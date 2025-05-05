Sleepovers Part 2 with Becky Chicoine & Rachel Wenitsky
It's the Season Finale of TalkGirl, the podcast hosted by y2k expert Sam Reece!!! Remember last week when we told you it was the TalkGirl Season Finale? Well that was a fricken trick. We broke the bff ep into two parts. This week, Sam, Becky and Rachel continue chatting about sleepovers. They discuss how:Becky was once part of a problematic American Idol rendition (Subscribe to TalkGirl Patreon for more)Sam sees Maximilian "Max" Goof as a masc lesbian Rachel has spent some time navigating the adult slumber parties to polycule pipeline We cannot wait to dive into all of our memories that we’ve compartmentalized, repressed and forgotten... NEXT SEASON. TalkGirl Till Next Time!! Follow the show! @talkgirlpodFollow Sam! @itsamreeceFollow Becky! @beckychicoineFollow Rachel! @rachelwenitsky
39:40
Sleepovers Part 1 with Becky Chicoine & Rachel Wenitsky
We're back. Unreal! This week we have comedians/actors/writers/dear pals: Becky Chicoine and Rachel Wenitsky. Sam, Becky, and Rachel explore a middle school cowlick situation, their 30-hour age difference, and the need to pack a thong on an overnight trip to the Jersey Shore in the 7th grade. The trio bond over underage drinking, being geriatric millennials, sex houses vs. game houses (please stick with us), and the undeniable power of Katherine Heigl in Wish Upon a Star, Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire and Ren Stevens in Even Stevens (we don’t know that actor's real name).Let’s dive into all of our memories that have been compartmentalized, repressed and forgotten. Let’s Talk, Girl. Don’t forget to join the TalkGirl Patreon for exclusive content. Follow the show! @talkgirlpodFollow Sam! @itsamreeceFollow Becky! @beckychicoineFollow Rachel! @rachelwenitsky
36:31
Catfishing & y2k love with Kristina Bing
Welcome back to another episode of TalkGirl, a podcast hosted by y2k expert Sam Reece. This week we have the self-proclaimed 9 to 5 die-hard who is distinctly “not famous” Kristina Bing. Sam and Kristina debate napster vs. limewire, the fashion of Laguna Beach and the importance of chunky highlights & wearing a tube top as a teenager. The duo bond over early onset lesbianism and mall photo shoots. Stick around for stories of teen love and the first woman ever to be catfished (Sam, F, 14, Las Vegas). Is the sound quality chaotic in this episode? YOU BETCHA. Let’s dive into all of our memories that have been compartmentalized, repressed and forgotten. Let’s Talk, Girl. Don’t forget to join the TalkGirl Patreon for exclusive content. Follow the show! @talkgirlpodFollow Sam! @itsamreeceFollow Kristina! @kbing
37:00
Girl Power is My Religion with Amber and Amanda Miller
Wow. We’re back with an all new episode of TalkGirl, the y2k podcast hosted by comedian Sam Reece. This week, Sam is joined by the sister-duo behind Fangirl Central, Amber and Amanda Miller. Sam, Amber and Amanda explore how fandom is a form of loving your inner child. The trio reminisce on translucent electronics, the last day they all wore LimitedToo, Cheetah Girls, Tumblr as a hub for multi-fandom, and how none of them particularly enjoy the company of men. Let’s dive into all of our memories that have been compartmentalized, repressed and forgotten. Let’s Talk, GirlDon’t forget to join the TalkGirl Patreon for an exclusive Fangirl Central X Sam Reece conversation on Zenon Girl of the 21st Century.Follow the show! @talkgirlpodFollow Sam! @itsamreeceFollow Amber and Amanda @fangirl.central
44:00
Theatre Kids & Tween Grief with Miles Bonsignore
Surprise! It’s another episode of TalkGirl, the y2k podcast hosted by comedian Sam Reece. This week’s guest is Miles Bonsignore. Miles is a comedian, Official ™ Try ™ Guy ™ and host of the beloved call-in podcast Perfect Person. In this episode, Sam and Miles explore the musicals that shaped them, the inaugural night of Youtube, the locations of their first kisses (Sam was on a rollercoaster and Miles was at Oceans 13) and how grief as a young person - when it feels like your life is just beginning - can be really confusing. Stick around for a funny, sweet and heartfelt hour with us. Let’s dive into all of our memories that have been compartmentalized, repressed and forgotten. Let’s Talk, GirlJoin our Patreon for exclusive content!Follow the show! @talkgirlpodFollow Sam! @itsamreeceFollow Miles! @milesbonListen to Miles’ podcast Perfect Person