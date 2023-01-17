Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Skyline Drive

Skyline Drive

Podcast Skyline Drive
Podcast Skyline Drive

Skyline Drive

When Mangesh Hattikudur (Part-Time Genius, Humans Growing Stuff) set out to do a big, sweeping show on astrology, he didn't realize the first interview would change the course of his life.

  • Homecoming
    Homecoming

In this final episode, Mangesh makes some trips to an old family home, a seaside town in South Goa, and visits with a Tantric astrologer (it's not what you think!), as he tries to get closure.
    2/28/2023
    35:06
  • Chalta Hai
    Chalta Hai

Mangesh travels to India to find a horoscope written about him centuries ago and waiting for him in a shop in rural Tamil Nadu... but it isn't long before everything starts going wrong!
    2/21/2023
    1:01:24
  • George and the Experience Treadmill
    George and the Experience Treadmill

As George navigates the Los Angeles dating scene, one thing keeps derailing his relationships: every girl he's into is "too into astrology." Plus, Mangesh's mom tells him about a bizarre curse that's been plaguing his family for generations, and we discuss why your astrologer might ask you to get married to a tree.
    1/26/2023
    43:33
  • A Little More Asian Than I Thought
    A Little More Asian Than I Thought

As Annie attempts to clean out her parents' garage and sort their finances, she has an unusual question for our astrologer. Meanwhile, Mangesh learns how astrology is affecting the world of C-sections, discusses reading babies' palms in utero, and hears a surprising story from his sister.

PLEASE NOTE: there are explicit lyrics and curses in this episode.
    1/17/2023
    46:04
  • Minisode 2: Sam
    Minisode 2: Sam

As a child preacher in a Baptist church, Sam grew up believing that astrology was a sin. Then a chance encounter in a bookstore made him see things differently.
    1/10/2023
    14:43

About Skyline Drive

When Mangesh Hattikudur (Part-Time Genius, Humans Growing Stuff) set out to do a big, sweeping show on astrology, he didn’t realize the first interview would change the course of his life. But as he tries to put his world back together, he realizes the incredible ways astrology presents itself in modern society: from NASA employees who keep their belief in astrology in the closet, to world leaders who’ve used astrologers to guide foreign policy, to moneyball statisticians who use astrology more than statistics to build baseball teams, to a little shop in India where your fortune was written for you centuries ago, and is waiting for you to come claim it. Over the course of 8 episodes, Mangesh tries to decipher why we keep looking to the stars for answers, and what happens when you don’t believe in astrology, but astrology keeps happening to you.

Skyline Drive

Skyline Drive

