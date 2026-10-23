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16 episodes
Cybersecurity Experts BREAK DOWN the shocking OpenAI Spying Incident, Crypto Backdoors, AND MORE10/19/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Welcome to The Low Down, the best show on the internet for hackers
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The Low Down is presented by Maze.
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Heading to OneCon 2026? SentinelOne’s cybersecurity conference runs October 20–22 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Use code oc26lowdown for a discount on registration.
https://www.onecon.io/
Today we're talking about:
AI Got Better While We Were Arguing About It
Matt returns from SecTor, Ed explains his monitor-firmware experiment, and we discuss what AI can do for security research—and the human work it still takes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIe3eDfGKUo
https://blog.cloudflare.com/cyber-frontier-models/
https://hacks.mozilla.org/2026/05/behind-the-scenes-hardening-firefox/
Your Hardware Wallet Has Extra Hardware
Kim Zetter's reporting reveals seed-stealing Ledger implants, including devices from authorized retailers, and separate Trezor tampering from unauthorized sellers. Who planted them remains unknown.
https://www.zetter-zeroday.com/who-is-planting-backdoors-in-ledger-crypto-wallets/
https://www.zetter-zeroday.com/trezor-wallets-also-compromised-with-implants/
Someone Hacked the Supermarket Fridges
French supermarkets lose food after a cyberattack. We discuss exposed refrigeration controllers, a date-derived login code, and the separate Ahold Delhaize outage.
Reuters report: https://srnnews.com/french-supermarket-chain-intermarche-hit-by-cyberattack-150-stories-targeted/
https://claroty.com/team82/research/freeze-the-controller-defrost-the-food-uncovering-vulnerabilities-in-danfoss-refrigeration-controllers
https://www.pentestpartners.com/security-blog/you-dont-need-a-nation-state-to-warm-up-a-fridge/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/retail-giant-ahold-delhaize-takes-systems-offline-after-cyberattack/
If AI Can Clone Your App, What Are You Selling?
ArtCraft and Reverse Engineer Anything spark a debate about paid software, reliability and support. Fireship's FilmCraft test puts the hype under pressure.
https://www.kdnuggets.com/the-rise-of-ai-software-clones-why-rea-and-artcraft-are-going-viral
https://github.com/morluto/rea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wajoP_5Cpw8
The People You Call After Ransomware
We discuss Edward Dubrovsky's reported arrest and the separate MonsterCloud case. Prosecutors allege MonsterCloud secretly paid attackers while promising special decryption tools. These are allegations, not convictions.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2026/10/fbi-arrests-founder-of-ransomware-negotiation-firm/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/ransomware-recovery-ceo-charged-over-secret-ransom-payments/
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/known-cybersecurity-expert-and-owner-florida-ransomware-remediation-company-charged
OpenAI Finds a Recorder Behind the TV
An employee is accused of planting a recorder in an executive conference room. We unpack the alleged chatbot trail, a second device and the problem of insider access.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwg5jq4vlddzo
https://x.com/OpenAINewsroom/status/2110095403198849132
A Jailbreak That Isn't Quite a Jailbreak
hrtowii's iOS research involves Apple's Security Research Device signing system. The author explains the limits and says the bug has been patched.
https://www.hrtowii.dev/blog/making-a-not-jailbreak-in-3-weeks
Oops, all vulns! (Citrix NetScaler problems, the FBI ShinyHunters saga cont’d and MORE)10/08/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Welcome to The Low Down, the best show on the internet for hackers
Listen on Spotify!
https://go.lowdownpod.com/spotify
The Low Down is presented by Maze.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mazehq/
X: https://twitter.com/Maze_Security
Follow Us!
https://www.instagram.com/lowdown.pod
Heading to OneCon 2026? SentinelOne’s cybersecurity conference runs October 20–22 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Use code oc26lowdown for a discount on registration.
https://www.onecon.io/
00:00 Coming up
00:33 Intro and Matt’s SecTor keynote
02:52 Citrix NetScaler zero-days and disclosure
09:25 Breaking down the NetScaler exploits
19:04 Sponsor: Maze
20:41 Citrix’s response and responsible disclosure
25:06 Why edge devices are so hard to defend
30:54 MikroTik RouterOS vulnerabilities
35:33 Cisco SD-WAN authentication bypass
38:37 Zimbra command injection
42:22 ShinyHunters arrest and conflicting claims
50:42 Reacting to the FBI’s warning
55:05 Open-weight AI, Anthropic and GLM-5.3
1:07:35 Wrap-up and OneCon
Today we're talking about:
Your NetScaler Warning Came From Reddit
Finding out about NetScaler zero-days through Reddit is not the enterprise support experience Matt had in mind. Ed walks through watchTowr's command injection and memory overflow writeups, including missing protections in the binary they tested. Then we get into Google's hunting guidance and why a patch alone won't kick an attacker out.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Citrix/comments/1wqjk9a/netscaler_leak/
https://labs.watchtowr.com/oh-look-the-foot-gun-went-off-again-citrix-netscaler-preauth-command-injection-cve-2026-88771/
https://labs.watchtowr.com/here-we-go-again-citrix-netscaler-dtls-preauth-memory-overflow-cve-2026-88772/
https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/defending-against-active-exploitation-of-citrix-netscaler-adc-and-gateway-appliances
MikroTik and the User Named -2
MikroTik joins the pile with an HTTP underflow and a separate SSH authentication chain. The username "-2" showing up in attack logs gets our attention. Ed explains how assumptions between different parts of a system can become an exploit. Matt has been saying "don't roll your own crypto" for his entire career. Apparently we still need the reminder.
https://github.com/cisagov/CSAF/blob/develop/csaf_files/OT/white/2026/icsa-26-272-06.json
https://cert.pl/en/posts/2026/09/vulnerabilities-in-mikrotik-routeros-actively-exploited/
Cisco's Admin API Lets the Wrong People In
A specially encoded request can give an unauthenticated attacker admin access to Cisco's SD-WAN Manager API. We talk about what that means for a corporate network, and the difference between connections that need to be public and management interfaces that don't. Cisco patched its managed cloud service. If you run an affected instance yourself, the upgrade is still your job.
https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/support/docs/csa/cisco-sa-sdwan-webauth-xr8beuuU.html
Zimbra: An Email Goes In, a Shell Command Comes Out
A crafted email can trigger command execution through Zimbra's SNMP notification system on affected configurations, without anyone clicking anything. We trace the route from incoming mail to a shell command and look at Microsoft's account of the attacks. Ed has a fairly blunt suggestion for developers: stop handing user input to Bash.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/09/30/unauthenticated-command-injection-on-internet-facing-mail-servers-tracking-cve-2026-73570/
ShinyHunters Meets the FBI's Camera
Dutch police arrest an alleged ShinyHunters leader, and the FBI looks straight into the camera with a message for whoever's left. We untangle the arrest timeline, conflicting gang statements and the Pokémon branding. Matt brings us back to the PeopleSoft campaign and why following a group's methods is useful even when its PR is impossible to trust.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2026/09/dutch-police-arrest-reformed-hacker-in-shiny-hunters-investigation/
https://www.fbi.gov/video-repository/shinyhunters-arrested-092926.mp4/view
https://www.securityweek.com/shinyhunters-defiant-after-fbi-calls-on-members-to-come-forward/
https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/threat-intelligence/shinyhunters-renewed-mass-exploitation-campaign-targeting-oracle-peoplesoft
If the Attacker Gets AI, So Do I
Anthropic's GLM-5.3 report sets off a disagreement. If attackers get powerful, freely available models, Matt wants to know why defenders don't get the same advantage. Ed thinks the way our systems are built still favors the attacker. We get into reports of safeguards getting in the way of incident response, the incentives behind calls for regulation, and who we'd trust to write the rules.
https://www.anthropic.com/research/glm-5-3-and-the-spread-of-advanced-cyber-capabilities
https://huggingface.co/blog/security-incident-july-2026
ShinyHunters’ FBI Breach, OpenAI’s Bug Bounty Drama, and the Rise of ClickFix10/04/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Welcome to The Low Down, the best show on the internet for hackers
Listen on Spotify!
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The Low Down is presented by Maze.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mazehq/
X: https://twitter.com/Maze_Security
Follow Us!
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Today we're talking about:
ShinyHunters Has a Reputation to Protect
ShinyHunters says it hacked the FBI to protect its business. Apparently, even an extortion crew needs good PR. We get into why reputation matters to people who make their money threatening companies, and Ed takes a look at the PeopleSoft bugs that may explain the way in. Some of the exposed records reportedly belong to the FBI's own hacking unit.
https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-active-exploitation-of-oracle-peoplesoft-zero-day-cve-2026-35273/
https://www.404media.co/fbi-hack-exposed-fbis-own-hacking-unit-remote-operations-shinyhunters/
https://www.theregister.com/cyber-crime/2026/09/25/shinyhunters-tells-the-reg-we-hacked-the-fbi-to-protect-our-business/5299250
OpenAI's Very Unwelcome Pull Request
How far do you go to prove a bug? Hacktron used an employee's Codex account to open a PR in OpenAI's internal repo. Ed thinks that demonstrates the access they already had. Matt sees why the security team wants to know what else they touched. The $6,500 payout got everyone talking. S1r1u5_ says the headache was a disclosure process that sent them to lawyers and eventually a journalist.
https://www.hacktron.ai/blog/hacking-openai
https://x.com/S1r1u5_/status/2101296199261429813
https://x.com/LiveOverflow/status/2101252692635004997
https://x.com/TalBeerySec/status/2101560506242761097
https://x.com/alexstamos/status/2101747329699402198
So What Do You Run This Stuff In?
Two awkward headlines for anyone running other people's code: containers are getting easier to escape, and KVM has bugs too. Matt wants to know what he's supposed to do with that. Ed explains why sharing a kernel matters, and why moving to a smaller attack surface still buys you something. We also end up worrying about who will understand the machinery underneath all the AI-written code.
https://depthfirst.com/research/containers-are-no-longer-safe
About That AI Hacking Story
Ed has had enough of the headlines. Trying a few web attacks and pulling off the Hugging Face exploit are very different things. Matt's bothered by agents on ordinary research tasks deciding to try breaking into websites. We look at what Transluce actually found: the public records don't show those attempts succeeding. Both have questions about who was watching.
https://transluce.org/agent-activity
"But I Would Never Fall for ClickFix"
Four in five ClickFix payloads intercepted by Push in 2026 came through search engines. You go looking for an answer and get instructions for infecting your own computer. Matt has a pile of data on how the lures are changing. Then there's the placeholder domain in old documentation that someone registered and turned into a fake verification page. But we would never fall for any of this, obviously.
https://pushsecurity.com/blog/the-state-of-clickfix-by-detection-data
https://www.manifold.security/blog/third-party-com-placeholder-clickfix
Who’s Reading Your ChatGPT Chats? Flock Camera Secrets and HBO’s Reddit Account Spreads Malware09/26/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Welcome to The Low Down, the best show on the internet for hackers
Listen on Spotify!
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The Low Down is presented by Maze.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mazehq/
X: https://twitter.com/Maze_Security
Follow Us!
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Today we're talking about:
The ChatGPT Group Chat
"I thought me and Sam were homies." Project Lily has us talking about the humans reading ChatGPT conversations, Moxie Marlinspike's take on chat interfaces, and who else is in the room when you're telling a chatbot your problems.
https://www.404media.co/inside-project-lily-the-humans-reading-your-chatgpt-chats/
https://confer.to/blog/2025/12/confessions-to-a-data-lake/
Flock, Meet the Hardware Hackers
Someone pulled down a Flock camera and copied its storage. Ed wants to separate the physical-access findings from the remote-hacking claims. Also, "Flock bad" is apparently a content strategy now.
https://www.404media.co/hackers-stole-flocks-camera-software-revealing-how-the-company-tracks-cars-and-people-2/
Pixel's Very Unhelpful CVE
A modem vulnerability, signs of targeted exploitation, and very few details. Cue a conversation about basebands, spyware, and the price of a good phone exploit.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/google-fixes-actively-exploited-android-zero-day-on-pixel-devices/
https://source.android.com/docs/security/bulletin/pixel/2026/2026-09-01
Revolut
"A bank suffered a data breach by not getting hacked." Fake official requests got customer data handed over. Matt gets into the market for stolen government accounts and why a familiar email address isn't enough.
https://www.securityweek.com/revolut-data-breach-5-months-680-high-profile-accounts-3m-ransom/
HBO's Reddit Account
The account was real. Someone else was running the ads. A compromised HBO business account on Reddit becomes a delivery system for a ClickFix malware campaign.
https://www.hudsonrock.com/blog/hbo-max-ads-on-a-compromised-reddit-account-exposed-a-massive-pasteswitch-clickfix-operation
Cisco Got Owned by an Email
An email security gateway. An email-triggered SQL injection. "The call is coming from inside the house."
https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-esa-inj-2bLVGmhX
Your MRI Results Are Malware
Iranian operators using fake medical results and personalized messages to deliver CHOSEN BRICK spyware. This one gets uncomfortably specific.
https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/iranian-cyber-targeting-of-dissidents-activists-and-journalists
Passkey-Themed Phishing
That word "themed" is doing a lot of work. We walk through the device-code trick that gets victims to authorize an attacker's access.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/09/09/passkey-themed-social-engineering-leads-identity-cloud-compromise/
Inflatable PLCs
CISA wants critical infrastructure operators thinking about cyber decoys. We're into canary tokens. A full deception operation for an already understaffed team takes a little more convincing. Ed has a business idea.
https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/2026-09/using-cyber-decoys-to-strengthen-detection-and-response_508c.pdf
LG Caught Spying in Your Living Room, Miami Crypto King Gets Life, and the AI Apocalypse Debate09/18/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Welcome to The Low Down, the best show on the internet for hackers
The Low Down is presented by Maze.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mazehq/
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This week we're diving into the surveillance nightmare coming from your living room, catastrophic phishing campaigns targeting crypto users, and Microsoft's record breaking patch cycle that defenders need to know about.
Today we're talking about:
LG's Privacy Nightmare: Your TV is Spying on Everything Gamers Nexus drops a two hour expose revealing LG TVs are actively recording and transcribing all room audio even when listening mode is disabled and the device is powered off. Breaking down how they got root shell access and found plain text transcriptions of private conversations being cached on the device with four gigs of memory ready to phone home. Why the microphone continues recording even when unplugged from the network and what ACR automatic content recognition really means for your privacy.
The Economics of Smart TV Surveillance LG executives caught on stage at advertising conferences bragging about owning the glass and extending the advertising experience across all devices on your home network. How they're doing network scans to enumerate every Windows PC, phone, and IoT device in your household and correlating that with what you're watching. Why the profit margins on TV advertising are in the 60s with SaaS level multiples while TV hardware prices have bottomed out over the last 20 years.
The Remote Code Execution Problem Nobody's Talking About Beyond the privacy concerns, LG TVs have multiple unpatched remote code execution vulnerabilities that turn your living room microphone into a potential threat actor playground. Why teachers are panicking about 85 of these devices deployed in classrooms and the student privacy implications. How Chinese threat actors have proven they'll exploit residential devices for proxy networks and credential theft.
Trezor's Catastrophic Phishing Campaign Trezor customers hit with one of the nastiest phishing campaigns of the year where the call was literally coming from inside the house. Breaking down how their official email provider was breached with valid TLS certificates and domain signing making the phishing email appear completely legitimate. Why this was perfectly timed after the cold card STM 32 entropy vulnerability had everyone primed to believe their hardware wallets were compromised.
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