Ep. #065 - Military Appreciation Month with CIO and Retired USMC BGen Kevin Nally

The Secret Service prides itself on having a robust cadre of military veterans as Special Agents, Uniformed Division Officers, Technical Law Enforcement officers and as Administrative/Technical Professionals. In fact, our CIO Kevin Nally is a retired United States Marine Corps Brigadier General who served in the military for 34 years, including tours in the Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi/Enduring Freedom. He sits down with Standing Post host and US Army veteran Abel Trevino to discuss his career, resources for transitioning out of the military and the benefits of bringing veterans into Federal agencies. A big thanks to all the veterans in the Secret Service, and the men and women who continue to serve our Nation in Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve capacities. If you are a veteran interested in continuing to serve our country when you separate from the Service, we have roles for all Military Occupational Specialties. Find out more about opportunities for veterans in the Secret Service at https://www.secretservice.gov/careers/veterans Host: Abel Trevino Editor and Camera Operator: Paul Mayhair Associate Producer and Assistant Editor: Starr Vazquez This episode is sponsored by the United States Secret Service.