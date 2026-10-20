Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
The Reformanda Initiative
Leonardo De Chirico, Reid Karr, Clay Kannard
Latest episode
105 episodes
- How should evangelicals understand and engage the rich theological heritage of the early and medieval church?
In this episode, we discuss Leonardo De Chirico’s new book, Ancient Landmarks: An Evangelical Guide to Patristic and Medieval Thought (IVP Academic/Apollos, 2026). Spanning the second through the fourteenth centuries, the book introduces key figures, theological debates, and developments that continue to shape Christianity today.
We are also joined by Joshua Kannard, who translated the book from Italian into English, to discuss the translation process and why this work matters for contemporary evangelicals.
Together, we explore how evangelicals can appreciate the riches of historic Christianity while exercising biblical discernment.
Ancient Landmarks releases in November 2026 and is available now for preorder on Amazon.
Support the show
- In this episode we discuss Leonardo's most recent Vatican File in which he provides insight into the Roman Catholic charismatic movement. Interacting with Filippo D’Alessandro's book : Il sogno di Dio: L’unità dei cristiani nella potenza dello Spirito (God's Dream: Christian Unity in the Power of the Holy Spirit), Leonardo helps evangelicals understand the pitfalls of this aspect of the Roman Catholic ecumenical agenda. It is yet another case of same words, different worlds. Join us as we talk about this topic and reality that continues to grow in popularity and importance.
https://vaticanfiles.org/en/2026/09/vf260/
Support the show
- In this episode we discuss Leonardo’s latest Vatican File which addresses the July 2nd excommunication of members of the Society of St. Pius X. The excommunication puts on display the Roman and Catholic natures of the Church and also the Christ-Church Interconnection. We close by discussing why this is important from an evangelical perspective.
Episode notes:
https://vaticanfiles.org/en/2026/08/vf-259/
Support the show
- In this episode we are joined by the Executive Director of Reformed Forum Camden Bucey. Camden is also the host of the podcast Christ the Center. He is an expert on the 20th century Roman Catholic theologian Karl Rahner, who is one of the most important architects of Vatican II and its theology. In 2019 Bucey wrote “Karl Rahner” as a contribution to the series Great Thinkers.
Modern-day Roman Catholicism is in many ways a reflection of Rahner and his theology. Rahner is most well known for his concept of “anonymous Christians.” In this episode we discuss Rahner as person, as a theologian, and explore his understanding of grace and how it gave birth to the idea of anonymous Christians.
Episode notes:
https://reformedforum.org/
https://reformedforum.org/more-lessons-from-the-eternal-city/
https://camden.bucey.org/rahner/
Support the show
- In this episode we are joined by Reformanda Initiative Fellow Robbie Bellis to discuss his contribution to the 2026 Rome Scholars and Leaders Network (RSLN). HIs paper titled, “The Essential Issue: Luther’s Bondage of the Will and Roman Catholic Soteriology” explores the 16th-century debate between Erasmus and Luther that focused on the human will and its natural capacities. Erasmus argued for the freedom of the will, while Luther argued for the bondage of the will. At the heart of this debate is the gospel itself. To understand the bondage of the will is to understand the theology at the heart of the Reformation. It remains relevant today, especially as evangelicals engage with their Roman Catholic friends.
Support the show
More Christianity podcasts
Trending Christianity podcasts
About The Reformanda Initiative
The Reformanda Initiative Podcast. Listen as we analyze and discuss Roman Catholic theology and practice from an Evangelical perspective. | X: @ReformandaRome | Facebook: @ReformandaInitiative | Online: www.reformandainitiative.org |Podcast website
Listen to The Reformanda Initiative, followHIM and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Reformanda Initiative
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.