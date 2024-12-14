That Record Got Me High Podcast

S7E381 - 'You Gotta Hear This One Song' Patron-curated Episode

For this special Patron-curated episode, we asked patrons of the podcast to send in a song they love, that 'got them high' and that they wanted to share with our listeners. You know when you're talking music with someone and you say "Have you heard this one song? You've gotta hear it...it will change your life!" Yeah, that. Songs discussed in this episode: Might - Love Canal; It's All Over Now Baby Blue - Link Wray; Hitting You - Loudon Wainwright III; Saving For A Rainy Day - David Stoughton; Gangsters - The Specials; Baby Plays Around - Elvis Costello; Dead Language - Bedhead; Main Traveled Roads - Doll By Doll; Gentle Eyes - Terry Malts; Great Waves - The Dirty Three; Rich Kid Blues - Terry Reid; Now Be Thankful - Fairport Convention; Your Little Hoodrat Friend - The Hold Steady; Where Do We Go When We Die? - The The; I'll Be You - Replacements; God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - Annie Lennox; Kolly Kibber's Birthday - Julian Cope; Come And Get Me - Humdrum; Bats In The Attic - King Kreosote & Jon Hopkins; Two-Step - Low; Dimed Out - Titus Andronicus