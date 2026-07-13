AJ Styles has plenty to celebrate on this week's episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast as he shares his emotional reaction to watching his son Avery make his professional wrestling debut in the main event of his very first match. AJ explains why he believes Avery's first outing was better than his own and offers a rare look at what it's like coaching the next generation of the Styles family.



The conversation also dives deep into WWE's biggest storylines ahead of Night of Champions, with AJ and Tony Giles breaking down Oba Femi's meteoric rise, Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes, King and Queen of the Ring, Liv Morgan, Iyo Sky, Trick Williams, Ricky Saints, and the future of WWE's championship picture. AJ also gives his thoughts on the current creative direction, why writing for WWE is one of the toughest jobs in entertainment, and which rising NXT stars have his attention.



Elsewhere, AJ opens up about dream matches that never happened, including Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and how he convinced The Undertaker to come back for one final WrestleMania match. He also reflects on some of the greatest moments of his career across WWE, TNA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and beyond while answering fan questions about his training routine, Bullet Club, Japan, and much more.



If you're a fan of behind-the-scenes wrestling stories, honest opinions from one of the greatest performers of his generation, and in-depth WWE discussion, you won't want to miss this episode.



Watch the full video episode on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.



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