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Most organizations deploy AI agents the same way they used to add contractors — fast, informal, and with almost no accountability structure. Someone in tech identifies the use case, the agent gets deployed, and the first time something goes wrong, the room goes quiet. Nobody owns it.
This episode is about what the CHRO's role actually is in the agentic era. Jackson names three structural traps killing AI governance right now — and three concrete plays to claim the ground before an incident forces you to respond reactively.
What You'll Learn
AI agents need the same performance architecture as any hire: mandate, output standards, review cadence, and a retirement trigger.
The three structural traps: treating agents as IT deployments, skipping the performance conversation, and waiting for an incident to build governance.
Why the CHRO — not IT, legal, or finance — is the only role holding the full accountability picture.
The exact definition to put on the table at the executive level: any autonomous system that affects business outcomes belongs under workforce governance.
Three plays to act on now: define the AI workforce, build a parallel performance standard, and get into the AI strategy conversation before decisions are made without you.
Key Quotes
"If it takes action, produces output, or makes decisions that affect business outcomes — it belongs under workforce governance, not just technology governance."
"Skipping the performance standard is a choice to let drift accumulate until an incident makes the cost visible."
"The conversation starts whenever you decide to have it. I'd suggest maybe this week."
Sources for Statistics Cited
More than half of talent leaders plan to add autonomous AI agents this year — Mercer Global Talent Trends 2026
Over 80% of business leaders already use AI agents to expand workforce capacity — Mercer Global Talent Trends 2026
1.3 billion AI agents projected globally by 2028 — IDC/Microsoft via IT Pro
Keywords: CHRO leadership, AI agents workforce, AI governance HR, talent architecture, human capital strategy, CHRO altitude, agentic AI accountability, AI performance management, workforce AI deployment, enterprise AI governance
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If this episode landed, the next move is yours.
Coaching is where it closes fastest — Jackson has developed CHROs from both sides of the table, as their leader and as their coach. The CHRO Ascent Academy, CHRO Chronicles, and the best-selling Substack are there too.
All at mytalentsherpa.com.
In private equity: Propulsion AI surfaces workforce risk before the close and translates strategy into individual accountability after it. Before AI automation - drive outcome clarity with digital teammates to do the work fast and at scale.
All at getpropulsion.ai.