Arts
The Human Mask Podcast
Alex Walker
    The Forcer Protocol: Reclaiming Control, Identity & Self-Awareness | Claire Lilly | The Human Mask

    2/11/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    In this episode of The Human Mask Podcast, Alex Walker sits down with Claire Lilly, creator of the Forcer Protocol, a framework designed to pull people out of autopilot and back into conscious control of their lives.

    This is a grounded, honest conversation about identity, self-awareness, and the subtle ways we give our power away without realising it. Claire breaks down how the Forcer Protocol works in real life, not as motivation or mindset fluff, but as a practical way to interrupt patterns, rebuild self-trust, and make deliberate choices again.

    In this episode, we explore:

    What actually causes people to lose agency over their own lives

    The difference between reacting and choosing

    How identity is formed, reinforced, and quietly outsourced

    Why self-awareness is the prerequisite to real change

    The practical foundations of the Forcer Protocol

    This episode isn’t about becoming someone new.

    It’s about removing what isn’t you.

    If you’re interested in human behaviour, personal responsibility, and what it really takes to regain control, this conversation will land.
    The Human Mask Podcast - Rick S Carr

    1/28/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    What happens when identity, creativity, and self-awareness collide?

    In this episode of The Human Mask, host Alex Walker sits down with Rick S Carr, a working actor known for his role in the UK series Brassic. But this isn’t a conversation about credits or career ladders.

    Rick describes himself as a wandering creative — and from there, the conversation opens up into something deeper: who we are beneath the roles we play, on screen and in real life.

    This episode isn’t about acting technique or chasing visibility. It’s about identity, presence, uncertainty, and what happens when you stop clinging to a fixed version of yourself.

    In this episode, we explore:

    What it really means to ask someone “Who are you?” — without the labels
    The psychological impact of playing roles for a living
    Creativity, instability, and the cost of not knowing where you fit
    The tension between structure and freedom in a creative life

    Why many people feel lost when the mask slips — and why that might be necessary

    How self-awareness changes the way you relate to work, ambition, and self-worth .

    Whether you’re an actor, creative, business owner, or someone questioning their direction, this conversation offers a grounded look at identity beyond titles — and the courage it takes to live without a script.

    Hosted by: Alex Walker
    Guest: Rick S Carr — Actor

    Brassic
    The Human Mask Podcast - Luke Moreton

    1/14/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    What happens when business, breath, and self-awareness collide?
    In this episode of The Human Mask, host Alex Walker sits down with Luke Moreton, whose journey has gone far beyond conventional success. Through deep breathwork practices and immersive time in Thailand, this conversation explores what happens when you strip life back to the nervous system, the body, and the truth underneath the roles we play.

    This isn’t a surface-level chat about wellness trends. It’s about regulation, presence, leadership, and how learning to breathe properly can fundamentally change how you think, work, and relate to the world.

    In this episode, we explore:

    Why breathwork is more than relaxation — and how it rewires the nervous system

    What time in Thailand revealed about presence, discipline, and self-honesty
    How breathing practices affect decision-making, stress, and performance
    The link between self-awareness, leadership, and emotional control
    What it really means to “drop the mask” and return to the body
    Whether you’re a business owner, leader, or someone feeling overwhelmed by modern life, this episode offers a grounded reminder: clarity doesn’t come from thinking harder — it comes from learning to breathe and listen.

    Hosted by: Alex Walker
    Guest: Luke Moreton — Breathwork practitioner

    #TheHumanMask #LukeMoreton #Breathwork #SelfAwareness #NervousSystem #ConsciousLeadership #InnerWork #Breathing #PersonalGrowth #AuthenticLiving #Podcast
    The Human Mask Podcast - Paul Coleman

    12/31/2025 | 1h 12 mins.
    What happens when local business leadership meets deep self-awareness?

    In this episode of The Human Mask, host Alex Walker engages in a candid conversation with Paul Colman, a veteran business advocate with over 20 years’ experience representing the South Cheshire business community.
    Paul shares how his journey at the Chamber has been about more than networking, it’s about building meaningful community infrastructure, ensuring businesses thrive, and aligning purpose with performance. Behind the formal title lies a story of collaboration, challenge-response, and the human dynamic of leadership.

    In this episode you’ll hear about:

    How local business ecosystems evolve in the face of change and uncertainty
    Why community matters as much as profit in modern leadership
    The role of self-awareness for someone representing hundreds of businesses.

    Practical insights into what growth looks like for businesses of all sizes
    What it means to lead with authenticity, connection, and service
    Whether you’re a business owner, aspiring leader, or community-minded professional, this conversation invites you to reevaluate what success really means and how you can show up fully human in your work.

    Hosted by: Alex Walker
    Guest: Paul Colman — Chief Executive, South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce

    📍 Episode Available Now

    By my book a start to self awareness here "My Human" https://amzn.eu/d/amHm8hE

    #TheHumanMask #PaulColman #AlexWalker #BusinessPodcast #Entrepreneurship #CommunityLeadership #SelfAwareness #AuthenticLeadership #SouthCheshire #BusinessGrowth #LeadershipMindset
    The Human Mask Podcast - Luke Spurgeon

    12/17/2025 | 1h 19 mins.
    At just 23, Luke Spurgeon speaks with the depth and intuition of someone far beyond his age. A life-altering experience pushed him into a level of awareness, inner guidance and universal connection that feels almost ancestral — like an old soul dropped into a young man’s body.

    In this conversation, Luke opens up about what shifted in him, how he learned to trust the signs the universe puts in front of us, and why he now lives with a calm, purpose and clarity most people spend decades trying to find.

    We explore identity, ego, fear, intuition, and what happens when you finally stop running from who you really are.
    If you’ve ever felt stuck, disconnected or called to something bigger, this episode will hit directly where it needs to.

About The Human Mask Podcast

The Human Mask is a podcast created and hosted by Alex Walker, exploring what it truly means to be human in business, community, and life. Through powerful, honest, and deeply personal conversations, Alex sits down with entrepreneurs, leaders, creators, and everyday people who’ve faced themselves, stripped away the act, and rebuilt from truth.This isn’t just another business podcast. It’s about the people behind the titles — their struggles, turning points, and the moments that changed everything. Each episode dives into the mindset, emotion, and awareness that drive real impact, purpose, and success.💬 Expect conversations about:Authentic leadership and emotional intelligenceThe connection between business, community, and self-awarenessOvercoming burnout, fear, and self-doubtRedefining success beyond profit and positionFinding purpose, balance, and meaning in modern life🎙️ Hosted by: Alex Walker — business consultant, mentor, and self-awareness advocate.📅 New episodes every two weeks.If you’re ready to rethink how you work, lead, and live — and explore what happens when you drop The Human Mask — hit subscribe and join the conversation.#TheHumanMask #AlexWalker #Podcast #SelfAwareness #BusinessPodcast #AuthenticLeadership #Community #PersonalGrowth #Mindset #Motivation #Entrepreneurship #HumanConnection #Purpose #Transformation
