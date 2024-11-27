Powered by RND
Slow Burn: A Cozy Game Podcast

Slow Burn is a cozy game podcast hosted by NintenTalk, Payton's Corner, and MintendoGaming. Expect cozy game recommendations, opinions, reviews and so much more...
Leisure

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • #22 - Let's Talk MORE About Disney Dreamlight Valley... Ft. consolecaito
    In episode 22, the Slow Burn Cast Pat (NintenTalk), Min (MintendoGaming), and Payton (Payton'sCorner) are joined by consolecaito to discuss several topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, new cozy game first impressions, viewer questions and SO MUCH MORE!
    --------  
    2:27:21
  • #21 - TONS of Cozy Game News! Answering MORE Viewer Emails
    In episode 21, the Slow Burn Cast Pat (NintenTalk), Min (MintendoGaming), and Payton (Payton'sCorner) discuss several topics including Cozy Game news, our most played cozy games, and a few emails from all of you!!
    --------  
    1:44:20
  • #20 - Cozy Game Trends we LOVE and HATE...
    In episode 20, the Slow Burn Cast Pat (NintenTalk), Min (MintendoGaming), and Payton (Payton'sCorner) discuss several topics including Cozy Game trends they love and hate, cozy game gaming setups, Fields of Mistria news and MUCH MORE!
    --------  
    1:54:11
  • #19 - Stardew Valley 1.6 is a HUGE DEAL! Ft. MRIZ
    In episode 19, the Slow Burn Cast Pat (NintenTalk), Min (MintendoGaming), and Payton (Payton'sCorner) are joined by MRIZ (MRIZ) to discuss several topics including November's BIGGEST cozy games, the impact of Stardew Valley coming to consoles and MUCH MORE!
    --------  
    2:13:40
  • #18 - Has 2024 been a GOOD year for Cozy Games...?
    In episode 18, the Slow Burn Cast Pat (NintenTalk), Min (MintendoGaming), and Payton (Payton'sCorner) discuss several topics including a look back at the 2024 year of cozy games, cozy game news, game recommendations + MORE!
    --------  
    1:47:49

About Slow Burn: A Cozy Game Podcast

Slow Burn is a cozy game podcast hosted by NintenTalk, Payton's Corner, and MintendoGaming. Expect cozy game recommendations, opinions, reviews and so much more! New episodes EVERY Wednesday
