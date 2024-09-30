Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryThe Belgrano Diary
Listen to The Belgrano Diary in the App
Listen to The Belgrano Diary in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Belgrano Diary

Podcast The Belgrano Diary
The London Review of Books
The sinking of the General Belgrano was the bloodiest and most controversial military action of the Falklands War. This is the story of government cover-ups and...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentaryNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Episode 6: The Trials
    The Belgrano affair reaches its climax as the stories of Narendra Sethia and Clive Ponting connect. The two whistleblowers appear in court and the diary makes its final journey.The Belgrano Diary is a new six-part series from the Documentary Team at the London Review of Books, hosted by Andrew O’Hagan. We’ve brought a selection of relevant writing from the LRB archive – including pieces by Tam Dalyell, who plays an important part in the story – in front of the paywall for the duration of the series: lrb.me/thebelgranodiaryYou can listen to exclusive interviews and other bonus material, all for a one-off payment of just £4.99 at: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscArchive: ‘The Scottish Independence Podcast – Episode 172’/Michael Greenwell, ‘Live from Downing Street’/ITV/TV-Am, ‘Nott, John William Frederic (Oral History)’/Imperial War Museum, Parliamentary Recording Unit Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:01:32
  • Episode 5: The Hounds
    Lieutenant Sethia is accused of a second crime: the theft of HMS Conqueror’s log books. Two journalists and the Serious Crime Squad try to hunt him down. The Belgrano Diary is a new six-part series from the Documentary Team at the London Review of Books, hosted by Andrew O’Hagan. We’ve brought a selection of relevant writing from the LRB archive – including pieces by Tam Dalyell, who plays an important part in the story – in front of the paywall for the duration of the series: lrb.me/thebelgranodiaryEpisode 6 will be released on 2 May. If you’d prefer not to wait, you can listen to the whole series NOW, as well as exclusive interviews and other bonus material, all for a one-off payment of just £4.99 at: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscFor more on the mystery of the missing Log Books, read Stuart Prebble’s Secrets of the Conqueror, which tells the remarkable story of the submarine’s Cold War operations before and after the Falklands War.Archive: ‘World in Action – A View from the Conqueror’/ITV/Granada Television, Parliamentary Recording Unit Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    51:36
  • Episode 4: The Crown Jewels
    Armed with the diary, Tam Dalyell goes on the attack – but the cover-up continues. A whistleblower from within the Ministry of Defence is arrested for a breach of the Official Secrets Act.The Belgrano Diary is a new six-part series from the Documentary Team at the London Review of Books, hosted by Andrew O’Hagan. We’ve brought a selection of relevant writing from the LRB archive – including pieces by Tam Dalyell, who plays an important part in the story – in front of the paywall for the duration of the series: lrb.me/thebelgranodiaryEpisode 5 will be released on 25 April. If you’d prefer not to wait, you can listen to the whole series NOW, as well as exclusive interviews and other bonus material, all for a one-off payment of just £4.99 at: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscArchive: ‘The Scottish Independence Podcast – Episode 172’/Michael Greenwell, Parliamentary Recording Unit Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    53:28
  • Episode 3: Small Lies Big Lies
    Lieutenant Sethia quits the navy and moves to the Caribbean. He thinks the Falklands War is behind him, but back in the UK, an eccentric, anti-war MP notices a discrepancy in the government’s account of the sinking and starts to investigate.The Belgrano Diary is a new six-part series from the Documentary Team at the London Review of Books, hosted by Andrew O’Hagan. We’ve brought a selection of relevant writing from the LRB archive – including pieces by Tam Dalyell, who plays an important part in the story – in front of the paywall for the duration of the series: lrb.me/thebelgranodiaryEpisode 4 will be released on 18 April. If you’d prefer not to wait, you can listen to the whole series NOW, as well as exclusive interviews and other bonus material, all for a one-off payment of just £4.99 at: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscArchive: ‘BBC News’/BBC/BBC News, ‘Nationwide: On the Spot’/BBC 1/BBC, ‘1983 Election Coverage’/BBC1/BBC, Parliamentary Recording Unit Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    51:15
  • Episode 2: Gotcha!
    HMS Conqueror stalks the Belgrano, but Britain’s Rules of Engagement prohibit an attack. Margaret Thatcher makes a decision and Lieutenant Sethia and the Conqueror crew get ready to fire.The Belgrano Diary is a new six-part series from the Documentary Team at the London Review of Books, hosted by Andrew O’Hagan. We’ve brought a selection of relevant writing from the LRB archive in front of the paywall for the duration of the series: lrb.me/thebelgranodiaryEpisode 3 will be released on 11 April. If you’d prefer not to wait, you can listen to the whole series NOW, as well as exclusive interviews and other bonus material, all for a one-off payment of just £4.99 at: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscArchive:‘Admiral Woodward on Argentine Air Threat in the Falklands War’/Sal Viscuso, ‘War in the Falklands’/History Channel/ITN Factual, ‘The City of London’s Salute to the Task Force’/BBC, Parliamentary Recording UnitGet in touch: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    57:40

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About The Belgrano Diary

The sinking of the General Belgrano was the bloodiest and most controversial military action of the Falklands War. This is the story of government cover-ups and conspiracies; of whistleblowers, crusading politicians and journalists fighting for the story. And caught in the middle of it all, a young officer whose account of what happened contradicted Margaret Thatcher’s in every crucial detail.A new six-part podcast series, hosted by Andrew O'Hagan.Listen to the full series with bonus material here: https://lrb.me/belgranodiaryscGet in touch: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to The Belgrano Diary, American History Tellers and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Belgrano Diary: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:23:04 AM