What happens when identity, creativity, and self-awareness collide?



In this episode of The Human Mask, host Alex Walker sits down with Rick S Carr, a working actor known for his role in the UK series Brassic. But this isn’t a conversation about credits or career ladders.



Rick describes himself as a wandering creative — and from there, the conversation opens up into something deeper: who we are beneath the roles we play, on screen and in real life.



This episode isn’t about acting technique or chasing visibility. It’s about identity, presence, uncertainty, and what happens when you stop clinging to a fixed version of yourself.



In this episode, we explore:



What it really means to ask someone “Who are you?” — without the labels

The psychological impact of playing roles for a living

Creativity, instability, and the cost of not knowing where you fit

The tension between structure and freedom in a creative life



Why many people feel lost when the mask slips — and why that might be necessary



How self-awareness changes the way you relate to work, ambition, and self-worth .



Whether you’re an actor, creative, business owner, or someone questioning their direction, this conversation offers a grounded look at identity beyond titles — and the courage it takes to live without a script.



🎙️ Hosted by: Alex Walker

👤 Guest: Rick S Carr — Actor



