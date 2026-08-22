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Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever
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Latest episode
23 episodes
- Imagine sitting down with a group of strangers to discuss your mortality. Sound terrifying? It shouldn’t be. Jools Barsky and Susan Barsky Reid lead a global movement called Death Cafe, which offers non-judgmental spaces for people to share their thoughts and feelings about death. Mangesh had a wonderfully life-affirming conversation with them about the legacy of their brother and son Jon Underwood, Death Cafe’s founder; the ways in which death conversations help us make the most of our lives; and why cake is really, really important.
Visit the Death Cafe website
Find a Death Cafe event near you
Try an easy snacking cake recipe
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- Philosopher John Fischer thinks you should want to live forever…but not so you can see the stars or run your start-up forever. He thinks you should choose life because living can bring so much joy. And that made his argument for living forever the one Mangesh found most compelling…compelling enough that he wanted to share their conversation in this mini-episode with you, our favorite longevinauts.
John Martin Fischer is Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at University of California, Riverside.
You can read his extended (and much more high-minded) debate with our favorite longevity curmudgeon, Stephen Cave, in their book: Should You Choose to Live Forever: A Debate from Routledge Press.
Read about near-death experiences and other touches with immortality in John’s study for the Templeton Foundation: The Science of Immortality.
Feline Philosophy: Cats and the Meaning of Life by John Gray
Special thanks to Botany for the score.
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- At the end of his longevity journey, Mangesh struggles to make sense of the growing belief that death can—or should—be optional. He spends time with death doula Alua Arthur, who explains how accepting mortality allows people to live with purpose, and meets a longevity researcher whose tidy economic models are complicated by a tragic loss in her own life. Then, as he weighs the optimism of young longevinauts with the fear of losing what makes us human, he confronts the question he’s really been asking all along.
Watch Alua Arthur’s TED Talk and learn more about Going with Grace
Check the Aevitas House events calendar
Read Chloe Mango’s newsletter, Chloe’s Lab Notes
Learn more about Starsuit, Owen Zoyt’s next-gen spacesuit
Check out Bishoy Tadros’s books, podcast, and coaching
Visit the Why Philanthropy Matters website and read Rhodri Davies’ essay on longevity
Explore Raiany Romanni-Klein’s work on longevity, ethics, and economics
Special thanks to Azadi Records and Bliss Samsa for their beautiful tracks, and Botany for the score.
Episode collage art by Vahini Shori.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Because the vast majority of longevity research is based on white people, Mangesh asks the question, what about HIS body? He talks with a Yale researcher from Delhi who explains how centuries of colonialism have shaped South Asian epigenetics, leading to stark inequalities—and more big questions. And then, Mangesh heads to India, where he subjects himself to high-tech services at a biohacking lab and visits a traditional ayurvedic clinic. Back home in New York, his mom reflects on life after loss, and how much longer she really wants to live. Plus: Mangesh’s teenage son explains looksmaxxing and rates his dad’s face.
Learn more about Raghav Sehgal’s longevity research
Check out Reverse Infinity and Shree Shanti Wellness in Goa
Try a recipe for pani puri
Listen to the BBC audio documentary 3 Million, about the Bengal famine
Special thanks to Azadi Records and Bliss Samsa for their beautiful tracks, and Botany for the score.
Episode collage art by Vahini Shori.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The game’s afoot! Many powerful people—from world leaders to Silicon Valley billionaires—have been whispering about the possibility of living forever via organ replacement. But is their dream a reality, or is it still in the realm of sci-fi? Mangesh learns about Vladimir Putin’s longevity obsession from an exiled Russian journalist, spends an illuminating afternoon with a white-hat hacker, and meets a scientist who’s rebuilding brains, one cell at a time. Finally, he tracks down the co-founder of a mysterious start-up that’s rumored to be doing things no one ever thought possible… until now.
Read Proekt’s coverage of Putin’s health, and Foreign Policy on death rates for Russian soldiers
Read Nakoa Po’s Sundial Therapeutics Substack
Support your local library
Visit R3 Bio’s website, and read coverage in Wired and MIT Technology Review
Special thanks to Azadi Records and Bliss Samsa for their beautiful tracks, and Botany for the score.
Episode collage art by Vahini Shori.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever
Mangesh Hattikudur (Part-Time Genius, Mental_Floss) dives into the booming business of living forever—meeting the scientists, biopunks, and entrepreneurs trying to turn immortality into reality, and framing death as a choice. But the more he learns about an immortal future, the more he finds himself drawn to the people he loves…and wondering if an endless life can be a meaningful one. Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever is the follow up to the beloved Skyline Drive (season 1), named a “Series Essential” — an Apple Podcasts honor for top-tier narrative podcasts — and highlighted on several Best of Year lists including NYMag, Guardian, and others.Podcast website
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