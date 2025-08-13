No Excuses, Just Results: Stephanie Allen’s Real-World Guide to AI, Leadership, and Rapid Growth in the Trades

In this episode of Catalyst for the Trades, we sit down with Stephanie Allen, CEO of Airworks Solutions, to talk about what it takes to lead and thrive in today’s fast-changing trades industry. From her journey leading a top HVAC business while balancing life as a mother of four, to her real-world strategies for using AI to accelerate processes and smash through old excuses, Stephanie shares what’s actually working right now for contractors and business owners.Hosts Jennifer Bagley and Chuck Staszkiewicz dive deep with Stephanie on bold leadership, overcoming resistance to technology, leveraging ChatGPT for everything from operations to growth, and building a company culture that’s both agile and resilient. Hear how Stephanie’s approach to team development, innovation, and authenticity is helping her business and others stay ahead, and get practical tips you can put to work today.If you’re determined to cut through the noise, embrace change, and lead your team to new heights, this episode is a must-listen.Timestamps:00:00 – Meet Stephanie Allen & Podcast Icebreakers02:36 – Stephanie’s Origin Story: Leadership, Partnership, and Purpose04:37 – Driving Transformative Leadership: The BOLD Experience10:21 – Excuses vs. Execution: How Stephanie Does More With Less12:39 – Five Ways Stephanie Uses AI/ChatGPT in Her Trades Business16:21 – The Power of Asking Better Questions (and Training AI)19:27 – Empowering Teams: Bots, Automation, and Company Culture23:27 – Winning Team Buy-In for Tech & Change26:44 – Leadership Lessons: Vulnerability, Vision, and Empowerment29:52 – Community Over Competition: Growth Mindset in the Trades31:07 – Rapid Innovation, Mindset, and Getting on the AI “Ark”34:34 – Why Human Touch Still Matters (And How to Scale It)40:57 – Overcoming AI Skepticism: Training, Strategy, and Mindset46:51 – The Stakes for Advisors: Why It’s Time to Lead or Get Out of the Way49:02 – Final Words: Just Start—Building a Community for ChangeGuest Details:Stephanie AllenTitle: CEO, Airworks SolutionsBackground: As the CEO of Airworks Solutions, Stephanie Allen leads from the trenches, balancing family, business growth, and the constant evolution of the trades. Known for her practical leadership, embrace of innovation (especially AI and automation in the trades), and relentless focus on team empowerment, Stephanie is a sought-after mentor, speaker, and industry advocate. She’s passionate about helping contractors unlock their potential, drive real performance, and build cultures that win.Relevant Links:AirWorks SolutionsBOLD Leadership Program – Driven LeadershipCatalyst for the Trades PodcastThe Opus & Golds GroupCI Web GroupEnjoyed this episode? Subscribe to "The Catalyst for Trades" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform. Share this episode with aspiring and established leaders, and stay tuned for more insights on driving business success and personal leadership growth.