Scholé Every Day: A Book Club for Regular People

Welcome to Scholé Every Day, the podcast where the Scholé Sisters present a model for book clubbing that is uncomplicated and fun. Turns out, you can just read books and talk about them. Book clubs are not lectures. They are not something taught by experts. They are places where friends gather to discuss ideas and grow. If you have always wanted a book club but felt intimidated, this podcast is for you. (Also, our book, Scholé Every Day: How to Be a Thinking Mom, is for you!)

Who are the Scholé Sisters, you ask? They are Mystie Winckler, Abby Wahl, and Brandy Vencel. Between us, we have 14 children, 5 grandchildren and counting, and have homeschooled for over half a century. We have always loved giving each other reading assignments and discussing what we've read.

Today's host is Brandy Vencel. Brandy is currently in her 20th and final year of homeschooling. When she's not podcasting with Scholé Sisters, she teaches writing to the teenage children of some friends and runs the Charlotte Mason Think Tank where, most weeks, she reads aloud a chapter or two of Charlotte Mason's book, Ourselves. To get her free almost-weekly, mostly Charlotte Mason newsletter go to afterthoughtsblog.net/subscribe and sign up!

Today's episode is, obviously, the kickoff. Rather than discussing a book, the Scholé Sisters explain all about why they think book clubs are an important addition to individual studies, how they set this book club up for themselves, the rules they created for choosing books, how this podcast is going to work, and MORE! You're going to love this conversation!

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If you're interested in building a community of women that reads and thinks together, we have an opportunity for you to do just that! Registration for our annual fall retreat is going on now! Gather your group and join us for the first installment of our new virtue series. This first retreat of the series will focus on the virtue of PRUDENCE. Go register as a hostess now at scholesisters.com/prudence.

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Go here to access today's show notes: https://www.scholesisters.com/sed00

Go here to buy our book: https://www.amazon.com/Scholé-Every-Day-How-Thinking/dp/B0FRHPS3R5/

Go here to join the FREE area of the Sistership: https://www.scholesisters.com/sistership/