Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever

When Mangesh Hattikudur (Part-Time Genius, Humans Growing Stuff) set out to do a big, sweeping show on astrology, he didn’t realize the first interview would ch... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Homecoming
In this final episode, Mangesh makes some trips to an old family home, a seaside town in South Goa, and visits with a Tantric astrologer (it's not what you think!), as he tries to get closure.
2/28/2023
35:06
Chalta Hai
Mangesh travels to India to find a horoscope written about him centuries ago and waiting for him in a shop in rural Tamil Nadu... but it isn't long before everything starts going wrong!
2/21/2023
1:01:24
George and the Experience Treadmill
As George navigates the Los Angeles dating scene, one thing keeps derailing his relationships: every girl he’s into is "too into astrology." Plus, Mangesh’s mom tells him about a bizarre curse that’s been plaguing his family for generations, and we discuss why your astrologer might ask you to get married to a tree.
1/26/2023
43:33
A Little More Asian Than I Thought
As Annie attempts to clean out her parents’ garage and sort their finances, she has an unusual question for our astrologer. Meanwhile, Mangesh learns how astrology is affecting the world of C-sections, discusses reading babies' palms in utero, and hears a surprising story from his sister.
PLEASE NOTE: there are explicit lyrics and curses in this episode. (Keep your hands over your kiddos’ ears! Or hit pause until they walk out of the room.)
1/17/2023
46:04
Minisode 2: Sam
As a child preacher in a Baptist church, Sam grew up believing that astrology was a sin. Then a chance encounter in a bookstore made him see things differently.
When Mangesh Hattikudur (Part-Time Genius, Humans Growing Stuff) set out to do a big, sweeping show on astrology, he didn’t realize the first interview would change the course of his life. But as he tries to put his world back together, he realizes the incredible ways astrology presents itself in modern society: from NASA employees who keep their belief in astrology in the closet, to world leaders who’ve used astrologers to guide foreign policy, to moneyball statisticians who use astrology more than statistics to build baseball teams, to a little shop in India where your fortune was written for you centuries ago, and is waiting for you to come claim it. Over the course of 8 episodes, Mangesh tries to decipher why we keep looking to the stars for answers, and what happens when you don’t believe in astrology, but astrology keeps happening to you.