Scholé Every Day: A Book Club for Regular People

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2 episodes
- Today's episode is the first of three discussions on CS Lewis' book An Experiment in Criticism. We spent a fair amount of time telling each other stories and discussing some of our reading backgrounds, as well as debating ideas on snobbery and folk culture and how those intersect with the high standards Lewis is promoting. You're going to love this conversation!
Our host this time is Mystie Winckler. Mystie is a second-generation homeschooler with three graduates, two high schoolers, and two grandbabies. She is part of three local book clubs, plus she runs four co-op classes as if they were book clubs. She writes about homemaking and life management at SimplyConvivial.com and has written a number of books, including Home Is for Hospitality: Why Your Home and Homemaking Matter.
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Our fall mentorship is starting NOW inside the Scholé Sistership. This year's mentorship is a little different from past years because we've created a whole Scholé Every Day course that you will LOVE! Think of it as a companion to our book that digs into all the practical questions you may have had. We're also leading you through one of our favorite books, The Intellectual Life by AG Sertillanges. Come and study with us! Go to scholesisters.com/join and select the Sophie plan.
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Go here to access today's show notes: https://www.scholesisters.com/sed00
Go here to buy our book: https://www.amazon.com/Scholé-Every-Day-How-Thinking/dp/B0FRHPS3R5/
Go here to join the FREE area of the Sistership: https://www.scholesisters.com/sistership/
- Welcome to Scholé Every Day, the podcast where the Scholé Sisters present a model for book clubbing that is uncomplicated and fun. Turns out, you can just read books and talk about them. Book clubs are not lectures. They are not something taught by experts. They are places where friends gather to discuss ideas and grow. If you have always wanted a book club but felt intimidated, this podcast is for you. (Also, our book, Scholé Every Day: How to Be a Thinking Mom, is for you!)
Who are the Scholé Sisters, you ask? They are Mystie Winckler, Abby Wahl, and Brandy Vencel. Between us, we have 14 children, 5 grandchildren and counting, and have homeschooled for over half a century. We have always loved giving each other reading assignments and discussing what we've read.
Today's host is Brandy Vencel. Brandy is currently in her 20th and final year of homeschooling. When she's not podcasting with Scholé Sisters, she teaches writing to the teenage children of some friends and runs the Charlotte Mason Think Tank where, most weeks, she reads aloud a chapter or two of Charlotte Mason's book, Ourselves. To get her free almost-weekly, mostly Charlotte Mason newsletter go to afterthoughtsblog.net/subscribe and sign up!
Today's episode is, obviously, the kickoff. Rather than discussing a book, the Scholé Sisters explain all about why they think book clubs are an important addition to individual studies, how they set this book club up for themselves, the rules they created for choosing books, how this podcast is going to work, and MORE! You're going to love this conversation!
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If you're interested in building a community of women that reads and thinks together, we have an opportunity for you to do just that! Registration for our annual fall retreat is going on now! Gather your group and join us for the first installment of our new virtue series. This first retreat of the series will focus on the virtue of PRUDENCE. Go register as a hostess now at scholesisters.com/prudence.
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Go here to access today's show notes: https://www.scholesisters.com/sed00
Go here to buy our book: https://www.amazon.com/Scholé-Every-Day-How-Thinking/dp/B0FRHPS3R5/
Go here to join the FREE area of the Sistership: https://www.scholesisters.com/sistership/
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About Scholé Every Day: A Book Club for Regular People
Scholé Sisters presents a model for book clubbing that is uncomplicated and fun. Turns out, you can just read books and talk about them. Book clubs are not lectures. They are not something taught by experts. They are places where friends gather to discuss ideas and grow.Podcast website
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