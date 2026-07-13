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The Phenomenally Retro Podcast

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SportsWrestling
The Phenomenally Retro Podcast
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • The Phenomenally Retro Podcast

    AJ Styles Wants WWE in Japan

    07/13/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    On this episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, AJ Styles shares his vision for WWE establishing a permanent presence in Japan while preserving the country’s unique wrestling culture. After WWE’s expansion into Mexico through AAA, AJ imagines a future where Japanese talent could develop under the WWE umbrella without being forced to leave home for Raw, SmackDown or NXT.

    AJ also explains how a Japanese WWE promotion could help revitalize the wrestling scene, create new international stars and eventually lead to a truly global WrestleMania featuring talent from WWE, NXT, AAA and Japan.

    AJ and Tony Giles also discuss:

    CM Punk’s championship victory and Sami Zayn’s surprisingly short title reign.

    Why fans may need to be patient before judging WWE’s current storylines.

    Kenny Omega’s future and whether fans will ever see him compete in WWE.

    Why AJ refuses to participate in the tribal warfare between WWE and AEW fans.

    The physical toll wrestling takes on performers, even years after their biggest matches.

    Avery Styles beginning his professional wrestling career and preparing for his GCW debut.

    The advice AJ is giving his son about storytelling, selling and creating memorable moments.

    Why Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker remain masters of in-ring psychology.

    AJ’s picks for some of the greatest villains in wrestling history.

    Retro gaming, James Bond 007: First Light and the newest games AJ is adding to his collection.

    Plus, AJ reveals the surprising new role he has taken on outside the wrestling business.

    It’s a wide-ranging conversation about the future of WWE, the next generation of the Styles family and the little details that separate a collection of moves from a truly great professional wrestling match.

    Subscribe and join AJ Styles and Tony Giles each week on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Phenomenally Retro Podcast

    Sami Zayn Stuns WWE, AJ Styles Gives His Take & Retro Jake Reveals Gaming Treasures

    07/06/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Sami Zayn is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, and nobody saw it coming.

    This week on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, AJ Styles and Tony Giles react to one of the biggest surprises in WWE, discuss what it means for Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and SummerSlam, and share their predictions for where the championship picture goes next. They also break down the latest from NXT, including Tony D'Angelo, Oba Femi, Kendall Grey, and more.

    Then the conversation shifts to retro gaming as Retro Jake, owner of Retro Jake's, joins the show. They dive into legendary Nintendo and Sega memories, rare collectible games worth thousands of dollars, the future of physical game collecting, Xbox vs. PlayStation vs. Nintendo Switch, and why classic games continue to capture new generations of fans.

    If you love professional wrestling, retro video games, and behind-the-scenes conversations with one of WWE's all-time greats, this episode has something for you.

    Topics include:

    Sami Zayn's shocking WWE Championship victory

    SummerSlam predictions and WWE storyline analysis

    AJ Styles' thoughts on today's WWE product

    Rare retro games and game collecting

    Nintendo vs. Sega nostalgia

    The future of physical video games

    Retro Jake's incredible gaming journey and collection

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Phenomenally Retro Podcast

    AJ Styles on Son Avery's Wrestling Debut, Oba Femi's Rise & WWE Dream Matches

    06/29/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    AJ Styles has plenty to celebrate on this week's episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast as he shares his emotional reaction to watching his son Avery make his professional wrestling debut in the main event of his very first match. AJ explains why he believes Avery's first outing was better than his own and offers a rare look at what it's like coaching the next generation of the Styles family.

    The conversation also dives deep into WWE's biggest storylines ahead of Night of Champions, with AJ and Tony Giles breaking down Oba Femi's meteoric rise, Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes, King and Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan, Iyo Sky, Trick Williams, Ricky Saints, and the future of WWE's championship picture. AJ also gives his thoughts on the current creative direction, why writing for WWE is one of the toughest jobs in entertainment, and which rising NXT stars have his attention.

    Elsewhere, AJ opens up about dream matches that never happened, including Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and how he convinced The Undertaker to come back for one final WrestleMania match. He also reflects on some of the greatest moments of his career across WWE, TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and beyond while answering fan questions about his training routine, Bullet Club, Japan, and much more.

    If you're a fan of behind-the-scenes wrestling stories, honest opinions from one of the greatest performers of his generation, and in-depth WWE discussion, you won't want to miss this episode.

    Watch the full video episode on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Phenomenally Retro Podcast

    AJ Styles Talks WWE’s Future Stars, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight & Championship Pressure

    06/22/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    AJ Styles and Tony Giles dive into a packed week of wrestling and gaming discussion on the latest episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast. AJ shares his thoughts on WWE's future stars, including Oba Femi, Tony D'Angelo, LA Knight, Chad Gable, and several standout performers coming through NXT. He also weighs in on the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, Cody Rhodes' championship run, and why being a world champion can be far more exhausting than fans realize.

    Plus, AJ addresses fan reactions to his recent comments about wins and losses in professional wrestling, explains why storytelling matters more than title changes, and reflects on memorable moments from his WWE career, including working with Finn Bálor, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena.

    The conversation also covers AJ's experiences at the WWE Performance Center, his relationship with Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter, the infamous Claire Lynch storyline in TNA, and his excitement for the next generation of WWE talent.

    And of course, no Phenomenally Retro episode would be complete without some gaming talk, including Mecha Break, Stuntman, retro favorites, and why AJ still prefers a controller over a keyboard and mouse.

    Subscribe now and join AJ Styles and Tony Giles every week for wrestling stories, behind-the-scenes insight, and a healthy dose of retro gaming.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Phenomenally Retro Podcast

    AJ Styles on Chad Gable’s WWE Rise, Vince McMahon, King & Queen of the Ring & Gaming Nostalgia

    06/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    AJ Styles is back for another episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast and this week the WWE Hall of Famer joins Tony Giles from family vacation to talk wrestling, gaming, and everything in between.

    AJ shares his thoughts on Chad Gable’s recent WWE rise, Dirty Dom Mysterio becoming one of wrestling’s biggest stars, and what makes El Grande Americano work so well. Plus, AJ opens up about working under Vince McMahon, producing matches at WWE’s Performance Center, and how wrestling backstage has changed over the years. He also gives his King & Queen of the Ring predictions.

    On the gaming side, AJ and Tony break down the latest Xbox and Nintendo announcements, retro games making a comeback, GTA 6, Halo, Crazy Taxi, Zelda, and AJ’s frustration with Xbox Game Pass.

    It’s WWE insight, retro gaming nostalgia, and plenty of phenomenal stories you won’t hear anywhere else.

    Subscribe now and don’t miss new episodes of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast with AJ Styles & Tony Giles.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Phenomenally Retro Podcast
A podcast dedicated to professional wrestling, retro video games, professional wrestling, and much more. Hosted by Tony Giles with WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee AJ Styles.
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