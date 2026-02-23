Open app
MLB.com
    Joey Votto

    02/23/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    He’s back! Joey Votto returns! In a post-retirement/pre-television analyst conversation that only Votto can provide.
    Marty Brennaman

    09/03/2025 | 48 mins.
    Back to where it all started as Marty Brennaman, the pod’s 1st guest, returns prior to his statue dedication.
    Tony Santillan

    08/13/2025 | 45 mins.
    He takes the ball nearly every day, and now Tony Santillan takes you on his trip to becoming the Reds rubber-armed relief weapon.
    Chase Burns

    07/28/2025 | 45 mins.
    The stories behind the golden right arm and the fantastic journey to the big league mound with rookie sensation Chase Burns.
    J.K. Simmons

    07/14/2025 | 33 mins.
    Academy Award actor and avid baseball fan J.K. Simmons joins to discuss his trips to GABP, his beloved Tigers & beloved Ohio State Buckeyes!
About The Jim Day Podcast

Take deep dives with Reds broadcaster Jim Day as he interviews current and former Reds players, coaches, broadcasters, celebrities and those that make news in the baseball and sports world. Jim will feature unique and relaxed conversations that will take you in between the lines and away from the field of play or the broadcast booth. Deep dive into what makes these celebrities tick as sports meets pop culture on the Jim Day Podcast. One click subscribes you to every episode.
