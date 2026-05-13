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Most companies think the hard part of AI adoption is the technology. The organizations further along have hit a different wall: when you try to teach an AI system how your organization actually works, you find out nobody ever wrote that down.

This episode breaks down HubSpot's three-stage AI adoption arc and what happens at Stage 3 — where the technology is ready but the organizational foundation isn't. This is where the CHRO has a clear mandate, if they move fast enough to claim it.

What You'll Learn

HubSpot's three-stage AI adoption framework and why Stage 3 is where most organizations stall

Why your process documentation describes how you were designed to work — not how you actually run

The two types of missing organizational knowledge and why one can never just be "found"

Why decisions about what AI systems handle are organizational design choices, not engineering problems

Three immediate plays CHROs can run to get ahead of this work before engineers define it for them

Key Quotes

"When you sit down to teach an AI system how your organization makes decisions, you find out nobody ever wrote that down."

"The technology is usually ready. The organizational part — that's the part that's not ready."

"Teaching AI systems how your organization actually operates forces every organization to confront what it was really running on."

Sources for Statistics Cited

94% of HubSpot employees use AI weekly — HubSpot Blog: How We Operate as an AI-First Company

3,900+ AI tools built by HubSpot employees — HubSpot Blog: How We Operate as an AI-First Company

Recruiting cut 10 days off time to hire — Source not fully verified

80% of scheduling automated — HubSpot: Human-Led, AI-Accelerated Talent Acquisition



SEO Summary

CHROs must lead AI adoption's toughest stage — surfacing undocumented organizational knowledge before engineers define the future of work without them.

Keywords: CHRO, AI adoption, human capital strategy, organizational knowledge, AI implementation, HR leadership, workforce transformation, CHRO mandate, talent strategy, AI systems

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Coaching is where it closes fastest — Jackson has developed CHROs from both sides of the table, as their leader and as their coach. The CHRO Ascent Academy, CHRO Chronicles, and the best-selling Substack are there too.

All at mytalentsherpa.com.

In private equity: Propulsion AI surfaces workforce risk before the close and translates strategy into individual accountability after it. Before AI automation - drive outcome clarity with digital teammates to do the work fast and at scale.

All at getpropulsion.ai.