AI has rapidly become a central arena of global competition, shaping everything from national security and economic power to information ecosystems and democratic resilience. The race for AI leadership now spans energy infrastructure, semiconductor supply chains, global talent, and strategic partnerships, as nations seek to build sustainable and trustworthy technological ecosystems. At the same time, AI is transforming the information domain—enabling unprecedented advances, but also amplifying disinformation, influence operations, and cognitive warfare.
Our guest today is Ethan Tu, the founder of Taiwan AI Labs and a pioneering figure in Taiwan’s technology ecosystem, best known for founding PTT, Taiwan’s largest online bulletin board system. He has led groundbreaking AI research across academia, government, and industry, including work at the U.S. National Institutes of Health and as Microsoft’s Director of AI Research and Development in Asia-Pacific, where he helped shape Cortana. Today, Ethan focuses on building human-centric AI for healthcare, smart cities, and democratic resilience, while serving on keyboards and advisory bodies shaping Taiwan’s digital future.
This episode was created in partnership with NOWNEWS, through its English-language platform Taiwan Current News (https://www.tcn.tw/).
Official transcript available on Simplecast (https://taiwan-frontlines-taiwan-in-the-global-arena.simplecast.com/episodes/how-ai-is-shaping-taiwans-security-society-and-strategy)
Timestamps:
[00:00] Intro
[02:02] AI as a Societal and Institutional Power
[04:42] Data Commons & Digital Autonomy
[06:17] Tracking China’s Progress in AI
[07:57] Synthetic Media Shifting Behavior in Taiwan
[10:37] Risks AI Can Pose to Taiwan in a Crisis
[14:48] Defensive AI Applications: Where to Invest for Deterrence
[16:42] Strategies for Regulation
[20:00] Utility of Export Controls on China
[23:37] Cultivating Talent for the AI Work Force