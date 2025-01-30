Powered by RND
Intelligent Machines (Audio)

TWiT
  • TWiG 804: Big Potato - Death Roulette, Influencer Voice, HillmanTok
    Leo's AI Toys DeepSeek How a top Chinese AI model overcame US sanctions Mark Zuckerberg post re: Llama 4 17th Century Death Roulette ☠️ Google says it will change Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in Maps app after government updates 23andMe might sell itself as it runs out of money The rise of 'influencer voice': Why this TikTok creator accent is taking over the internet and maybe the world Paris' new TV Scoldy Mastodon Pluralistic: It's not a crime if we do it with an app (25 Jan 2025) – Pluralistic: Daily links from Cory Doctorow Comcast unveils ultra-low lag Internet connection Dr. Barlow and HIllmanTok Philip Low, long-time friend and peer of Elon Musk, posts open letter calling him out for what he is. Why doesn't Siri know what it doesn't know? New Vatican document examines potential and risks of AI Technological puritanism All in the mind? The surprising truth about brain rot By Paris: Before Google's $2.7 Billion Deal With AI Startup, a Stark Warning on Safety The mayor of Merrymac Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Download or subscribe to This Week in Google (and Intelligent Machines) at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-google. Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts! Support what you love and get ad-free shows, a members-only Discord, and behind-the-scenes access. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
    2:42:46
  • TWiG 803: Dadscrolling - Stargate, SkyTok, Chromebook Facial Control
    "Stargate" Squares Some AI Circles Old enough to remember Trump's Foxconn factory What Stargate Means and What It Doesn't Google decides it won't comply with EU fact-checking law SkyTok, BlueSky's TikTok, made with Surf on ActivityPub The Second Trump Presidency, Brought to You by YouTubers Google will let you control your Chromebook with your face Walgreens replaced its refrigerator doors with digitized ad-laden glass. It might become a $200 million debacle Nokia's reaction to the iPhone The Ankler launches standalone trade publication on the creator economy Bassinet backlash reflects debate over adding fees to connected devices Elon Musk admits cheating at video games, chat transcript appears to show The Whole World is Whining Netflix's UK Audience Reach Overtook BBC1 For The First Time Last Year Genrevision podcast Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Download or subscribe to This Week in Google at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-google. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsor: zscaler.com/security
    2:30:04
  • TWiG 802: A Sycophant in Your Pocket - Supreme Court Briefs, Leo's New AI Toys
    Justice Kagan Acknowledges Bluesky, And Other Notes From The TikTok Oral Argument Alito and Playboy A Marriage Proposal Spoken Entirely in Office Jargon Meta Is Blocking Links to Decentralized Instagram Competitor Pixelfed Free our feeds fundraising The people should own the town square Lemley's post Google's 'Daily Listen' lab is a personalized podcast based on your Discover feed Leo's AI toys She Is in Love With ChatGPT Jawboning In Plain Sight: The Unconstitutional Censorship Tolerated By The DMCA Personalized voice recordings by Elwood "You've got mail!" Edwards American Psycho with Huey Lewis and Weird Al Physicists figure out the perfect Cacio e Pepe recipe Cursormania! Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Guest: Cathy Gellis Download or subscribe to This Week in Google at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-google. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
    2:33:28
  • TWiG 801: Human Beans - Meta Stops Fact-Checking, Public Domain 2025
    Meta is ending its fact-checking program in favor of a "community notes" system similar to X (30+) kottke.org: "oh s**t new logo just dropped" Masnick: The Good, The Bad, And The Stupid In Meta's New Content Moderation Policies Social-Media Companies Decide Content Moderation Is Trending Down I watched the Nvidia keynote; can summarize -jj The Bitter Lesson Hank Green's Cripslock Test for AGI Public Domain Day 2025 CES 2025 New AI powered Samsung refrigerators will allow direct grocery ordering with Instacart Gemini is taking over Google TV - in a good way Google's AI Help Me Read feature Deepseek seems to be a big deal: Chinese model, cheaper to train Altman's latest gospel Choose your Silicon Valley Thinkbro Nicvember Post Mortum The Habermas Machine: AI mediating disagreements VPN Demand Surge in Florida after Adult Sites Age Restriction Kicks In Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau Download or subscribe to This Week in Google at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-google. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsor: zscaler.com/security
    2:09:00
  • TWiG 800: The Best of 2024 - Tree Pruning 101, Cow Magnets, The Skin
    Jeff's op-ed proposing that Bell Labs be turned into a Museum and School of the Internet Paris reveals her passion for pruning trees in NY Molly White's first appearance, stupid Wikipedia edit wars Ed Zitron's first appearance, elon's shady non-profits NYC apartment with a podcast studio What are cow magnets? Paris and Cathy, tab hoarders Paris digs into the source of the human cells used in a robotics experiment Craig stops by to talk about pancakes and his philanthopy Leo's audition for Megalopolis AI Genereated podcast of Paris' stories Paris getting her license to prune trees in NY Host: Leo Laporte Download or subscribe to This Week in Google at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-google. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
    51:23

The 21st Century began with the rise of the Internet and social media. The next decade will mark the rise of the Intelligent Machines. AI will inhabit all our devices from cars and appliances to smart phones and robots. The Intelligent Machines podcast explores the most exciting revolution humanity has ever seen, filled with promise and peril. More than ever we need to understand what these new devices will bring to our lives and how to make best use of them as the 21st century unfolds. On this show you'll meet the AI pioneers, inventors, and innovators who are about to disrupt every aspect of modern life. You'll learn what's real and what's hype, and you'll come away with a deep understanding of the intelligent future that awaits us all. Records live every Wednesday at 5:00pm Eastern / 2:00pm Pacific / 22:00 UTC.
