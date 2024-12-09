Ep. 43 The Role of a Guardian Ad Litem

The guardian ad litem (GAL) in Tennessee plays a crucial role in family court, acting as a voice for the child. As a legal representative of the child, they meet the child where they are in a case and advocate for the child's best interests and ensure their protection until the completion of the matter. On this episode, Nick Morgan welcomes Judge Robert Philyaw of Hamilton County Juvenile Court and Attorney Chris Stiles of Chattanooga to discuss the topic of GAL's, give more insight in the role of a GAL both in practice and from behind the bench and talk about the importance in the relationship between the Guardian Ad Litem and the judge in the matter. This episode is for all audiences.