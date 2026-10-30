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Full Stack Creator

Tyler Stalman
ArtsNews
Full Stack Creator
Latest episode

181 episodes

  • Full Stack Creator

    178: Hands-On With Apple’s First Touchscreen Mac

    10/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Tyler flew out to Apple's event in California and got hands-on time with the new MacBook Pro. Yes, it has an OLED touchscreen. We get into what Apple actually announced, why Steve Jobs said touchscreen Macs don't work, the Dynamic Island, the weight drop, and whether the roughly $400 upgrade is worth it. Plus the pro workflow demos from the event, a quick buyer's guide, the new Creator Studio updates for Final Cut Pro, and Tyler's iPhone Duo follow-up.
  • Full Stack Creator

    177: Is the iPhone Duo ACTUALLY Good for Creators?

    10/21/2026 | 32 mins.
    Hands on with the iPhone Duo

    Be the first to get notified about the Full Stack Creator Course https://stalman.com/fsccourse
  • Full Stack Creator

    176: Creators, we need to talk about AI...

    10/09/2026 | 38 mins.
    Custom AI-built tools are starting to solve the everyday problems that off-the-shelf software leaves behind. A Final Cut copy-and-paste helper, a client production app, and a thumbnail mockup tool show what photographers, filmmakers, and small teams can build around their own workflows. ChatGPT and Claude offer different ways to get started, while AI-assisted Blender animation keeps cameras, lighting, and assets editable. There’s also a look at agents that manage email and create personal podcast feeds, where they still fall short, and why creative judgment matters as software gets easier to make.
  • Full Stack Creator

    175: Apple Explains the iPhone Duo & 18 Pro Camera

    10/01/2026 | 27 mins.
    Why add a variable aperture to the iPhone now? Apple’s camera team explains the thinking behind the iPhone 18 Pro, from manual focus and automatic ISO to film grain, halation, and Apple Reference Image. The conversation also covers the iPhone Duo and the creative possibilities of its folding design.

    Tyler's presets and LUTs http://stalman.com/shop

    David's thumbnail training https://thumbnailacademy.com/
  • Full Stack Creator

    174: iPhone 18 Pro: What the camera reviews missed

    09/20/2026 | 55 mins.
    A closer look at the iPhone 18 Pro cameras after the review: what variable aperture really changes, where Apple’s film styles fall short, and how the new Pro Controls feel in everyday use. Plus, viewer questions about AI reframing, lens flare, telephoto quality, and whether it’s worth upgrading.
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About Full Stack Creator
Full Stack Creator is a show about creative work. Using cameras, computer and other tools to build a career you actually want. From photography to video, Apple, AI, and the changes effecting creative professionals. It’s for people who want to understand the whole stack. The craft, the technology, the business, and the judgment behind work that lasts.
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