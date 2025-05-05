Theatre Kids & Tween Grief with Miles Bonsignore

Surprise! It’s another episode of TalkGirl, the y2k podcast hosted by comedian Sam Reece. This week’s guest is Miles Bonsignore. Miles is a comedian, Official ™ Try ™ Guy ™ and host of the beloved call-in podcast Perfect Person. In this episode, Sam and Miles explore the musicals that shaped them, the inaugural night of Youtube, the locations of their first kisses (Sam was on a rollercoaster and Miles was at Oceans 13) and how grief as a young person - when it feels like your life is just beginning - can be really confusing. Stick around for a funny, sweet and heartfelt hour with us. Let’s dive into all of our memories that have been compartmentalized, repressed and forgotten. Let’s Talk, GirlJoin our ⁠Patreon⁠ for exclusive content!Follow the show! ⁠⁠@talkgirlpod⁠⁠Follow Sam!⁠⁠ @itsamreece⁠Follow Miles! @milesbonListen to Miles’ podcast Perfect Person