That Record Got Me High Podcast

S7E383 - Kraftwerk 'Radio-Activity' with Kevin Chanel
German electronic band Kraftwerk's 1975 release 'Radio-Activity' is a bit of a forgotten middle-child, having come just after 'Autobahn' and just before 'Trans-Europe Express'. Returning guest Kevin Chanel makes the case that this highly experimental, avant-garde concept album deserves a second look. “When airwaves swing, distant voices sing” Songs discussed in this episode: Radioactivity (Kraftwerk cover) - The Divine Comedy; Trans-Europe Express - Kraftwerk; Commerciality - Mr Partridge; The Ballad Of Austin Cortez - The Soul Brothers of Chula Vista; Tour De France, Geiger Counter, Radioactivity, Radioland - Kraftwerk; March from A Clockwork Orange (Ninth Symphony, Fourth Movement, Abridged) - Beethoven/Wendy Carlos; Airwaves, Intermission, News - Kraftwerk; Dazzle Ships (Parts II, III & VII) - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark; The Voice of Energy, Antenna, Radio Stars, Uranium - Kraftwerk; Blue Monday - New Order; Transister, Ohm Sweet Ohm, Radioactivity (The Mix), Radioactivity (Live) - Kraftwerk
--------
52:07
S7E382 - The Anthology Of American Folk Music with Matthew Sabatella
When this week's guest, musician/music historian Matthew Sabatella discovered Harry Smith's 'The Anthology Of American Folk Music' in the late 90s, it literally changed the direction of his own musical journey. This amazing collection of recordings made and issued from 1926 to 1933 by a variety of performers got under his skin, and eventually moved him to found Ballad of America, Inc., a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and celebrate music from America’s diverse cultural history. Songs discussed in this episode: Henry Lee - Dick Justice; Sir George - Matthew Sabatella; Old Lady & The Devil - Bill & Belle Reed; White House Blues - Charlie Poole & The North Carolina Ramblers; Tenting On The Old Camp Ground - Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band; Memory Coast - Matthew Sabatella; House Carpenter - Bob Dylan; The House Carpenter - Clarence Ashley; Ommie Wise - G. B. Grayson; John Hardy Was a Desperate Little Man - The Carter Family; Casey Jones - Grateful Dead; Kassie Jones - Furry Lewis; Brilliancy Medley - Eck Robertson; Mountain Banjo - Rhiannon Giddons; Acadian One-Step - Joseph Falcon; Present Joys - Alabama Sacred Harp Singers; Judgement - Sister Mary Nelson; I Wish I Was a Mole in the Ground - Bascom Lamar Lunsford; Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again - Bob Dylan; Way Down the Old Plank Road - Uncle Dave Macon; Spike Driver Blues - Mississippi John Hurt; Going Up The Country - Canned Heat; Fishing Blues - Henry Thomas; This Old Hammer - Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band
--------
59:06
S7E381 - 'You Gotta Hear This One Song' Patron-curated Episode
For this special Patron-curated episode, we asked patrons of the podcast to send in a song they love, that 'got them high' and that they wanted to share with our listeners. You know when you're talking music with someone and you say "Have you heard this one song? You've gotta hear it...it will change your life!" Yeah, that. Songs discussed in this episode: Might - Love Canal; It's All Over Now Baby Blue - Link Wray; Hitting You - Loudon Wainwright III; Saving For A Rainy Day - David Stoughton; Gangsters - The Specials; Baby Plays Around - Elvis Costello; Dead Language - Bedhead; Main Traveled Roads - Doll By Doll; Gentle Eyes - Terry Malts; Great Waves - The Dirty Three; Rich Kid Blues - Terry Reid; Now Be Thankful - Fairport Convention; Your Little Hoodrat Friend - The Hold Steady; Where Do We Go When We Die? - The The; I'll Be You - Replacements; God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - Annie Lennox; Kolly Kibber's Birthday - Julian Cope; Come And Get Me - Humdrum; Bats In The Attic - King Kreosote & Jon Hopkins; Two-Step - Low; Dimed Out - Titus Andronicus
--------
1:07:46
S7E380 - Bedhead 'WhatFunLifeWas' with Joe Tunis
This week, returning guest Joe Tunis (Carbon Records) brings us Dallas, TX band Bedhead and their stunning 1994 debut 'WhatFunLifeWas'. With a seemingly simple formula of guitars, bass, drums and often quiet, sing-speak vocals, the album explores existential questions and spiritual emptiness in a beautifully effective way. Songs discussed in this episode: Golden Brown (Stranglers cover) - Bedhead; Swimming In - Rock Candy; The Rest Of The Day (7" version), Liferaft - Bedhead; Ocean - The Velvet Underground; Leaving Here, Don't Know Where I'm Going - Jake Xerxes Fussell; Haywire - Bedhead; New Year's - Seam; Bedside Table, The Unpredictable Landlord, Crushing, Unfinished, Powder, Foaming Love, To The Ground, Living Well, Wind Down, Disorder (Joy Division cover) - Bedhead
--------
1:15:30
S7E379 - Maceo Parker 'Life On Planet Groove' with Chris Greene
At the start of this blistering set, recorded live in Cologne Germany in 1992, saxophonist Maceo Parker declares it will be "2 percent jazz and 98 percent funky stuff." He does not disappoint. This week's guest, Chicago saxophonist Chris Greene (Chris Greene Quartet), joins us to discuss how Parker's 'Life On Planet Groove' got him high and helped inform his own musical journey. Turn it up! Songs discussed in this episode: Shake Everything You've Got (Live) - Maceo Parker; The Emperor Strikes Back, Broken Glass - Chris Greene Quartet; Out Of Sight - James Brown; Do That Stuff - Parliament; If Eye Was The Man In Ur Life - Prince; In Time, Children's World, Southwick, Shake Everything You've Got (Live), Pass The Peas (Live) - Maceo Parker; The Overweight Lovers In The House - Heavy D & the Boyz; Fight The Power - Public Enemy; I Got You (I Feel Good) (Live), Got To Get U (Live) - Maceo Parker; Addictive Love - BeBe and CeCe Winans; Addictive Love (Live), Children's World (Live) - Maceo Parker; Georgia On My Mind - Ray Charles; Georgia On My Mind (Live), Soul Power '92 (Live) - Maceo Parker; The Emperor Strikes Back, Outro - Chris Greene Quartet
