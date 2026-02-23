The stories behind the golden right arm and the fantastic journey to the big league mound with rookie sensation Chase Burns. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

He takes the ball nearly every day, and now Tony Santillan takes you on his trip to becoming the Reds rubber-armed relief weapon.

About The Jim Day Podcast

Take deep dives with Reds broadcaster Jim Day as he interviews current and former Reds players, coaches, broadcasters, celebrities and those that make news in the baseball and sports world. Jim will feature unique and relaxed conversations that will take you in between the lines and away from the field of play or the broadcast booth. Deep dive into what makes these celebrities tick as sports meets pop culture on the Jim Day Podcast. One click subscribes you to every episode.