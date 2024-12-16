Startup Science Podcast with Gregory Shepard

Navigating Risks, Rewards, and Innovations in Angel Investing with Patrick Gouhin (Part Two)
In part two of this engaging conversation on The Startup Science Podcast, Greg continues his discussion with Patrick Gouhin, CEO of the Angel Capital Association (ACA). This episode dives deeper into the dynamics of angel investing, focusing on balancing risk and opportunity for both investors and entrepreneurs. Patrick emphasizes the critical role of diversification, the importance of aiming for high returns, and the necessity of aligning expectations between investors and founders.The conversation also explores the broader impact of angel investing, including economic growth and community development, supported by powerful examples like the Desert Angels’ transformative contributions. Patrick offers practical advice for emerging entrepreneurs on coachability and leveraging investor networks, while guiding new angel investors on how to navigate the ecosystem effectively.Additionally, the episode highlights key trends in startup sectors, the ACA’s initiatives to improve diversity in investment, and innovations such as syndication and standardized processes to streamline funding. Patrick concludes by envisioning a more efficient, inclusive funding model designed to fast-track capital deployment and empower entrepreneurs.This episode is packed with actionable insights and strategies for anyone interested in the startup or investment world.
--------
19:17
Navigating Risks, Rewards, and Innovations in Angel Investing with Patrick Gouhin (Part One)
In this episode of The Startup Science Podcast, Greg engages in an insightful conversation with Patrick Gouhin, CEO of the Angel Capital Association (ACA). Patrick shares his remarkable journey from aerospace engineering to leading an organization that represents over 16,000 angel investors, collectively deploying nearly $1 billion annually to fund startups. Drawing from his extensive experience, Patrick delves into the critical factors that make startups "investable," emphasizing the importance of coachable founders and strong management teams.The discussion explores the dynamic trends in angel investing, from the rise of artificial intelligence to the shifting market conditions that have reshaped valuation and deal negotiations. Patrick also highlights the ACA's pivotal role in fostering collaboration among angel groups through syndication and its advocacy efforts to promote capital formation in underserved communities. Additionally, he shares exciting developments like Angel University, a platform bridging entrepreneurs and investors, and the potential of AI to revolutionize investor education.This episode offers a wealth of insights for both entrepreneurs and investors, providing a comprehensive look at the evolving startup ecosystem and the forces shaping its future. Whether you're building a startup or exploring angel investment, Patrick's expertise and perspective make this a must-listen.
--------
24:02
Forging the Future: EdTech, Investment, and Education Equality with Ash Kaluarachchi (Part Two)
Greg continues his conversation with Ash Kaluarachchi, CEO of StartEd, diving deeper into the world of education technology. Ash offers valuable insights for both investors and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the long-term potential of EdTech and the importance of patient capital. They discuss the aftermath of the pandemic, which created both an influx of EdTech startups and a subsequent market correction, leaving behind companies "forged in steel" and poised for success. Ash shares his perspective on how technology can help underserved communities access education tailored to their needs, rather than replicating elite educational experiences. This episode provides an exploration of EdTech’s future, investment opportunities, and the role technology plays in creating a more equitable education system.StartEd’s EDTECH WEEK is the #1 EdTech event in NYC. This year's anniversary edition promises to be their best yet, featuring over 200+ speakers, exclusive networking opportunities, and open discussion sessions on the most talked-about topics impacting EdTech. Mark your calendars 📅 #EDTECHWEEK is back in New York City this October 8-10, 2024 🏙️🍎 Don’t miss this year’s 10th annual event. Tickets are selling fast–register here https://bit.ly/edtechweek-register and use promo code SCIENCE2024 for 20% off your general registration ticket.
--------
20:51
Forging the Future: EdTech, Investment, and Education Equality with Ash Kaluarachchi (Part One)
Greg welcomes Ash Kaluarachchi, CEO of StartEd and producer of EDTECH WEEK. Ash shares how his upbringing in a school run by his mother inspired his passion for education technology. They discuss the evolution of the EdTech landscape and how StartEd's innovative accelerator model provides personalized support to startups, moving away from traditional batch processes. The conversation explores the impact of AI on education and the pressing challenges facing the industry today, including the need to adapt to the rapidly changing future of work. Ash offers valuable advice to founders on recognizing product-market fit and assembling the right team. This episode provides thought-provoking insights into the intersection of profitability and social impact within the EdTech ecosystem.StartEd’s EDTECH WEEK is the #1 EdTech event in NYC. This year's anniversary edition promises to be their best yet, featuring over 200+ speakers, exclusive networking opportunities, and open discussion sessions on the most talked-about topics impacting EdTech. Mark your calendars 📅 #EDTECHWEEK is back in New York City this October 8-10, 2024 🏙️🍎 Don’t miss this year’s 10th annual event. Tickets are selling fast–register here https://bit.ly/edtechweek-register and use promo code SCIENCE2024 for 20% off your general registration ticket.
--------
29:23
The Operator Approach to Venture Capital with Chris Van Dusen (Part Two)
In the second part of their conversation, Greg and Chris delve into insightful discussions around investing in the post-COVID era, the AI hype cycle, and how to evaluate opportunities in today's market. Chris provides a candid perspective on the valuation excesses of 2021 and why prudent valuations are critical for preserving investor capital. He shares his cautious views on the AI gold rush, emphasizing that Solyco is taking a measured approach by applying AI for operational efficiency within portfolio companies rather than betting on unproven AI platforms. The conversation transitions to how Chris's investor base of family offices, institutions, celebrities and more value the transparency and tangibility of Solyco's deal-by-deal syndicate model. Chris explains how being able to "touch and feel" the specific companies resonates better than opaque, traditional funds. As the episode closes, he expresses excitement about recent portfolio additions like an AI scouting company, as well as opportunities Solyco is evaluating in areas like alternative investment platforms and logistics. Overall, Chris provides a refreshingly balanced founder/investor perspective shaped by his embrace of the entrepreneurial struggle.
About Startup Science Podcast with Gregory Shepard
The Startup Science Podcast, hosted by Gregory Shepard, and produced by ForbesBooks, focuses on conversations in the cross-section of foundership and investing and features best-selling authors like Oren Klaff (Pitch Anything & Flip the Script), David Allen (Getting Things Done), and David Covey COO of FranklinCovey and author of Trap Tales: Outsmarting the 7 Hidden Obstacles to Success. Investing giants like Tim Draper, Leaders like NBA Coach Phill Weber, and newly exited founders like you. With a focus on the common mistakes founders make, perspectives from investors, and founder’s tools, tips, and tactics. Conversations are real, honest, and unfiltered to expose the realities of early-stage while encouraging entrepreneurship with motivational stories and optimistic viewpoints.