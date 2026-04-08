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The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

Kim Carlos
EducationHealth & Wellness
The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health
Latest episode

193 episodes

  • The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

    GLP-1 vs Diet Culture: Body Positivity and No-Lose Debate

    04/06/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Resources for the Community:
    ___________________________________________________________________
    https://linktr.ee/theplussidez
    Find Your US Representatives 
    https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials _________________________________________________________
    This episode is dedicated to my magical sister, Jessy Cole, who passed away recently just why of her 39th birthday. She was an artist and writer, and she created even on the hard days. This was set to record soon after her passing, but my sister was very proud of me for doing this podcast to help others and challenge the status quo. 

    It’s not at my best work, for obvious reasons m, but I felt I wanted to honor her strength by creating even on the hard days. Thank you for your support. I love you. 

    In this roundtable, Kim Carlos and Kat Carter sit down with board-certified obesity medicine physician Dr. Matthea Rentea to discuss three movements shaping the conversation around obesity: the GLP-1 movement, body positivity, and the no-lose movement.

    All three have lived with obesity and have tried diet, exercise, and different treatments. They share what has worked, what has not, and why GLP-1 medications are changing what sustainable care can look like.

    This episode also defines each movement:
    •Body Positivity: Focused on dignity, inclusion, and ending weight stigma
    •No-Lose Movement: Questions weight loss as a goal and pushes back on diet culture
    •GLP-1 Movement: Treats obesity as a chronic metabolic disease with medical support

    The conversation explores where these movements overlap, including reducing stigma and improving understanding of obesity, and where differences remain around weight loss, medication, and how health is defined.

    At the center is a bigger question: can these movements work together to better support people living with obesity and change the world? More conversations to come. 
    _________________________________________________________
    Join this channel to get access to perks:
       / @theplussidez
    ______________________________________________________________________
    #Mounjaro #MounjaroJourney #Ozempic #Semaglutide #tirzepatide  #GLP1 #Obesity #zepbound #wegovy #ObesityCare #PatientAdvocate #GLP1Community #RealGLP1Stories
    Send us Fan Mail!
    Support the show
    Kim Carlos, Executive Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram 
    Kat Carter,  Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram
  • The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

    GLP-1 News Update: Stopping the Meds, What Happens Next & The Future of New Treatments

    03/31/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Resources for the Community:
    ___________________________________________________________________
    https://linktr.ee/theplussidez
    Find Your US Representatives 
    https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials ______________________________________________________________________
    This isn’t medical advice — always talk to your doctor before making any health decisions
    In this episode of The Plus SideZ, we break down the latest GLP-1 news and what it actually means in real life.
    We’re joined by Dave (Man on Mounjaro), who shares his firsthand experience coming off a GLP-1 after years on treatment, while we also unpack emerging research and what’s coming next in this space.
    This conversation covers both data and lived experience, including:
    • What new studies say about stopping GLP-1 medications
     • Why benefits may reverse after discontinuation
     • Real-world weight regain, hunger, and metabolic changes
     • Mental health and brain-related effects tied to these medications
     • The difference between GLP-1 and GIP and why it matters
     • New and emerging medications being studied for neurological and metabolic conditions
     • Where treatment may be headed next beyond weight loss
    This episode connects the dots between science, patient experience, and the future of obesity treatment so you can better understand what’s happening now and what may be coming next.
    Whether you’re on a GLP-1, considering one, or thinking about long-term use, this is a must-listen conversation.
    Guest Host:  Dave Knapp @OnThePenPodcast
    ______________________________________________________________________
    Join this channel to get access to perks:
       / @theplussidez
    ______________________________________________________________________
    #Mounjaro #MounjaroJourney #Ozempic #Semaglutide #tirzepatide  #GLP1 #Obesity #zepbound #wegovy #ObesityCare #PatientAdvocate #GLP1Community #RealGLP1Stories
    Send us Fan Mail!
    Support the show
    Kim Carlos, Executive Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram 
    Kat Carter,  Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram
  • The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

    The GLP-1 Relationship Revolution: Losing Weight & Gaining Connection P2

    03/24/2026 | 55 mins.
    Resources for the Community:
    ___________________________________________________________________
    https://linktr.ee/theplussidez
    Find Your US Representatives 
    https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials ______________________________________________________________________
    This isn’t medical advice — always talk to your doctor before making any health decisions.

    What happens when one half of a couple goes on a GLP-1, and the other half hops in for the ride?
    In this episode, we’re chatting with another couple doing it together, treating their obesity with a GLP-1. You could call them a “GLP-1 household." Libby and Greg, both patients of Ro, talk to us about life going from "Food-Obsessed Couple" to "People Who Actually Have Leftovers."
    We’re getting into the nitty-gritty of the "Dual-GLP-1" lifestyle, including:
    "Coming Out" Story: How to tell your spouse you’re starting a GLP-1.
    The Relationship "Side Effects": Dealing with the "comparison trap," supporting each other through the side effects, and how a boost in confidence changes relationship dynamics. 
    Household Changes: From challenging the way they talk about "good vs. bad" food to showing up for their kids without the food noise.
    This episode is a raw, funny, and medically-backed look at how a simple injection can create a massive ripple effect in a marriage
    ______________________________________________________________________
    Join this channel to get access to perks:
       / @theplussidez
    ______________________________________________________________________
    #Mounjaro #MounjaroJourney #Ozempic #Semaglutide #tirzepatide  #GLP1 #Obesity #zepbound #wegovy #ObesityCare #PatientAdvocate #GLP1Community #RealGLP1Stories
    Send us Fan Mail!
    Support the show
    Kim Carlos, Executive Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram 
    Kat Carter,  Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram
  • The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

    Update: We’ve suffered a deep loss

    03/20/2026 | 6 mins.
    Plus SideZ Family,
    My (Kim) sister Jessy has passed away just shy of her 39th birthday. I tell you about her in this clip. It’s not scripted and far from perfect sound. Obviously, my family and I are grieving deeply right now. And many people have asked how they can help. 
    I need to take a little break from the podcast, but we will play some greatest hits & Kat may do an episode or two by herself. During this time, I ask for your continued support to download episodes, leave reviews (desperately need more), comment, share, etc. so our podcast shows up in the algorithm & will be found by people who are lost, sick, and looking for answers & community like you once were. 
    Thank you for helping my life have bigger meaning & for your support while I’m grieving with my family. I love you. 

    Send us Fan Mail!
    Support the show
    Kim Carlos, Executive Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram 
    Kat Carter,  Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram
  • The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

    The GLP-1 Relationship Revolution: Losing Weight & Gaining Connection P1

    03/16/2026 | 55 mins.
    Resources for the Community:
    ___________________________________________________________________
    https://linktr.ee/theplussidez
    Find Your US Representatives 
    https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials ______________________________________________________________________
    This isn’t medical advice — always talk to your doctor before making any health decisions.

    What happens when one half of a couple goes on a GLP-1, and the other half hops in for the ride?
    In this episode, we’re chatting with another couple doing it together, treating their obesity with a GLP-1. You could call them a “GLP-1 household." Libby and Greg, both patients of Ro, talk to us about life going from "Food-Obsessed Couple" to "People Who Actually Have Leftovers."
    We’re getting into the nitty-gritty of the "Dual-GLP-1" lifestyle, including:
    "Coming Out" Story: How to tell your spouse you’re starting a GLP-1.
    The Relationship "Side Effects": Dealing with the "comparison trap," supporting each other through the side effects, and how a boost in confidence changes relationship dynamics. 
    Household Changes: From challenging the way they talk about "good vs. bad" food to showing up for their kids without the food noise.
    This episode is a raw, funny, and medically-backed look at how a simple injection can create a massive ripple effect in a marriage
    ______________________________________________________________________
    Join this channel to get access to perks:
       / @theplussidez
    ______________________________________________________________________
    #Mounjaro #MounjaroJourney #Ozempic #Semaglutide #tirzepatide  #GLP1 #Obesity #zepbound #wegovy #ObesityCare #PatientAdvocate #GLP1Community #RealGLP1Stories
    Send us Fan Mail!
    Support the show
    Kim Carlos, Executive Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram 
    Kat Carter,  Producer 
    TikTok
    Instagram

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About The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

Looking for real information on GLP-1 medications and weight loss? You’re in the right place.The Plus SideZ Podcast is your go-to space for science-backed conversations about obesity treatment, weight loss, and living with a chronic metabolic disorder. Hosted by Kim Carlos and Kat Carter, we explore GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, featuring insights from leading obesity specialists, endocrinologists, and bariatric surgeons. But this podcast is about more than just medication—it’s about navigating the mental, emotional, and physical journey of reclaiming your health.We combat misinformation with education from top experts, helping you think critically about the latest research, treatment options, and systemic challenges in obesity care. And at the heart of it all are the powerful, vulnerable stories of our brave community members—people sharing their real experiences on GLP-1 medications, breaking stigma, and taking control of their health.Ranked in the top 1% of podcasts globally, The Plus SideZ Podcast has won three awards in just 18 months, including two Anthem Awards for social impact. Featured on Good Morning America, Bloomberg News, and ABC Nightline on Hulu, we’re at the forefront of the conversation on weight loss, obesity care, and the fight to end weight bias.Join us and be part of a movement that’s changing the way the world understands obesity, health, and metabolic wellness.Our Linktree https://linktr.ee/theplussidezWant to donate? PayPalhttps://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ZSEE2DRPHDSZNGoFundMehttps://gofund.me/82c8138eShop The Plus SideZ Merch Storehttps://the-plus-sidez-podcast.printify.me/products/1Website https://theplussidez.com/
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EducationHealth & WellnessMedicineNutritionSelf-Improvement

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