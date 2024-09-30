“Trump Is A MAJOR THREAT To The Great Reset” – Dr Robert Malone On the Globalist Agenda – SF493

Today I'm thrilled to be joined by internationally recognized virologist and original inventor of mRNA vaccination technologies, Dr Robert Malone. In this fascinating discussion he tells me how the election of Trump can derail the Great Reset and globalist agenda, and how new threats are still on the horizon in the form of Digital ID and the WHO Treaty. We also discuss bombshell news that a top Dutch government official has admitted that Covid was a "military operation" and revealed that her nation was taking orders from NATO during the pandemic. Dr. Malone's book 'PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order' is out now