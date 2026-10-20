In this episode we are joined by Reformanda Initiative Fellow Robbie Bellis to discuss his contribution to the 2026 Rome Scholars and Leaders Network (RSLN). HIs paper titled, “The Essential Issue: Luther’s Bondage of the Will and Roman Catholic Soteriology” explores the 16th-century debate between Erasmus and Luther that focused on the human will and its natural capacities. Erasmus argued for the freedom of the will, while Luther argued for the bondage of the will. At the heart of this debate is the gospel itself. To understand the bondage of the will is to understand the theology at the heart of the Reformation. It remains relevant today, especially as evangelicals engage with their Roman Catholic friends.

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