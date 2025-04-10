The Modern British History Podcast

This podcast is for anyone interested in modern British political history from 1945 to 2010. The focus is generally going to be more on domestic policy and I plan to either interview someone knowledgeable each episode, or use a book, documentary etc as some fodder for discussion. My personal interest in this comes from being a longstanding modern British history enthusiast, with an interest in UK domestic affairs over the recent past. My rough aim is to put out a podcast every two months, but this is solely a DIY passion project, rather than something I get paid for or do professionally - so that goal's very much life and day-job permitting. Hope you enjoy the podcast! You can email the podcast with any comments and feedback at [email protected]
