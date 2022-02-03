Call us a conservative news outlet, but we’re guided by the principles of truth, limited government under the Constitution, and personal responsibility. We are ...
Health Insurer: Government Is WRONG on COVID-vax Side-effects; Real Numbers Are an “Alarm Signal”
Around New Year’s, an American insurance company executive sounded an alarm. We’re seeing the highest non-COVID death rates in his business’ history, he said, with numbers so bad that it’s worse than “a one-in-200-year catastrophe.” Now a German health insurer has weighed in, issuing findings that can explain this phenomenon and point to what many have alleged: Authorities have greatly under-reported coronavirus “vaccine” complications. Read more here!
3/2/2022
6:57
Top Democrats Fear GOP Rout if Party Doesn’t Change Message
After 12 months of the Brandon Regency, the economy is a wreck. Inflation is 7.5 percent. The price for a gallon of gas is approaching $4.
2/23/2022
5:36
New Bill Would Create Cabinet-level Department to Wage “War on Racism”
House Democrats seek to pass a bill that would launch an “unconditional war on racism” while creating a new federal agency known as the “Department of Reconciliation.”
2/17/2022
5:02
Lightfoot Links Rise in Chicago Carjackings to COVID-induced Remote Learning
On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tied a massive increase in carjackings in the city to the shutdown of local schools due to the Chinese virus, also known as COVID-19. As the far-left Windy City mayor made the connection between the increase in violent carjackings and students not being in a traditional school setting for months on end, she drew the ire of the city’s far-left teachers union.
