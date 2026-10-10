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96 episodes
Mistral Large 4 Trails Chinese Open Models; Bitdeer Adds 67 MW in Malaysia — October 10, 202610/10/2026 | 8 mins.Mistral Large 4, a trillion-parameter open-weight model, scores 38 on Artificial Analysis's independent index, behind four Chinese rivals. Separately, Bitdeer AI locked in a 67 MW Malaysian GB300 campus with no customer signed yet.
In this episode:
Top stories:
1. Bitdeer AI Adds 67 MW Malaysia Campus in Expansion Push - COMPUTE FORECAST — COMPUTE FORECAST
https://www.computeforecast.com/news/bitdeer-ai-capacity-malaysia-67mw/
2. Mistral Large 4: Pricing, Benchmarks, Open Weights — Capital & Compute
https://capitalandcompute.net/blog/mistral-large-4-pricing-benchmarks/
3. AI coding agents generate more code, but not more software — Ars Technica
https://arstechnica.com/ai/2026/10/ai-coding-agents-generate-more-code-but-not-more-software/
4. NO FAKES Act Status: RIAA Chief Eyes Lame Duck After Cruz — AI Musicpreneur
https://www.aimusicpreneur.com/ai-music-industry/riaa-mitch-glazier-no-fakes-act-lame-duck-cruz-objection-2026/
Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com
Meta's RoboJEPA Finds a Scaling Law; Nous Research Raises $90M — October 09, 202610/09/2026 | 8 mins.Meta's FAIR lab reports that its RoboJEPA robot world model improves predictably with compute. Nous Research raises $90M at a $1.5B valuation for its open-source Hermes agent, and Liquid AI ships open-weight decision models that answer without generating a single token.
In this episode:
Top stories:
1. RoboJEPA: Scaling Robotic Latent World Models — arXiv
https://arxiv.org/html/2610.10515
2. Nvidia, Samsung back $90M round for AI agent startup Nous Research - SiliconANGLE — SiliconANGLE
https://siliconangle.com/2026/10/07/nvidia-samsung-back-90m-round-for-ai-agent-startup-nous-research/
3. Liquid AI Releases Open-Weight d1-3B and d1-omni-600M: Multimodal Decision Models With Zero Output Tokens - MarkTechPost — MarkTechPost
https://www.marktechpost.com/2026/10/07/liquid-ai-releases-open-weight-d1-3b-and-d1-omni-600m-multimodal-decision-models-with-zero-output-tokens/
4. New California Laws Regulate AI Use in Health Care — Reed Smith
https://www.reedsmith.com/our-insights/blogs/health-industry-washington-watch/102o4v9/new-california-laws-regulate-ai-use-in-health-care/
Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com
GPT-6 Reaches Every ChatGPT User as Anthropic Slashes Haiku Pricing — October 08, 202610/08/2026 | 11 mins.OpenAI put GPT-6 and Intelligent UI in front of all ChatGPT users, with a system card that flags teen-safety regressions, while Anthropic launched Claude Haiku 5.5 at a tenth of Haiku 4.5's token price for most requests. Plus Broadcom's talks to finance OpenAI's custom chips and Manus's $500 million round after Beijing blocked the Meta deal.
In this episode:
1. GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna: October 2026 update - OpenAI Deployment Safety Hub — OpenAI Deployment Safety Hub
https://deploymentsafety.openai.com/gpt-6-october/hallucinations
2. Introducing Claude Haiku 5.5 \ Anthropic — Anthropic
https://www.anthropic.com/claude-haiku-5-5
3. Broadcom Seeks Over $50 Billion to Finance OpenAI Custom AI Chips as Apollo and Blackstone Enter Talks | AI Industry Today — AI Industry Today Desk
https://aiindustrytoday.com/news/broadcom-seeks-over-50-billion-to-finance-openai-custom-ai-chips-as-apollo-and-blackstone-enter-talks/
4. Manus raises $500 million in first funding round since Meta breakup — CNBC
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/10/08/manus-fund-raise-meta-muse-tencent.html
Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com
AM Intelligence Orders 20,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs, No Renter Named Yet — October 07, 202610/07/2026 | 7 mins.AM Intelligence, the AI cloud from Greenko's founders, placed binding orders for about 20,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs across India and Malaysia without naming a renter. Meanwhile, AMD ramps HBM4-heavy Helios racks and California's new AI laws reshape compliance for builders.
In this episode:
Top stories:
1. AM Intelligence orders 20,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs | Wire — SOTKN
https://www.sotkn.com/wire/am-intelligence-orders-20000-nvidia-rubin-gpus-wire/
2. California Enacts Over Two Dozen Key Privacy and AI Bills into ... — Wilson Sonsini
https://www.wsgr.com/en/insights/california-enacts-over-two-dozen-key-privacy-and-ai-bills-into-law-in-2026-legislative-session.html
3. AMD ramps up production of HBM4-based Helios AI systems — Crypto Briefing
https://cryptobriefing.com/amd-ramps-hbm4-helios-production/
4. Temporal buys AI security startup Oso weeks after $550M raise | Dealroom News — Dealroom
https://dealroom.co/news/160507-temporal-buys-ai-security-startup-oso-weeks-after-550m-raise/
Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com
DeepSeek Blows Past Its Funding Target as Reflection Previews a 501B Open-Weight Model — October 06, 202610/06/2026 | 10 mins.DeepSeek is close to raising at least 80 billion yuan ahead of a planned 2027 IPO, and Reflection announced Beam, a 501-billion-parameter open-weight model with weights promised later this month. Plus, Ars Technica on attacks that pivot between agent protocols, and a $140 billion plan for off-grid AI data centers in Japan.
In this episode:
1. DeepSeek set to raise $15 billion in Tencent-backed funding | The Straits Times — The Straits Times
https://www.straitstimes.com/business/deepseek-set-to-raise-at-least-15-billion-in-tencent-backed-funding
2. Introducing Beam: Reflection's 501B open-weight model — Reflection — Reflection
https://reflection.ai/blog/introducing-beam
3. MCP for agent-to-agent comms may be the riskiest protocol you've never heard of — Ars Technica
https://arstechnica.com/security/2026/10/vulnerability-in-agents-from-google-and-others-exposes-structural-flaw-in-mcp/
4. Japan launches $140B AI infrastructure plan - TechRadar — Efosa Udinmwen
https://www.techradar.com/pro/the-keyword-is-speed-to-power-dell-apollo-and-jera-launch-a-usd140b-plan-to-build-up-to-4gw-of-ai-data-centers-across-japan-and-asia
Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com
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About AI Daily Briefing
AI Daily Briefing is your sharpest weekday source for artificial intelligence news that actually matters to people who build and invest. Every episode ranks the day's top stories — new model releases from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Meta, and the open-source community; AI agent launches and product updates; major funding rounds and acquisitions; research milestones and benchmark results; chip supply and data-center infrastructure moves; and AI policy battles in Congress and the states. We separate real capability gains from benchmark theater and demo hype, explain what each release means for builders and businesses, and credit the reporters and researchers who broke the story. Anchor Cassidy brings the crisp AI news context; cohost Bill ships with these tools daily and keeps every claim honest. Whether you follow large language models, generative AI, machine learning infrastructure, or AI regulation, this is the five-minute briefing you open before your standup. For engineers, founders, investors, and the genuinely AI-curious.Podcast website
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