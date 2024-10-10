Ep. #066 - Pride Month Roundtable with the Secret Service LGBTQ Community
🏳️🌈 Join us for a special Pride Month episode of Standing Post, where we feature a roundtable discussion with members of the LGBTQ community within the Secret Service. Our guests share their personal experiences and the challenges they have faced, providing insight into LGBTQ culture in our agency.
In this episode, we discuss:
• The history and treatment of LGBTQ members in the agency;
• Initiatives and programs within the Secret Service that promote LGBTQ awareness and support;
• The role of special emphasis groups in representing and developing supportive programs for LGBTQ employees;
• How these events and cultural shifts help LGBTQ members feel welcome and supported within the agency;
• And the impact of these outreach efforts on public perception, showcasing the inclusivity of the Secret Service.
Tune in to learn more about the ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and supportive environment for all employees. 🏳️🌈
Hosts: Abel Trevino and KC
Editor and Camera Operator: Paul Mayhair
Associate Producer and Assistant Editor: Starr Vazquez
Ep. #065 - Military Appreciation Month with CIO and Retired USMC BGen Kevin Nally
The Secret Service prides itself on having a robust cadre of military veterans as Special Agents, Uniformed Division Officers, Technical Law Enforcement officers and as Administrative/Technical Professionals.
In fact, our CIO Kevin Nally is a retired United States Marine Corps Brigadier General who served in the military for 34 years, including tours in the Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi/Enduring Freedom. He sits down with Standing Post host and US Army veteran Abel Trevino to discuss his career, resources for transitioning out of the military and the benefits of bringing veterans into Federal agencies.
A big thanks to all the veterans in the Secret Service, and the men and women who continue to serve our Nation in Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve capacities. If you are a veteran interested in continuing to serve our country when you separate from the Service, we have roles for all Military Occupational Specialties. Find out more about opportunities for veterans in the Secret Service at https://www.secretservice.gov/careers/veterans
Host: Abel Trevino
Editor and Camera Operator: Paul Mayhair
Associate Producer and Assistant Editor: Starr Vazquez
Ep. #064 - NCMEC Partnership With DSAIC Joan Hoback
Dive into the latest episode of Standing Post with Deputy Special Agent in Charge Joan Hoback, our lead liaison with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Joan gives an in-depth look at our partnership and how our Forensic Services Division supports investigations into missing children's cases and highlights our proactive Childhood Smart presentations, which are tailored for kids aged 5-17 and designed to instill lifelong safety awareness. Plus, learn valuable tips on fostering open communication about safety between parents and their children, including the use of app-tracking software.
Host: Abel Trevino
Editor: Paul Mayhair
Associate Producer and Assistant Editor: Starr Vazquez
Standing Post Presents My First Foot Beat - Ep. 018 - Sisters In Law Enforcement
In our special #WomensHistoryMonth episode of "My First Foot Beat," we're joined by an inspiring trio of siblings who've made their mark in law enforcement.
Sgt. Tech. Natasha Rowles, alongside her sisters DEA Special Agent Raynette Kornickey and Metropolitan Police Department Commander Tatjana Savoy, delve into their unique journeys into law enforcement careers. They explore the challenges and triumphs of being women in a traditionally male-dominated profession, balancing motherhood with demanding careers and the influence of their upbringing and family values on their professional paths.
The episode sheds light on the importance of support systems, the hurdles they've overcome and the impact of having a seat at the table where they actively contribute to positive changes within their fields. Drawing inspiration from their mother and other pioneering women in law enforcement, they share career highlights and the inspiration behind their commitment to service.
Host: Sgt. Tech. Natasha Rowles
Guests: DEA Special Agent Raynette Kornickey and Metropolitan Police Department Commander Tatjana Savoy
Audio: Abel Trevino
Editor: Lt. Paul Mayhair
Producer: Abel Trevino and Lt. Paul Mayhair
Camera Operators: Lt. Paul Mayhair, Lauryn Donovan and Off. Michael Graham
Ep. #063 - Women's Resource Groups featuring Inspector Ruano and ATSAIC Friedman
In the latest Standing Post episode, we chat with Inspector Maria Ruano and ATSAIC Kelly Friedman about empowering women in law enforcement within our agency. Leading the Uniformed Division Women's Council and the 1811 Women's Working Group, they share their journey and the vital resources they've introduced for women's success. Their efforts not only support women, but also enrich the entire Secret Service community, showcasing the transformative power of focused initiatives in shaping organizational culture. Don't miss this inspiring discussion!
Host: Abel Trevino
Editor: Paul Mayhair
Associate Producer and Assistant Editor: Starr Vazquez
