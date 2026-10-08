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3 episodes
- In this episode of Power On, Mark Gurman and Bloomberg tech editor Vlad Savov unpack John Ternus’ first month running Apple — from his push to make the company leaner and faster to his unusually hands-on role overseeing design. They discuss why more layoffs could be coming, how Ternus is putting design back at the center of Apple and why Tim Cook, now executive chairman, remains the company’s face on the world stage. Then, Mark gives his verdict on Meta’s new $1,299 VR glasses after trying them himself — and explains why they are the device Apple’s Vision Pro should have been all along.
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- In the premiere of Power On, Mark Gurman joins Bloomberg tech editor Vlad Savov to unpack his massive scoop on Apple’s long-awaited smart home push — and whether its AI-powered devices can give you a reason to ditch the competition. Then, they debate whether the iPhone 18 deserves your money and take on Apple’s influencer machine: Is the company trading tough questions for guaranteed applause? Plus, Mark answers your questions about the upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro and whether John Ternus will ever ditch the prerecorded presentation and deliver a live keynote.
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About Power On with Mark Gurman
Power On delivers Apple and consumer technology scoops, analysis and insider access you won’t find anywhere else. Every Thursday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman brings you exclusive reporting, behind-the-scenes insight, product reviews and expert analysis, with special guests from inside Bloomberg, including tech editor Vlad Savov, and across the technology industry. The podcast takes you through this wild moment in tech — one where AI is shaking up development, Apple’s Ternus era has begun and consumer technology is set to change more in the next five years than it has in the last 20. Get the news first on the products, people and decisions shaping the world’s most influential technology companies. From the next iPhone and the future of AI to the industry’s biggest shake-ups, Power On tells you what’s happening, why it matters and what’s coming next.Podcast website
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