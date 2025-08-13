Powered by RND
The Catalyst for the Trades
The Catalyst for the Trades
  • Building Predictable Freedom: Mike Abramowitz on Systems, Scaling & Founders’ Mindset in the Trades
    What does it really take to build a trades business that runs without you—and gives your family the freedom you dreamed of? In this episode of Catalyst for the Trades, host Jennifer Bagley sits down with Mike Abramowitz: systems engineer, author, and founder of the “Time Rich 6” framework. Mike shares the unfiltered journey from direct sales grind and early business mistakes to helping hundreds of trades entrepreneurs break free from burnout.You’ll hear real-world strategies for building repeatable, scalable systems in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, landscaping, remodeling, and more. Mike shares emotional lessons from his own life—including navigating medical emergencies, recovering from financial crisis, and defining boundaries so business supports your life (not the other way around). Whether you’re in the field, a growing owner-operator, or leading a team, this is a tactical, heartfelt blueprint for creating a business that works so you don’t have to be on call 24/7.Timestamps:00:00 - Welcome & Mike’s Journey: From Family in the Trades to Building a Legacy02:30 - The Drive for Predictable Freedom—Why Systems Matter05:02 - What Is the Time Rich 6 Framework?07:43 - Specializing in the Trades: Why This Industry, Why Now09:58 - The “God Class” Problem: Why Wearing Every Hat Kills Growth11:23 - Turning Technicians into True Business Owners13:51 - Defining the Lead Domino: Finding High-Leverage Activities14:20 - The 6 Components of the Time Rich 617:24 - Real Success Case: Elegant Accents’ Revenue Breakthrough22:19 - Another Real Example: Staging Business Owner 4x Revenue, Buys Back Time29:34 - Mike’s Lowest Point—Rebuilding After Financial Disaster32:12 - The Reality of Transformation: Significant Emotional Events vs. Consistency34:55 - Why Conferences Aren’t Enough—True Customization vs. “One Size Fits All”36:13 - No Homework, No Fluff: The Power of Install Events & War Room Tactics40:13 - Jennifer’s Perspective: Truncating Years of Progress into Months42:31 - The Human Side of Change—Why Execution (Not Just Planning) Matters44:22 - How to Get a Custom, No-Pitch Playbook for Your Business47:16 - What Happens Next: Collaboration, AI Tools, and Final ThoughtsGuest Details:Mike AbramowitzTitle: Co-Founder, Better Than RichBackground:Mike Abramowitz is a business systems architect with 20 years in direct sales and a degree in engineering from the University of South Florida. From rebuilding after deep personal and financial hardship to writing nine books, starting a nonprofit, and building a 7-figure business that functioned while he was out for months—Mike now teaches trades entrepreneurs how to design businesses for true freedom. His “Time Rich 6” framework has helped nearly 300 companies in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, landscaping, and more move from owner-dependence to predictability, scalability, and a life by design.Relevant Links:Better Than RichCatalyst for the Trades PodcastCI Web GroupThe Opus & Golds GroupEnjoyed this episode? Subscribe to "The Catalyst for Trades" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform. Share this episode with aspiring and established leaders, and stay tuned for more insights on driving business success and personal leadership growth.
    48:03
  • Unlocking Efficiency: AI Lead Management & Automation with Utku “Dave” Kaynar
    In this episode of Catalyst for the Trades, host Jennifer Bagley welcomes Utku “Dave” Kaynar, CEO of OnePath, to take you deep inside the future of automation, lead management, and true profitability for the trades. Learn how AI-driven workflows, intelligent booking, and seamless platform integration are helping HVAC, electrical, and plumbing companies convert more leads, reduce overhead, and outpace the competition—without sacrificing the customer experience.If you want to elevate your business, stop letting leads slip through the cracks, and finally operate at peak efficiency, this is the episode for you.Timestamps:00:00 – Meet Dave and the AI Revolution in the Trades01:23 – Dave’s Journey: From Buckeye Startup to Home Services Innovator04:11 – Data-Driven Insights: The 80% Rule & Repetitive Task Automation06:25 – The Lead Management Gap: Booking Rate Truths & Industry Challenges10:23 – AI and Financial Mastery: Boosting EBITDA with Automation11:24 – What Makes OnePath Different: Agentic AI & Intelligent Customer Journeys16:23 – The Power of Deep Integration: From Silos to Data-Driven Decisions20:45 – Rethinking the Customer Experience: Personalized Automation for Every Channel24:01 – Booking Without Bottlenecks: AI Chat, LSA, Web Forms, and Aggregator Integration27:55 – Why Speed Wins: Fastest Response, Highest ROI29:03 – Customer Preferences: Meeting Leads Where They Are, 24/731:45 – The Human Element: Human-in-the-Loop Support for Complex Cases32:50 – How OnePath’s Booking Experience Outshines Traditional Tools34:13 – Handling Urgent Appointments & Converting Every Opportunity35:24 – Next-Level Automation: Outbound, Retention, and Personalized Marketing36:58 – The Impact of AI-Powered Booking vs. Legacy Platforms38:01 – Preparing for the Agentic Future: AI as Your Workforce40:23 – How Contractors Can Finally Master High and Low Seasons41:45 – Streamlining Repetitive & Administrative Payroll with AI42:06 – Tool Comparison: Security, Integrations, and True Agency Intelligence47:12 – Navigating Legacy Tech, Automation Pitfalls, and Choosing Smarter Solutions49:24 – The AI-Enabled Contractor: Fast, Localized, and Language-Free51:44 – Connect with OnePath, Book a Demo, and Next Steps for ContractorsGuest Details:Utku “Dave” KaynarTitle: CEO & Co-Founder, OnePathBackground: With over 15 years in tech and a pioneering track record in AI and automation for home services, Dave brings deep expertise in SaaS, workflow optimization, agentic AI, and field service integration. He previously co-founded Buckeye, scaling dispatch automation during the pandemic, and has led partnerships with industry giants like ServiceTitan and Nextstar. Dave’s insider knowledge helps contractors unlock “free money” through automation—raising booking rates, increasing profitability, and optimizing every step of the customer journey.Relevant Links:OnePath AICatalyst for the Trades PodcastCI Web GroupThe Opus & Golds GroupEnjoyed this episode? Subscribe to "The Catalyst for Trades" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform. Share this episode with aspiring and established leaders, and stay tuned for more insights on driving business success and personal leadership growth.
    53:22
  • Smart Decisions, Big Impact: Teasha Cable’s AI Strategies for Better Business
    Ready to level up your decision-making and accelerate growth? In this episode of Catalyst for the Trades, host Jennifer Bagley sits down with Teasha Cable—tech visionary, AI expert, and founder of CModel—to uncover how AI-powered decision intelligence transforms the way businesses operate. Teasha shares the real-world processes, systems, and mindset shifts that move companies from gut-driven calls to strategically sound, data-informed decisions.Whether you’re leading a team of two or scaling an enterprise, Teasha’s insights on AI integration, practical frameworks, and future-proofing your business will help you optimize operations, reduce costly missteps, and unlock sustainable growth.Perfect for contractors, entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking business owners who want to turn decision-making into their strongest asset.Timestamps:00:00 – Welcome Back & Introduction to Teasha Cable00:54 – Teasha’s Journey: From VP to AI Innovator02:47 – Why Gut Instinct Is Not Enough for Business Decisions04:17 – Small Business: Where to Start With Decision Best Practices07:33 – From Purpose to Predictable Revenue: Building Strong Business Foundations10:27 – Making Smarter Decisions With AI: What’s Changed and Why It Matters14:11 – Buying Software vs. Making Strategic Moves: Avoiding FOMO Decisions21:51 – The Real Risk of Ignoring AI: Future-Proofing Your Business24:44 – Decoding AI: Supervised Learning, Generative AI, and Decision Intelligence28:53 – Agentic AI vs. Traditional Automation: What Business Owners Need to Know32:18 – When (and When Not) to Automate: Fix the Process Before You Buy the Bot34:07 – The Impact of Systemic Decision-Making on Growth and Efficiency38:27 – Tracking, Learning, and Repeating What Works41:50 – Calculating the True Cost of Inaction42:48 – Who Needs CModel: Transparency, Leadership, and Adoption45:34 – The Competitive Edge: Vision, AI Adoption, and the Future of Work47:07 – Final Thoughts: Thriving in an AI-Driven Business Landscape51:50 – How to Connect With Teasha Cable & CModelGuest Details:Teasha CableTitle: CEO & Co-Founder, CModelBackground: Teasha Cable is a leading authority in AI-driven decision intelligence, with 25 years of experience in business operations, product strategy, and tech innovation. She’s worked with some of the world’s largest companies and now empowers businesses of all sizes to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions through her platform, CModel.Relevant Links:CModelCatalyst for the Trades PodcastCI Web GroupThe Opus & Golds GroupEnjoyed this episode? Subscribe to "The Catalyst for Trades" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform. Share this episode with aspiring and established leaders, and stay tuned for more insights on driving business success and personal leadership growth.
    53:09
  • AI-Driven Success for Contractors: Lynn Wise’s Blueprint for the Future
    Ready to future-proof your contracting business? AI is transforming everything from lead conversion to customer service and financial management in the trades. In this episode, Lynn Wise, founder of Contractor in Charge and One Path AI, joins host Jennifer Bagley to break down how artificial intelligence is accelerating change for home service companies.Learn what’s driving tighter margins, why AI-powered call centers and agentic agents are game-changers, and how contractors can level up to attract more leads, streamline operations, and boost profitability. Lynn and Jennifer share firsthand insights, practical adoption tips, and a behind-the-scenes look at innovative tools like the One Path AI CRM. This is a must-listen for anyone serious about thriving amid rapid tech transformation in HVAC, plumbing, or electrical.Timestamps: 00:00 - Welcoming Lynn Wise & The Urgency of AI in the Trades03:07 - Lynn’s Unique Vantage Point: Financials and Call Centers05:59 - Industry Trends: Margins, Overhead, and Post-COVID “Normal”07:53 - AI’s Real Impact: Call Centers, Lead Velocity & Staffing10:12 - The Consumer-Driven Shift to AI Tools and Agentic Agents14:25 - How Business Owners Are Adopting Tech Slower Than Consumers16:04 - The Freedom Outsourcing & AI Brings Contractors18:57 - Early Adopters in the Trades: Real Stories and Use Cases19:36 - Introducing One Path: The AI-First Operations Platform21:16 - Why “Human in the Loop” Still Matters23:43 - Letting Consumers Choose Their Experience25:11 - Built for AI: Booking Systems, Agentic Agents & Efficiency29:54 - Rethinking Customer Experience vs. Job Management31:08 - SEO and Marketing in the Age of AI35:23 - Lifetime Value, Lead Scoring & Automated Nurture36:43 - Attribution, Reporting & Closing the AI Data Gap38:41 - What’s Next: Releases, Parties & Staying Ahead40:25 - Meet the AI-First Contractor: Case Studies43:37 - Get Connected: How to Reach Lynn Wise & Jennifer BagleyGuest Details:Lynn WiseTitle: Founder of Contractor in Charge & Co-Founder of One Path AIBackground:Lynn Wise is a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for the home services sector, with decades of expertise spanning financial management, call center operations, and tech innovation for contractors. Through Contractor in Charge and the new One Path AI platform, Lynn is empowering companies to leverage advanced tools that maximize margins, enhance customer service, and streamline day-to-day operations, making businesses more resilient, profitable, and ready for the future.Relevant Links:Contractor in ChargeCatalyst for the Trades PodcastCI Web GroupThe Opus & Golds GroupEnjoyed this episode? Subscribe to "The Catalyst for Trades" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform. Share this episode with aspiring and established leaders, and stay tuned for more insights on driving business success and personal leadership growth.
    45:06
  • No Excuses, Just Results: Stephanie Allen’s Real-World Guide to AI, Leadership, and Rapid Growth in the Trades
    In this episode of Catalyst for the Trades, we sit down with Stephanie Allen, CEO of Airworks Solutions, to talk about what it takes to lead and thrive in today’s fast-changing trades industry. From her journey leading a top HVAC business while balancing life as a mother of four, to her real-world strategies for using AI to accelerate processes and smash through old excuses, Stephanie shares what’s actually working right now for contractors and business owners.Hosts Jennifer Bagley and Chuck Staszkiewicz dive deep with Stephanie on bold leadership, overcoming resistance to technology, leveraging ChatGPT for everything from operations to growth, and building a company culture that’s both agile and resilient. Hear how Stephanie’s approach to team development, innovation, and authenticity is helping her business and others stay ahead, and get practical tips you can put to work today.If you’re determined to cut through the noise, embrace change, and lead your team to new heights, this episode is a must-listen.Timestamps:00:00 – Meet Stephanie Allen & Podcast Icebreakers02:36 – Stephanie’s Origin Story: Leadership, Partnership, and Purpose04:37 – Driving Transformative Leadership: The BOLD Experience10:21 – Excuses vs. Execution: How Stephanie Does More With Less12:39 – Five Ways Stephanie Uses AI/ChatGPT in Her Trades Business16:21 – The Power of Asking Better Questions (and Training AI)19:27 – Empowering Teams: Bots, Automation, and Company Culture23:27 – Winning Team Buy-In for Tech & Change26:44 – Leadership Lessons: Vulnerability, Vision, and Empowerment29:52 – Community Over Competition: Growth Mindset in the Trades31:07 – Rapid Innovation, Mindset, and Getting on the AI “Ark”34:34 – Why Human Touch Still Matters (And How to Scale It)40:57 – Overcoming AI Skepticism: Training, Strategy, and Mindset46:51 – The Stakes for Advisors: Why It’s Time to Lead or Get Out of the Way49:02 – Final Words: Just Start—Building a Community for ChangeGuest Details:Stephanie AllenTitle: CEO, Airworks SolutionsBackground: As the CEO of Airworks Solutions, Stephanie Allen leads from the trenches, balancing family, business growth, and the constant evolution of the trades. Known for her practical leadership, embrace of innovation (especially AI and automation in the trades), and relentless focus on team empowerment, Stephanie is a sought-after mentor, speaker, and industry advocate. She’s passionate about helping contractors unlock their potential, drive real performance, and build cultures that win.Relevant Links:AirWorks SolutionsBOLD Leadership Program – Driven LeadershipCatalyst for the Trades PodcastThe Opus & Golds GroupCI Web GroupEnjoyed this episode? Subscribe to "The Catalyst for Trades" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred platform. Share this episode with aspiring and established leaders, and stay tuned for more insights on driving business success and personal leadership growth.
About The Catalyst for the Trades

Are you driven to achieve more, push boundaries, and see real results in everything you do? The Catalyst is the podcast for the relentless go-getters, innovators, and leaders who are obsessed with turning vision into action. Join us as we dive deep into success stories, strategies, and insights from industry experts who have cracked the code on what it takes to ignite change and get results. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a business leader, or someone determined to excel, this podcast will fuel your obsession with success. Listen in and become the catalyst for your own results.
