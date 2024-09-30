Biden Unleashes Long-Range Missiles Against Russia & Trump's UFC Takeover in NYC – SF495
In today’s show – reaction to news that Joe Biden has reversed his position and allowed Ukraine to use US long range missiles on Russian targets, sparking potential nuclear war. The Kremlin has said Washington is throwing “oil on the fire” and reiterated earlier warnings from Russian president Vladimir Putin saying that any strikes on Russian soil using US weapons would be interpreted as direct NATO involvement.
“I Can PROVE Biden Took CORRUPT Money From Ukraine” – Rudy Giuliani on The Biden Crime Family – SF494
Today I’m excited to be joined by one of the most successful United States attorneys in history, Rudy Giuliani. Gaining international praise for his pursuit of organized crime and public corruption, Giuliani served as mayor of New York City from 1994-2001 and comforted the nation following the terrorist attacks of September 11th. He joins me today to discuss the election result, how Trump will take on the Deep State, and his new book ‘The Biden Crime Family’, in which he provides evidence that supports the case that President Joe Biden and his family are deeply corrupt. ‘The Biden Crime Family: The Blueprint for Their Prosecution’ is out now and available here: https://www.amazon.com/Biden-Crime-Family-Blueprint-Prosecution/dp/1648210341
54:04
“Trump Is A MAJOR THREAT To The Great Reset” – Dr Robert Malone On the Globalist Agenda – SF493
Today I’m thrilled to be joined by internationally recognized virologist and original inventor of mRNA vaccination technologies, Dr Robert Malone. In this fascinating discussion he tells me how the election of Trump can derail the Great Reset and globalist agenda, and how new threats are still on the horizon in the form of Digital ID and the WHO Treaty. We also discuss bombshell news that a top Dutch government official has admitted that Covid was a “military operation” and revealed that her nation was taking orders from NATO during the pandemic. Dr. Malone’s book ‘PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order’ is out now and available here: https://www.amazon.com/PsyWar-Enforcing-New-World-Order-ebook/dp/B0D92Y1VC2
1:10:22
Trump Appoints Elon & Vivek To DOGE As Elites LOSE THEIR MINDS + CNN & MSNBC In FIRE SALE! - SF492
In today’s show, reaction to the panic in the legacy media as President-elect Donald Trump announces he is appointing business executives Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new commission on cutting government spending and regulation. Plus, as CNN announces it will axe top stars in layoffs that'll see hundreds fired due to its ratings continuing to tank, what is the future – if any – for the corporate media?
1:01:29
Dems Launch WAR on Independent Media As Trump Makes BIG MOVES On Border - SF491
Today’s show looks at the increasing attention voices from the left and the mainstream are now paying to independent media and podcasts, such as the Joe Rogan Experience, as they analyse how Donald Trump’s campaign was so successful. As censorship continues around the world, how will President Trump ensure that freedom of speech is returned to America, both online and off?
Hello You Awakening Wonder.
Thanks for reading this when you could be obediently consuming propaganda. We are living through a time of incredible change and opportunity. Many of the old systems are corrupted and broken and yet a New Spirit is being born among us.
For the first time new alliances are forming in the online world that could challenge these old and broken systems. Something ancient and original is Awakening within us. Here we can learn from elders and grow together in Good Faith, flawed but rising together.
You can also watch the show LIVE with visuals, weekdays on Rumble 5pm BST / 12pm ET