Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CulturePower On with Mark Gurman
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Power On with Mark Gurman
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Power On with Mark Gurman

Bloomberg
Society & CultureTechnology
Power On with Mark Gurman
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Power On with Mark Gurman

    John Ternus Is Remaking Apple. How Far Will He Go?

    10/08/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this episode of Power On, Mark Gurman and Bloomberg tech editor Vlad Savov unpack John Ternus’ first month running Apple — from his push to make the company leaner and faster to his unusually hands-on role overseeing design. They discuss why more layoffs could be coming, how Ternus is putting design back at the center of Apple and why Tim Cook, now executive chairman, remains the company’s face on the world stage. Then, Mark gives his verdict on Meta’s new $1,299 VR glasses after trying them himself — and explains why they are the device Apple’s Vision Pro should have been all along.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Power On with Mark Gurman

    Apple Wants to Take Over Your Home. Is Siri Finally Ready?

    10/01/2026 | 34 mins.
    In the premiere of Power On, Mark Gurman joins Bloomberg tech editor Vlad Savov to unpack his massive scoop on Apple’s long-awaited smart home push — and whether its AI-powered devices can give you a reason to ditch the competition. Then, they debate whether the iPhone 18 deserves your money and take on Apple’s influencer machine: Is the company trading tough questions for guaranteed applause? Plus, Mark answers your questions about the upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro and whether John Ternus will ever ditch the prerecorded presentation and deliver a live keynote.

    Have a question for Mark? Email us at poweron@bloomberg.net or join the Power On Discord
    Subscribe to the Power On Newsletter at https://www.bloomberg.com/poweron
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Power On with Mark Gurman

    Introducing: Power On with Mark Gurman

    09/29/2026 | 1 mins.
    Mark Gurman brings Power On to the airwaves. Tune in for his weekly scoop on all things Apple and consumer tech.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Society & Culture podcasts
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
About Power On with Mark Gurman
Power On delivers Apple and consumer technology scoops, analysis and insider access you won’t find anywhere else. Every Thursday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman brings you exclusive reporting, behind-the-scenes insight, product reviews and expert analysis, with special guests from inside Bloomberg, including tech editor Vlad Savov, and across the technology industry. The podcast takes you through this wild moment in tech — one where AI is shaking up development, Apple’s Ternus era has begun and consumer technology is set to change more in the next five years than it has in the last 20. Get the news first on the products, people and decisions shaping the world’s most influential technology companies. From the next iPhone and the future of AI to the industry’s biggest shake-ups, Power On tells you what’s happening, why it matters and what’s coming next.
Podcast website
Society & CultureTechnology

Listen to Power On with Mark Gurman, Next Question with Katie Couric and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Power On with Mark Gurman: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Bloomberg Surveillance
    Bloomberg Surveillance
    Business, Business News, Investing, News
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:13:28 PM
A company fromMADSACK