æthelred (1013-1014)
The Danish King leads a huge force across England, aiming at London, which hunkered down to prepare for the last stand of King Æthelred… two of the most dramatic, violent and amazing years in London’s history are about to take place. A full script with illustrations will be available on https://imgur.com/gallery/hajiHGM
