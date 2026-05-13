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The Talent Sherpa Podcast

Jackson O. Lynch
BusinessCareers
The Talent Sherpa Podcast
Latest episode

135 episodes

  • The Talent Sherpa Podcast

    AI Can't Learn What No One Wrote

    05/11/2026 | 19 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Most companies think the hard part of AI adoption is the technology. The organizations further along have hit a different wall: when you try to teach an AI system how your organization actually works, you find out nobody ever wrote that down.
    This episode breaks down HubSpot's three-stage AI adoption arc and what happens at Stage 3 — where the technology is ready but the organizational foundation isn't. This is where the CHRO has a clear mandate, if they move fast enough to claim it.
    What You'll Learn
    HubSpot's three-stage AI adoption framework and why Stage 3 is where most organizations stall
    Why your process documentation describes how you were designed to work — not how you actually run
    The two types of missing organizational knowledge and why one can never just be "found"
    Why decisions about what AI systems handle are organizational design choices, not engineering problems
    Three immediate plays CHROs can run to get ahead of this work before engineers define it for them
    Key Quotes
    "When you sit down to teach an AI system how your organization makes decisions, you find out nobody ever wrote that down."
    "The technology is usually ready. The organizational part — that's the part that's not ready."
    "Teaching AI systems how your organization actually operates forces every organization to confront what it was really running on."
    Sources for Statistics Cited
    94% of HubSpot employees use AI weekly — HubSpot Blog: How We Operate as an AI-First Company
    3,900+ AI tools built by HubSpot employees — HubSpot Blog: How We Operate as an AI-First Company
    Recruiting cut 10 days off time to hire — Source not fully verified
    80% of scheduling automated — HubSpot: Human-Led, AI-Accelerated Talent Acquisition

    SEO Summary
    CHROs must lead AI adoption's toughest stage — surfacing undocumented organizational knowledge before engineers define the future of work without them.
    Keywords: CHRO, AI adoption, human capital strategy, organizational knowledge, AI implementation, HR leadership, workforce transformation, CHRO mandate, talent strategy, AI systems
    Support the show
    If this episode landed, the next move is yours. 
    Coaching is where it closes fastest — Jackson has developed CHROs from both sides of the table, as their leader and as their coach. The CHRO Ascent Academy, CHRO Chronicles, and the best-selling Substack are there too. 
    All at mytalentsherpa.com.
    In private equity: Propulsion AI surfaces workforce risk before the close and translates strategy into individual accountability after it. Before AI automation -  drive outcome clarity with digital teammates to do the work fast and at scale. 
    All at getpropulsion.ai.
  • The Talent Sherpa Podcast

    The ROI Was Never in the Tool

    05/07/2026 | 37 mins.
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    AI tools are live, people are using them, and adoption dashboards are running. Only 29% of organizations are seeing actual ROI. The gap isn't a technology problem — it's a sequencing one. The work that would close it was never done.
    Jackson Lynch and Scott Morris break down why "deploy the tool, get the result" is structurally false — and what the organizations earning returns are doing differently. If your board is asking what changed, this episode is where to start.
    What You'll Learn
    The 45%/7% Gartner gap: AI is delivering, but the freed capacity has nowhere to go — and that's the whole problem.
    Why treating launch as the outcome guarantees the proof gap, and why work redesign is a separate, harder project than deployment.
    The four-play post-launch playbook: deployment audit, forward baseline, workflow redesign, and vendor accountability.
    Why the CHRO is the only person in the enterprise positioned to own both the technology side and the workforce side simultaneously.
    How to establish a forward baseline today — even if you didn't capture one before launch — and what to measure going forward.
    Key Quotes
    "The tool is working and the freed capacity is going nowhere."
    "We deployed the technology, so now the business will benefit — that's just a false assumption."
    "Post-launch isn't a failure state, it's just a different starting point."
    Sources for Statistics Cited
    45% of managers say AI is delivering as expected; 7% of HR leaders provide guidance on redeploying freed time — Gartner, March 2026
    87% of CHROs forecasting greater AI integration in HR in the next 12 months — SHRM State of AI in HR 2026
    29% of organizations seeing significant ROI from generative AI (attributed to McKinsey) — Source not directly verified; closest McKinsey finding: 39% attribute any EBIT impact to AI (McKinsey State of AI 2025)
    51 work days per employee per year lost to technology friction — WalkMe study, cited by Futurum Group
    Organizations earning $1.50 for every dollar invested in AI — Source not verified; closest published figure: $1.41 per dollar (Snowflake/ESG Research, 2025)
    Support the show
    If this episode landed, the next move is yours. 
    Coaching is where it closes fastest — Jackson has developed CHROs from both sides of the table, as their leader and as their coach. The CHRO Ascent Academy, CHRO Chronicles, and the best-selling Substack are there too. 
    All at mytalentsherpa.com.
    In private equity: Propulsion AI surfaces workforce risk before the close and translates strategy into individual accountability after it. Before AI automation -  drive outcome clarity with digital teammates to do the work fast and at scale. 
    All at getpropulsion.ai.
  • The Talent Sherpa Podcast

    They Know You're Spinning Them

    05/04/2026 | 14 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Deloitte cut parental leave in half. Eliminated $50,000 in IVF and surrogacy support. Froze pension accruals. Then framed it as workforce modernization and AI transformation. Employees got the benefit change notice and read every word.
    This episode is about what it actually costs when the story leadership tells doesn't match what employees live. Not morally — operationally. Because the next time you need the organization to trust an announcement, they'll be evaluating it against this one.
    What You'll Learn
    The gap between how leaders frame hard decisions and how employees experience them is not neutral — it compounds, and it carries a real operating cost.
    Credibility doesn't reset between difficult moments. It behaves like a balance sheet, with withdrawals that don't replenish automatically.
    The three structural communication traps that cause more lasting damage than the hard decision itself.
    How to separate the decision from the rationale in writing before a single word of external communication is drafted.
    Why the 30 days after a hard announcement matter as much as the announcement itself, and what to do with them.
    Key Quotes
    "Employees can handle difficult news. Senior leaders consistently underestimate how much an organization can absorb when it's delivered in a straight and transparent way."
    "Credibility behaves more like a balance. Every time your communication and your employees' experience diverge, there is a withdrawal."
    "The goal of communicating a hard decision is not to land it cleanly today. It is to preserve the credibility to lead through the very next one."
    Sources for Statistics Cited
    Parental leave cut from 16 to 8 weeks — HR Brew
    $50,000 in IVF and surrogacy support eliminated — Moneywise
    Pension accruals frozen for select employees — Fast Company
    Meta Description: Deloitte's benefit cuts reveal what it costs leaders who can't tell hard truths. Why credibility is operational infrastructure for CHROs and senior leaders.
    Keywords: CHRO communication strategy, leadership credibility, communicating hard decisions, organizational trust, benefit cut communication, human capital strategy, workforce transformation, CHRO coaching, executive communication, talent strategy
    Support the show
    If this episode landed, the next move is yours. 
    Coaching is where it closes fastest — Jackson has developed CHROs from both sides of the table, as their leader and as their coach. The CHRO Ascent Academy, CHRO Chronicles, and the best-selling Substack are there too. 
    All at mytalentsherpa.com.
    In private equity: Propulsion AI surfaces workforce risk before the close and translates strategy into individual accountability after it. Before AI automation -  drive outcome clarity with digital teammates to do the work fast and at scale. 
    All at getpropulsion.ai.
  • The Talent Sherpa Podcast

    The Order Is the ROI

    04/30/2026 | 37 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Global AI investment is crossing $1.3 trillion, and 95% of pilots are delivering no measurable P&L impact. That gap isn't a technology problem — it's a sequencing problem.
    Jackson and Scott unpack why the money isn't following the results and what the CHRO needs to do about it. Five moves, in order. Get the sequence wrong and no adoption dashboard will save your business case.
    What You'll Learn
    Why "we bought the AI module" is not an AI strategy — and why adoption metrics measure the wrong thing
    The constraint inversion loop: how vendor demos drive tool selection before any business problem is named
    Why AI is fundamentally different from prior technology waves — and why the headcount elimination instinct misses the real opportunity
    The five-move constraint-first framework and why the sequence matters as much as the moves themselves
    How the CHRO who owns the constraint review cadence owns the AI accountability conversation for the entire enterprise
    Key Quotes
    "Usage tells you people are using the tools. It tells you nothing about whether the tool is moving a business outcome anyone cares about."
    "The CHRO who treats AI governance as an enablement function is handing away their most important capital allocation role in the enterprise."
    "Redeployment is a strategic expansion question. Where does the free capacity go? What can the business do with it that it could not do before?"
    Sources for Statistics Cited
    $1.3T global AI spend by end of 2026 — Source not verified at $1.3T; Gartner puts 2026 AI spend at $2.5T
    95% of AI pilots failing measurable P&L impact — MIT NANDA Report, 2025
    14% of CFOs see clear, measurable AI ROI — RGP 2026 CFO Research Report
    25% of AI initiatives deliver expected ROI — IBM CEO Study, 2025
    42% of companies abandoned AI projects in 2025 — S&P Global
    61% of CEOs under pressure to show AI ROI — Kyndryl 2025 Readiness Report
    IBM tripling entry-level US hiring in 2026 — Bloomberg, Feb 2026
    Support the show
    If this episode landed, the next move is yours. 
    Coaching is where it closes fastest — Jackson has developed CHROs from both sides of the table, as their leader and as their coach. The CHRO Ascent Academy, CHRO Chronicles, and the best-selling Substack are there too. 
    All at mytalentsherpa.com.
    In private equity: Propulsion AI surfaces workforce risk before the close and translates strategy into individual accountability after it. Before AI automation -  drive outcome clarity with digital teammates to do the work fast and at scale. 
    All at getpropulsion.ai.
  • The Talent Sherpa Podcast

    The Hire Nobody's Managing

    04/27/2026 | 17 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Most organizations deploy AI agents the same way they used to add contractors — fast, informal, and with almost no accountability structure. Someone in tech identifies the use case, the agent gets deployed, and the first time something goes wrong, the room goes quiet. Nobody owns it.
    This episode is about what the CHRO's role actually is in the agentic era. Jackson names three structural traps killing AI governance right now — and three concrete plays to claim the ground before an incident forces you to respond reactively.
    What You'll Learn
    AI agents need the same performance architecture as any hire: mandate, output standards, review cadence, and a retirement trigger.
    The three structural traps: treating agents as IT deployments, skipping the performance conversation, and waiting for an incident to build governance.
    Why the CHRO — not IT, legal, or finance — is the only role holding the full accountability picture.
    The exact definition to put on the table at the executive level: any autonomous system that affects business outcomes belongs under workforce governance.
    Three plays to act on now: define the AI workforce, build a parallel performance standard, and get into the AI strategy conversation before decisions are made without you.
    Key Quotes
    "If it takes action, produces output, or makes decisions that affect business outcomes — it belongs under workforce governance, not just technology governance."
    "Skipping the performance standard is a choice to let drift accumulate until an incident makes the cost visible."
    "The conversation starts whenever you decide to have it. I'd suggest maybe this week."
    Sources for Statistics Cited
    More than half of talent leaders plan to add autonomous AI agents this year — Mercer Global Talent Trends 2026
    Over 80% of business leaders already use AI agents to expand workforce capacity — Mercer Global Talent Trends 2026
    1.3 billion AI agents projected globally by 2028 — IDC/Microsoft via IT Pro

    Keywords: CHRO leadership, AI agents workforce, AI governance HR, talent architecture, human capital strategy, CHRO altitude, agentic AI accountability, AI performance management, workforce AI deployment, enterprise AI governance
    Support the show
    If this episode landed, the next move is yours. 
    Coaching is where it closes fastest — Jackson has developed CHROs from both sides of the table, as their leader and as their coach. The CHRO Ascent Academy, CHRO Chronicles, and the best-selling Substack are there too. 
    All at mytalentsherpa.com.
    In private equity: Propulsion AI surfaces workforce risk before the close and translates strategy into individual accountability after it. Before AI automation -  drive outcome clarity with digital teammates to do the work fast and at scale. 
    All at getpropulsion.ai.
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About The Talent Sherpa Podcast
Where Senior Leaders Come to Rethink How Human Capital Really WorksThis podcast is built for executives who are done with HR theater and ready to run talent like a business system. The conversations focus on decisions that show up in revenue, margin, speed, and accountability. No recycled frameworks. No vanity metrics. No performative culture talk.Each episode breaks down how real organizations build talent density, set clear expectations, reward the right outcomes, and fix what quietly kills performance. The tone is direct. The thinking is operational. The guidance is usable on Monday morning.If you are a CEO, CHRO, or senior operator who wants fewer activities and more results from your people strategy, you are in the right place.Keep Climbing.
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