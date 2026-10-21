The AI Forecast: Data and AI in the Cloud Era

An AI project can deliver a great prediction and still fail the business.



Rajesh Kelvalkar has seen it happen firsthand. In one mining project, the model worked, but the team discovered that the downstream business process wasn’t configured to act consistently on its recommendations. The technology had done its job, but the transformation hadn’t.



Recorded at EVOLVE26 Singapore, this episode of The AI Forecast brings Paul Muller together with Rajesh Kelvalkar, Senior Advisor at Tech Data APJ, to explore what more than 20 years of transformation work has taught him about putting AI into practice.



Rajesh argues that organizations often approach transformation as a technology initiative, even though much of the work happens elsewhere in the business. Clear ownership and measurable outcomes determine whether an AI pilot becomes part of operations or disappears when the project team moves on.



Paul and Rajesh explore:



Why pilots built on curated data can stumble in production



How repeatable business processes create strong AI use cases



What logistics and financial services can teach us about scaling AI



Why reusable data assets matter beyond a single pilot



How to measure AI against business outcomes



Why AI models need continued monitoring after deployment



Rajesh also makes the case for treating data as a product. Projects have an end date, but products have ownership and continue to evolve. That mindset becomes especially important for AI systems, where changing conditions can quickly affect the performance of a model that worked well at launch.



His advice for leaders planning the next phase of AI starts with the outcome. Identify where AI can influence an end-to-end business process, prove value in a focused use case, and build the foundations that allow successful ideas to be reused elsewhere.



If you’re responsible for AI transformation, this episode will help you think beyond the pilot and build AI capabilities designed to scale and sustain.



Stay in touch with Rajesh:



Rajesh Kelvalkar on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajesh-kelvalkar-6b33452/



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