DeepSeek is close to raising at least 80 billion yuan ahead of a planned 2027 IPO, and Reflection announced Beam, a 501-billion-parameter open-weight model with weights promised later this month. Plus, Ars Technica on attacks that pivot between agent protocols, and a $140 billion plan for off-grid AI data centers in Japan. In this episode: 1. DeepSeek set to raise $15 billion in Tencent-backed funding | The Straits Times — The Straits Times https://www.straitstimes.com/business/deepseek-set-to-raise-at-least-15-billion-in-tencent-backed-funding 2. Introducing Beam: Reflection's 501B open-weight model — Reflection — Reflection https://reflection.ai/blog/introducing-beam 3. MCP for agent-to-agent comms may be the riskiest protocol you've never heard of — Ars Technica https://arstechnica.com/security/2026/10/vulnerability-in-agents-from-google-and-others-exposes-structural-flaw-in-mcp/ 4. Japan launches $140B AI infrastructure plan - TechRadar — Efosa Udinmwen https://www.techradar.com/pro/the-keyword-is-speed-to-power-dell-apollo-and-jera-launch-a-usd140b-plan-to-build-up-to-4gw-of-ai-data-centers-across-japan-and-asia Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com

AM Intelligence, the AI cloud from Greenko's founders, placed binding orders for about 20,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs across India and Malaysia without naming a renter. Meanwhile, AMD ramps HBM4-heavy Helios racks and California's new AI laws reshape compliance for builders. In this episode: Top stories: 1. AM Intelligence orders 20,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs | Wire — SOTKN https://www.sotkn.com/wire/am-intelligence-orders-20000-nvidia-rubin-gpus-wire/ 2. California Enacts Over Two Dozen Key Privacy and AI Bills into ... — Wilson Sonsini https://www.wsgr.com/en/insights/california-enacts-over-two-dozen-key-privacy-and-ai-bills-into-law-in-2026-legislative-session.html 3. AMD ramps up production of HBM4-based Helios AI systems — Crypto Briefing https://cryptobriefing.com/amd-ramps-hbm4-helios-production/ 4. Temporal buys AI security startup Oso weeks after $550M raise | Dealroom News — Dealroom https://dealroom.co/news/160507-temporal-buys-ai-security-startup-oso-weeks-after-550m-raise/ Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com

OpenAI put GPT-6 and Intelligent UI in front of all ChatGPT users, with a system card that flags teen-safety regressions, while Anthropic launched Claude Haiku 5.5 at a tenth of Haiku 4.5's token price for most requests. Plus Broadcom's talks to finance OpenAI's custom chips and Manus's $500 million round after Beijing blocked the Meta deal. In this episode: 1. GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna: October 2026 update - OpenAI Deployment Safety Hub — OpenAI Deployment Safety Hub https://deploymentsafety.openai.com/gpt-6-october/hallucinations 2. Introducing Claude Haiku 5.5 \ Anthropic — Anthropic https://www.anthropic.com/claude-haiku-5-5 3. Broadcom Seeks Over $50 Billion to Finance OpenAI Custom AI Chips as Apollo and Blackstone Enter Talks | AI Industry Today — AI Industry Today Desk https://aiindustrytoday.com/news/broadcom-seeks-over-50-billion-to-finance-openai-custom-ai-chips-as-apollo-and-blackstone-enter-talks/ 4. Manus raises $500 million in first funding round since Meta breakup — CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2026/10/08/manus-fund-raise-meta-muse-tencent.html Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com

Meta's FAIR lab reports that its RoboJEPA robot world model improves predictably with compute. Nous Research raises $90M at a $1.5B valuation for its open-source Hermes agent, and Liquid AI ships open-weight decision models that answer without generating a single token. In this episode: Top stories: 1. RoboJEPA: Scaling Robotic Latent World Models — arXiv https://arxiv.org/html/2610.10515 2. Nvidia, Samsung back $90M round for AI agent startup Nous Research - SiliconANGLE — SiliconANGLE https://siliconangle.com/2026/10/07/nvidia-samsung-back-90m-round-for-ai-agent-startup-nous-research/ 3. Liquid AI Releases Open-Weight d1-3B and d1-omni-600M: Multimodal Decision Models With Zero Output Tokens - MarkTechPost — MarkTechPost https://www.marktechpost.com/2026/10/07/liquid-ai-releases-open-weight-d1-3b-and-d1-omni-600m-multimodal-decision-models-with-zero-output-tokens/ 4. New California Laws Regulate AI Use in Health Care — Reed Smith https://www.reedsmith.com/our-insights/blogs/health-industry-washington-watch/102o4v9/new-california-laws-regulate-ai-use-in-health-care/ Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com

Mistral Large 4, a trillion-parameter open-weight model, scores 38 on Artificial Analysis's independent index, behind four Chinese rivals. Separately, Bitdeer AI locked in a 67 MW Malaysian GB300 campus with no customer signed yet. In this episode: Top stories: 1. Bitdeer AI Adds 67 MW Malaysia Campus in Expansion Push - COMPUTE FORECAST — COMPUTE FORECAST https://www.computeforecast.com/news/bitdeer-ai-capacity-malaysia-67mw/ 2. Mistral Large 4: Pricing, Benchmarks, Open Weights — Capital & Compute https://capitalandcompute.net/blog/mistral-large-4-pricing-benchmarks/ 3. AI coding agents generate more code, but not more software — Ars Technica https://arstechnica.com/ai/2026/10/ai-coding-agents-generate-more-code-but-not-more-software/ 4. NO FAKES Act Status: RIAA Chief Eyes Lame Duck After Cruz — AI Musicpreneur https://www.aimusicpreneur.com/ai-music-industry/riaa-mitch-glazier-no-fakes-act-lame-duck-cruz-objection-2026/ Follow and rate AI Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts. Feedback? Email ai-daily-briefing@lanternpodcasts.com

About AI Daily Briefing

About AI Daily Briefing

About AI Daily Briefing