About The Alternate: Inside America's Biggest Trials

You’ve been summoned. Set your bias aside and take a seat in the jury box—The Alternate brings you inside America’s biggest trials, one season at a time. Hosted by Mama Margot, attorney, veteran, and creator of the hit podcast Military Murder, and Tabitha Kane, business owner and co-host of the hit podcast Housewives of True Crime, this daily podcast delivers serialized, (day of) trial-by-trial coverage in 30 minutes or less. Each season follows a single high-profile case (think Karen Read and Bryan Kohberger) from opening statement to verdict. No pretrial noise. No media spin. Just the facts revealed in open court—emotions included. Whether you’re tuning in daily or bingeing from the start, Margot and Tabitha are your eyes and ears in the courtroom. Follow The Alternate: Inside America’s Biggest Trials wherever you get your podcasts.