The sinking of the General Belgrano was the bloodiest and most controversial military action of the Falklands War. This is the story of government cover-ups and conspiracies; of whistleblowers, crusading politicians and journalists fighting for the story. And caught in the middle of it all, a young officer whose account of what happened contradicted Margaret Thatcher’s in every crucial detail.A new six-part podcast series, hosted by Andrew O'Hagan.Listen to the full series with bonus material here: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscGet in touch: [email protected]
