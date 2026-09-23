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The RPG Cave

Carpool Gaming
LeisureVideo Games
The RPG Cave
Latest episode

269 episodes

  • The RPG Cave

    The RPG Cave 243: World of Warcraft is Forever | Diablo V | Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave

    09/23/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    On this week's episode of The RPG Cave, Garret and Ryan talk about the cool RPG announcements from Blizzcon 2026, plus we give our hands on impressions of World of Warcraft: Forever and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.★ LINKS ★► Get Exclusive Perks on our Patreon: https://patreon.com/carpoolgaming► Join our amazing Discord community: https://discord.gg/eBKUyABg8U► Get your Carpool Gaming merch: https://carpoolgaming.com/► Check us out on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/carpoolgaminglive► Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/carpoolgaming► Follow on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/carpoolgaming.com★ ULTIMATE PRODUCERS ★Brendan Myers AKA The_WinterGamerTony BakerTrucker Sloth★ PLATINUM PRODUCERS ★Brian Reese★ GOLD MEMBERS ★Adam KAwesomeDave1337BennyBrad MooreCecily CarrozzaDan & LumaDannohhEmily O'KelleyJon32LauraLigerWoods330Mr GigglesPatrice MallettePeje EPSmokeless JoeSteven KellerTechMikeTim Paullin
  • The RPG Cave

    The RPG Cave 242: The RPGs of the Nintendo Direct September 2026! | Dragon Quest Monsters Demo

    09/16/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    On this week's episode of The RPG Cave, Garret and Ryan talk about the cool RPG announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct, plus we give our hands on impressions of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World!

    ★ LINKS ★
    ► Get Exclusive Perks on our Patreon: https://patreon.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Join our amazing Discord community: https://discord.gg/eBKUyABg8U
    ► Get your Carpool Gaming merch: https://carpoolgaming.com/
    ► Check us out on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/carpoolgaminglive
    ► Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Follow on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/carpoolgaming.com

    ★ ULTIMATE PRODUCERS ★
    Brendan Myers AKA The_WinterGamer
    Tony Baker
    Trucker Sloth

    ★ PLATINUM PRODUCERS ★
    Brian Reese

    ★ GOLD MEMBERS ★
    Adam K
    AwesomeDave1337
    Benny
    Brad Moore
    Cecily Carrozza
    Dan & Luma
    Dannohh
    Emily O'Kelley
    Jon32
    Laura
    LigerWoods330
    Mr Giggles
    Patrice Mallette
    Peje EP
    Smokeless Joe
    Steven Keller
    TechMike
    Tim Paullin
  • The RPG Cave

    The RPG Cave 241: The RPGs of State of Play September 2026! | Final Fantasy Resonance Impressions

    09/09/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    On this week's episode of The RPG Cave, Garret and Ryan talk about the cool RPG announcements from the latest State of Play, plus we give our hands on impressions of Final Fantasy Resonance!

    ★ LINKS ★
    ► Get Exclusive Perks on our Patreon: https://patreon.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Join our amazing Discord community: https://discord.gg/eBKUyABg8U
    ► Get your Carpool Gaming merch: https://carpoolgaming.com/
    ► Check us out on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/carpoolgaminglive
    ► Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Follow on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/carpoolgaming.com

    ★ ULTIMATE PRODUCERS ★
    Brendan Myers AKA The_WinterGamer
    Johnathan Brown: https://linktr.ee/pme.jib
    Tony Baker
    Trucker Sloth

    ★ PLATINUM PRODUCERS ★
    Brian Reese

    ★ GOLD MEMBERS ★
    Adam K
    AwesomeDave1337
    Benny
    Brad Moore
    Cecily Carrozza
    Dan & Luma
    Dannohh
    Emily O'Kelley
    Jon32
    Laura
    LigerWoods330
    Mr Giggles
    Patrice Mallette
    Peje EP
    Smokeless Joe
    Steven Keller
    TechMike
    Tim Paullin
  • The RPG Cave

    The RPG Cave 240: The RPGs of gamescom 2026!

    09/02/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    On this week's episode of The RPG Cave, Garret and Ryan talk about the cool RPG announcements from gamescom 2026 including a bunch of Witcher announcements!

    ★ LINKS ★
    ► Get Exclusive Perks on our Patreon: https://patreon.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Join our amazing Discord community: https://discord.gg/eBKUyABg8U
    ► Get your Carpool Gaming merch: https://carpoolgaming.com/
    ► Check us out on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/carpoolgaminglive
    ► Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Follow on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/carpoolgaming.com

    ★ ULTIMATE PRODUCERS ★
    Brendan Myers AKA The_WinterGamer
    Johnathan Brown: https://linktr.ee/pme.jib
    Tony Baker
    Trucker Sloth

    ★ PLATINUM PRODUCERS ★
    Brian Reese

    ★ GOLD MEMBERS ★
    Adam K
    AwesomeDave1337
    Benny
    Brad Moore
    Cecily Carrozza
    Dan & Luma
    Dannohh
    Emily O'Kelley
    Jon32
    Laura
    LigerWoods330
    Mr Giggles
    Patrice Mallette
    Peje EP
    Smokeless Joe
    Steven Keller
    TechMike
    Tim Paullin
  • The RPG Cave

    The RPG Cave 239: Mass Effect 2

    08/19/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    On this week's episode of The RPG Cave, Garret finally finished Mass Effect 2 for the first time so we're going to talk about it! We'll start spoiler free before going full spoiler mode.

    ★ LINKS ★
    ► Get Exclusive Perks on our Patreon: https://patreon.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Join our amazing Discord community: https://discord.gg/eBKUyABg8U
    ► Get your Carpool Gaming merch: https://carpoolgaming.com/
    ► Check us out on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/carpoolgaminglive
    ► Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/carpoolgaming
    ► Follow on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/carpoolgaming.com

    ★ ULTIMATE PRODUCERS ★
    Brendan Myers AKA The_WinterGamer
    Johnathan Brown: https://linktr.ee/pme.jib
    Tony Baker
    Trucker Sloth

    ★ PLATINUM PRODUCERS ★
    Brian Reese

    ★ GOLD MEMBERS ★
    Adam K
    AwesomeDave1337
    Benny
    Brad Moore
    Cecily Carrozza
    Dan & Luma
    Dannohh
    Emily O'Kelley
    Jon32
    Laura
    LigerWoods330
    Mr Giggles
    Patrice Mallette
    Peje EP
    Smokeless Joe
    Steven Keller
    TechMike
    Tim Paullin
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About The RPG Cave
The RPG Cave is a weekly video game RPG podcast! Each week, Garret Bland and Ryan Turford discuss an RPG topic or break down a specific series or game! Whether you're into retro RPGs, modern RPGs, JRPGs or MMOs, The RPG Cave is your home for video game RPGs! New episodes arrive every Wednesday at 9AM ET. This RPG Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
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