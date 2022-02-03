Health Insurer: Government Is WRONG on COVID-vax Side-effects; Real Numbers Are an “Alarm Signal”

Around New Year’s, an American insurance company executive sounded an alarm. We’re seeing the highest non-COVID death rates in his business’ history, he said, with numbers so bad that it’s worse than “a one-in-200-year catastrophe.” Now a German health insurer has weighed in, issuing findings that can explain this phenomenon and point to what many have alleged: Authorities have greatly under-reported coronavirus “vaccine” complications. Read more here!