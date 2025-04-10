Powered by RND
The Modern British History Podcast
The Modern British History Podcast
The Modern British History Podcast

Harry White
GovernmentHistory
The Modern British History Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • 16. The Conservative Party Transformation in the 70s and 80s - with Dr Simon Griffiths
    Support the show
    --------  
    1:02:09
  • 15. A History of BBC Election Night Broadcasting - Crossover with The British Broadcasting Century Podcast
    A History of BBC Election Night Broadcasting - Crossover with The British Broadcasting Century Podcast. Ever wondered how the BBC has covered elections? How this has changed over the decades? Well time to find out!Support the show
    --------  
    44:43
  • 14. 'Yes Minister' - Crossover with the British Sitcom History Podcast
    "In stage one, we say nothing is going to happen.  Stage two, we say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it. In stage three, we say that maybe we should do something about it, but there’s nothing we can do......Stage four, we say maybe there was something we could have done, but it’s too late now.”I'm joined by 'my right honourable member' Gareth Allen from the British Sitcom History Podcast constituency to dissect the interminable obfuscations and myriad machinations of this early 1980s gem of political satire: 'Yes Minister'. We hope you enjoy the podcast! Support the show
    --------  
    47:24
  • 13. Northern Ireland Roundtable Discussion
    What are the common myths about the conflict in Northern Ireland? Is understanding history a barrier to peace building in the country, or a vital part of it? And finally, what are the prospects for Irish unification in future?I was joined by Dr Thomas Leahy, Dr Eleanor Leah Williams and Dr Jonathan Kirkup for a full roundtable conversation on all these questions and many more. We hope you enjoy the discussion. Support the show
    --------  
    51:04
  • 12. John Major: An Unsuccessful Prime Minister? - with Dr Ben Williams
    John Major was prime minister for longer than the last five we've had in the UK. What were his politics? Were they little more than Thatcherism with some of the hard edges taken off; or did he represent a more significant shift of the political dial.  Thanks to Dr Ben Williams for joining me on this one to unpick these questions (and a few more besides!) Ben co-wrote the  edited book John Major: An Unsuccessful Prime Minister? Reappraising John Major with Dr Kevin Hickson.Support the show
    --------  
    41:47

About The Modern British History Podcast

This podcast is for anyone interested in modern British political history from 1945 to 2010. The focus is generally going to be more on domestic policy and I plan to either interview someone knowledgeable each episode, or use a book, documentary etc as some fodder for discussion. My personal interest in this comes from being a longstanding modern British history enthusiast, with an interest in UK domestic affairs over the recent past. My rough aim is to put out a podcast every two months, but this is solely a DIY passion project, rather than something I get paid for or do professionally - so that goal's very much life and day-job permitting. Hope you enjoy the podcast! You can email the podcast with any comments and feedback at [email protected] and you can also find me on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/harry-w-1b045386  
GovernmentHistory

