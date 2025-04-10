The Modern British History Podcast

14. 'Yes Minister' - Crossover with the British Sitcom History Podcast

"In stage one, we say nothing is going to happen. Stage two, we say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it. In stage three, we say that maybe we should do something about it, but there's nothing we can do......Stage four, we say maybe there was something we could have done, but it's too late now."I'm joined by 'my right honourable member' Gareth Allen from the British Sitcom History Podcast constituency to dissect the interminable obfuscations and myriad machinations of this early 1980s gem of political satire: 'Yes Minister'. We hope you enjoy the podcast!