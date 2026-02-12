What happens when business, breath, and self-awareness collide?
In this episode of The Human Mask, host Alex Walker sits down with Luke Moreton, whose journey has gone far beyond conventional success. Through deep breathwork practices and immersive time in Thailand, this conversation explores what happens when you strip life back to the nervous system, the body, and the truth underneath the roles we play.
This isn’t a surface-level chat about wellness trends. It’s about regulation, presence, leadership, and how learning to breathe properly can fundamentally change how you think, work, and relate to the world.
In this episode, we explore:
Why breathwork is more than relaxation — and how it rewires the nervous system
What time in Thailand revealed about presence, discipline, and self-honesty
How breathing practices affect decision-making, stress, and performance
The link between self-awareness, leadership, and emotional control
What it really means to “drop the mask” and return to the body
Whether you’re a business owner, leader, or someone feeling overwhelmed by modern life, this episode offers a grounded reminder: clarity doesn’t come from thinking harder — it comes from learning to breathe and listen.
🎙️ Hosted by: Alex Walker
👤 Guest: Luke Moreton — Breathwork practitioner
