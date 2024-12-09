Appointed Counsel Vol. 12: Experts and Investigators
In this episode, host Joe Byrd explains a specific process that must occur before any proposed expert or investigator begins to work. A process that involves both the trial court and the Administrative Office of the Courts. Joe also gives tips for those claims to not only be approved by the authoritative bodies, but also how to get a claim moved through the process and paid more effectively. This episode is for attorneys.
--------
13:02
Ep. 43 The Role of a Guardian Ad Litem
The guardian ad litem (GAL) in Tennessee plays a crucial role in family court, acting as a voice for the child. As a legal representative of the child, they meet the child where they are in a case and advocate for the child's best interests and ensure their protection until the completion of the matter. On this episode, Nick Morgan welcomes Judge Robert Philyaw of Hamilton County Juvenile Court and Attorney Chris Stiles of Chattanooga to discuss the topic of GAL's, give more insight in the role of a GAL both in practice and from behind the bench and talk about the importance in the relationship between the Guardian Ad Litem and the judge in the matter. This episode is for all audiences.
--------
18:57
Ep. 42 Giving Thanks: Holiday Traditions of the Tennessee Supreme Court
In this episode of Tennessee Court Talk, Samantha Fisher leads Chief Justice Holly Kirby, Justice Sarah Campbell, Justice Dwight Tarwater and Justice Mary Wagner down memory lane. The discussion focuses on traditions the justices had during the Thanksgiving holiday as children and the traditions that have created with their own families they celebrate with today. This episode is for all audiences.
--------
16:36
Appointed Counsel Vol. 11 - Travel Time and Expenses
Attorneys are permitted to bill for travel time and expenses, and there are specific guidelines under Rule 13 that determine what is and is not compensable regarding travel time and reimbursable expenses. In this quick episode, host Joe Byrd explains everything you need to know about these guidelines. This podcast is intended for attorneys.
--------
6:47
Ep. 41 Judicial Retention 101
With election season in full swing, Tennessee voters had the chance to vote on the retention of an appellate court judge and a Supreme Court Justice in August 2024. Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Matthew Wilson was one of those judges. In this episode of Tennessee Court Talk, Nick Morgan sits down with Judge Wilson in Jackson, TN to discuss the purpose of retention elections, why they are so different and three words his best friend would use to describe him. This episode is for all audiences. Produced and Edited by Nick Morgan, Administrative Office of the Courts
Tennessee Court Talk is a podcast presented by the Tennessee Supreme Court, Administrative Office of the Courts. The aim of the podcast is to improve the administration of justice in state courts through education and understanding.