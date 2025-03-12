Powered by RND
The Sound Mind

Sophia Omarji
The Sound Mind is where music meets psychology. Hosted by music psychologist Sophia Omarji, this podcast explores the science behind how music shapes our minds,...
  • Ep. 6 The Sound of Influence: Music as Propaganda
    In this episode, we explore the use of music as propaganda. From World War II anthems and Cold War jazz diplomacy to revolutionary songs in Iran and state-controlled music in North Korea and China, we explore how music has been harnessed to control, manipulate, and inspire. Learn how rhythms and melodies can unite or divide people and why music is one of the most powerful tools in political warfare. This one might change how you listen.CHAPTERS:0:00 Intro01:22 The Power of Music to Shape Minds11:17 World War II16:40 The Cold War27:09 Iran: Revolutionary Anthems and State Control34:32 North Korea and China41:18 Artists as Agents of Influence43:54 Summary and OutroFollow us on Instagram: @thesoundmindtalks
    45:37
  • Ep. 5 Can Music Make You Smarter? The Science Behind Music and Intelligence
    Can music really make you smarter? In this episode, we dive into the science behind music and intelligence. We debunk the Mozart Effect and explore how musical training enhances brain functions such as memory, focus, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. We also discuss what research says about using music to boost concentration and productivity and what tracks work best.CHAPTERS:0:00 Intro01:12 Debunking the Mozart Effect12:07 How Learning an Instrument Shapes the Brain28:38 Music for Focus and Productivity34:22 Summary and OutroFollow us on Instagram: @thesoundmindtalks
    35:22
  • Ep. 4 Are You What You Listen To? What Your Music Taste Says About You
    Are you what you listen to? In this episode, we explore the link between music and identity, to uncover how your favourite songs may reveal more about your personality than you think. We break down the psychology behind musical preferences, uncover whether music simply reflects who you are or actively shapes your personality over time, and challenge common genre stereotypes.CHAPTERS:0:00 Intro01:04 Why We Identify With Music14:12 What Your Music Taste Says About You29:09 Debunking Genre Stereotypes36:10 Summary and OutroFollow us on Instagram: @thesoundmindtalks
    37:43
  • Ep. 3 Can Music Be Your Therapist? Music Therapy vs Therapeutic Music
    Can music be your therapist? In this episode, we explore the difference between music therapy as a professional field and using music as a personal therapeutic tool. We also share practical exercises to help you engage more deeply with music and harness its therapeutic power in daily life.CHAPTERS:0:00 Intro00:54 History of Music Therapy03:37 Music Therapy15:40 Music As Therapy18:03 Music for Emotional Regulation and Mood23:39 Music for Stress Relief and Relaxation30:14 Music for Reflection34:34 Music for Self-Expression and Creativity37:52 Summary and OutroEPISODE LINKS:Weightless by Marconi Union: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfcAVejslrUSoundtrack Your Life article: https://medium.com/illumination/soundtrack-your-life-why-you-should-create-a-personalised-music-playlist-8499d43f4470Follow us on Instagram: @thesoundmindtalks
    39:48
  • Ep. 2 Can Music Make Us Fall In Love? How Music Shapes Our Romantic Lives
    Can music really make us fall in love? How does a song strengthen a bond between two people? How do love songs influence the way we experience and expect romance? And why do we turn to heartbreak anthems when love goes wrong? In this special Valentine’s episode, we explore the deep connection between music and romance.CHAPTERS:00:00 Intro02:43 Can Music Make You Fall In Love?08:32 The Role of Music in Building Relationships12:18 Using Music to Maintain Relationships15:41 Heartbreak Anthems21:57 Love Songs, Expectations and Attachment29:31 Summary and OutroRead more on Bamford’s (2024) research:https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10899422/Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find—and Keep—Love:https://shorturl.at/2gDJHFollow us on Instagram: @thesoundmindtalks
    31:26

About The Sound Mind

The Sound Mind is where music meets psychology. Hosted by music psychologist Sophia Omarji, this podcast explores the science behind how music shapes our minds, emotions, and everyday lives. Whether you're a music lover, a psychology enthusiast, or simply curious about the power of sound, The Sound Mind offers fresh insights into the melodies that move us. Tune in every Wednesday for new episodes to discover music in a whole new way. Follow us on Instagram: @thesoundmindtalks | For business inquiries, contact: [email protected]
