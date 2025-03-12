Ep. 4 Are You What You Listen To? What Your Music Taste Says About You

Are you what you listen to? In this episode, we explore the link between music and identity, to uncover how your favourite songs may reveal more about your personality than you think. We break down the psychology behind musical preferences, uncover whether music simply reflects who you are or actively shapes your personality over time, and challenge common genre stereotypes.CHAPTERS:0:00 Intro01:04 Why We Identify With Music14:12 What Your Music Taste Says About You29:09 Debunking Genre Stereotypes36:10 Summary and OutroFollow us on Instagram: @thesoundmindtalks