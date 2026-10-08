Mark Gurman brings Power On to the airwaves. Tune in for his weekly scoop on all things Apple and consumer tech. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In the premiere of Power On, Mark Gurman joins Bloomberg tech editor Vlad Savov to unpack his massive scoop on Apple’s long-awaited smart home push — and whether its AI-powered devices can give you a reason to ditch the competition. Then, they debate whether the iPhone 18 deserves your money and take on Apple’s influencer machine: Is the company trading tough questions for guaranteed applause? Plus, Mark answers your questions about the upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro and whether John Ternus will ever ditch the prerecorded presentation and deliver a live keynote. Have a question for Mark? Email us at poweron@bloomberg.net or join the Power On Discord Subscribe to the Power On Newsletter at https://www.bloomberg.com/poweron See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Apple Wants to Take Over Your Home. Is Siri Finally Ready?

In this episode of Power On, Mark Gurman and Bloomberg tech editor Vlad Savov unpack John Ternus’ first month running Apple — from his push to make the company leaner and faster to his unusually hands-on role overseeing design. They discuss why more layoffs could be coming, how Ternus is putting design back at the center of Apple and why Tim Cook, now executive chairman, remains the company’s face on the world stage. Then, Mark gives his verdict on Meta’s new $1,299 VR glasses after trying them himself — and explains why they are the device Apple’s Vision Pro should have been all along. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

John Ternus Is Remaking Apple. How Far Will He Go?

About Power On with Mark Gurman

About Power On with Mark Gurman

About Power On with Mark Gurman