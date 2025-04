Why does the US have a trade deficit?

The U.S. trade deficit has long been a source of political consternation, but it has come to the forefront in recent weeks. Just a few months into Donald Trump's second term, he has made the trade deficit a key target of his aggressive tariff policies. On the day that President Trump announced a new, sweeping round of tariffs on all U.S. trade partners, Brookings Senior Fellow Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti was joined by Maurice Obstfeld of the Peterson Institute for International Economics to discuss Obstfeld's new paper, "The U.S. Trade Deficit: Myths and Realities." On this episode of the Brookings Podcast on Economic Activity, Miles-Ferretti and Obstfeld explore the causes and consequences of the U.S. trade deficit, the role of China and other foreign nations, and broader implications for the American economy.