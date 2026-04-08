The Plus SideZ: A GLP-1 Guide to Metabolic Health

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This episode is dedicated to my magical sister, Jessy Cole, who passed away recently just why of her 39th birthday. She was an artist and writer, and she created even on the hard days. This was set to record soon after her passing, but my sister was very proud of me for doing this podcast to help others and challenge the status quo.



It’s not at my best work, for obvious reasons m, but I felt I wanted to honor her strength by creating even on the hard days. Thank you for your support. I love you.



In this roundtable, Kim Carlos and Kat Carter sit down with board-certified obesity medicine physician Dr. Matthea Rentea to discuss three movements shaping the conversation around obesity: the GLP-1 movement, body positivity, and the no-lose movement.



All three have lived with obesity and have tried diet, exercise, and different treatments. They share what has worked, what has not, and why GLP-1 medications are changing what sustainable care can look like.



This episode also defines each movement:

•Body Positivity: Focused on dignity, inclusion, and ending weight stigma

•No-Lose Movement: Questions weight loss as a goal and pushes back on diet culture

•GLP-1 Movement: Treats obesity as a chronic metabolic disease with medical support



The conversation explores where these movements overlap, including reducing stigma and improving understanding of obesity, and where differences remain around weight loss, medication, and how health is defined.



At the center is a bigger question: can these movements work together to better support people living with obesity and change the world? More conversations to come.

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