By 2050, Africa will be home to 25% of the world's population with more than $16 trillion in combined business and consumer spending. The dividends of innovation must be part of the continent's growth, as well as the global digital economy. On this episode of the TechTank podcast, co-host and Brookings fellow, Chinasa Okolo, speaks with author and Brookings Senior Fellow, Landry Signé about his new book, Realizing Africa's Potential: A Journey to Potential.

To ban or not to ban the social media app, Tik Tok? This has been the question since President Trump's first term in office, largely due to a host of national security concerns. The recent extension to the ban for identifying a U.S.-based buyer may have saved the app for online users but was it an overreach of Trump's power. In this episode, guests discuss the implications for the future of Tik Tok in the U.S.

African Americans have had long standing impacts in the field of innovation as inventors to entrepreneurs. In this episode, we will talk to serial entrepreneurs Erin Horne McKinney and John Pasmore to share how Black Tech founders are advancing their ideas, while navigating barriers that limit access to capital and relevant networks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has a new Chair, Brendan Carr, and his priorities are quickly taking shape. The FCC is responsible for universal access to communications. Hear from former FCC Chair, Tom Wheeler, on the power of the chairmanship to shape the future priorities for American consumers and businesses, and what's in store for the independent agency under the Trump administration.

After The Atlantic's editor-in-chief revealed he was inadvertently added to a group chat with high-ranking national security officials on the commercial app Signal, there have been widespread discussions and concerns about how government officials communicate sensitive information. Co-host, Nicol Turner Lee, speaks to Brookings' experts Stephanie Pell and Scott Anderson on this story's implications for cybersecurity and privacy under the Trump administration.

About TechTank

TechTank is a biweekly podcast from The Brookings Institution exploring the most consequential technology issues of our time. From artificial intelligence and racial bias in algorithms, to Big Tech, the future of work, and the digital divide, TechTank takes abstract ideas and makes them accessible. Moderators Dr. Nicol Turner Lee and Darrell West speak with leading technology experts and policymakers to share new data, ideas, and policy solutions to address the challenges of our new digital world. Sign up to receive the TechTank newsletter for more research and analysis from the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings.