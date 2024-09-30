Episode 5: The Hounds

Lieutenant Sethia is accused of a second crime: the theft of HMS Conqueror’s log books. Two journalists and the Serious Crime Squad try to hunt him down. The Belgrano Diary is a new six-part series from the Documentary Team at the London Review of Books, hosted by Andrew O’Hagan. We’ve brought a selection of relevant writing from the LRB archive – including pieces by Tam Dalyell, who plays an important part in the story – in front of the paywall for the duration of the series: lrb.me/thebelgranodiaryEpisode 6 will be released on 2 May. If you’d prefer not to wait, you can listen to the whole series NOW, as well as exclusive interviews and other bonus material, all for a one-off payment of just £4.99 at: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscFor more on the mystery of the missing Log Books, read Stuart Prebble’s Secrets of the Conqueror, which tells the remarkable story of the submarine’s Cold War operations before and after the Falklands War.Archive: ‘World in Action – A View from the Conqueror’/ITV/Granada Television, Parliamentary Recording Unit Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.